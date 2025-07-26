The Chi season 7 episode 12 (finale) release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Viewers are counting down until The Chi season 7 episode 12, the final installment of this season that promises dramatic revenge plots and a possible game-changing return. Alicia's quest to avenge her fallen son, Rob, reaches its peak, but she might not be the only one holding a grudge and ready to take justice into their own hands.The Chi season 7 episode 12 drops next Friday, August 1, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Titled Rebirth, expect long-running conflicts to reach their climax, emotional ups and downs, and an explosive finish for the season with some hints for the next.Alicia had already planted the seed on how she could get rid of Reg by using Candice. Meanwhile, Nuck's life has been mostly quiet and peaceful in the past couple of episodes, but someone could shake things up for him.When does The Chi season 7 episode 12 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Chi continues its weekly release for the finale. The Chi season 7 episode 12 will be released on streaming next week on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time.There's going to be a difference in release timings from region to region. Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for when the The Chi season 7 finale episode arrives in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeFriday, August 1, 202512 amCentral TimeFriday, August 1, 20252 amEastern TimeFriday, August 1, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeFriday, August 1, 20257 amCentral European TimeFriday, August 1, 20259 amEastern European TimeFriday, August 1, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeFriday, August 1, 20254 pmThere are only two ways to watch the upcoming finale. However, for the Friday release, The Chi season 7 episode 12 will only be streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Two days later, on Sunday, August 3, 2025, the episode will also air on the SHOWTIME channel.How many episodes is The Chi season 7 left with?The Chi season 7 episode 12 is the last one in the series; hence, it's expected to be an explosive one. That said, the series isn't done yet despite season 7 ending, as The Chi season 8 has been confirmed even before the finale episode airs. That said, it's still a long way before the new season starts.A brief recap of The Chi season 7 episode 11Alicia's revenge plot has been a core storyline throughout the season, and it continued in The Chi season 7 episode 11. Titled Ready or Not, Alicia and Detective Toussaint's partnership leads to Alicia trying to get close and earn the trust of Reg's new woman, Candice. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt's the next best thing they can do to get into Reg's inner circle and learn about all his dealings after the botched sting operation for the detective to arrest him in The Chi season 7 episode 10. Everyone, including Hannibal, is in hot water as Reg tries to find the snitch.Meanwhile, Papa had Pastor Zeke join him in his Papa's Pulpit podcast to try to redeem the latter's reputation. The community also attended the celebration of life gathering for Jada, who made Emmett promise to leave Chicago after she dies so the kids can survive and live in a safer place.The Chi season 7 episode 11 also teased Tiff finally giving birth and Bakari's death, although the latter was only a dream as he grows fearful about Alicia killing him.Major events to expect from The Chi season 7 episode 12There are a lot of things to expect in The Chi season 7 episode 12. Given that it's the finale, and based on The Chi's history, it's going to be an explosive one and will probably feature a couple of twists that audiences won't see coming. However, from the finale's synopsis and the running storyline of the season, here are a few The Chi season 7 finale highlights to watch out for:Alicia's revenge plan. She still hasn't killed Rob's killer, which she couldn't do because she doesn't really know who the real murderer is. But, she's after Reg this time, and she's bound to use Candice to either get Reg locked up or killed.Jada is dying. Whether she dies in episode 12, which is possible since The Chi doesn't shy away from killing characters during finale episodes, Emmett will be grappling with the emotional turmoil of losing his mother.Nuck has something to watch out for. The finale's synopsis teases that someone is returning who will shake up Nuck's world. In the season 7 trailer, a brief scene shows Roselyn, Douda's wife, aiming a gun at somebody. With Nuck being the one who killed Douda, she could be out for revenge.Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Chi as the season 7 finale comes close.