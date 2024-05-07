The Deflategate joke by Tom Brady on Netflix roast, explained

The Netflix show, The Roast of Tom Brady aired on May 5, 2024 on Netflix. It not only highlighted Tom Brady's career but also revisited one of the most talked-about incidents in NFL history – Deflategate.

Held at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the roast featured Brady humorously addressing the scandal that once dominated sports headlines.

In front of an audience that included NFL stars and celebrities, Brady joked about the NFL’s extensive investigation into the alleged deflation of footballs, a scandal that led to his suspension and a major fine for the New England Patriots.

This moment captured the essence of the roast, blending humor with a nod to a controversial chapter in Brady's storied career.

Tom Brady pokes fun at Deflategate during Netflix roast

During the roast, Tom Brady took the stage and delivered a line that instantly drew laughter and applause from the crowd. He said:

"Remember Deflategate? The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more probable than not that I was generally aware that someone may have deflated my footballs. You could have just given me the $20 million, and I would have just told you I f---ing did it."

This self-referential joke not only lightened the mood but also allowed Brady to tackle the scandal head-on, making light of the situation that had once seriously impacted his career and reputation.

The Deflategate scandal traces back to January 18, 2015’s AFC Championship game between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL.

Accusations were made claiming under-inflated balls were used by the Patriots, which gave Brady an unfair advantage, especially with cold weather conditions, like on that day.

There was an investigation launched by the National Football League, which came up with a report stating that two Patriots staff members intentionally deflated balls.

They concluded that rule violations regarding inflation level awareness among players like Brady existed too; it was declared “more probable than not.”

The outcome didn’t favor the Patriots, as Tom Brady had to serve a four-game ban during the 2016 season, which got upheld after multiple appeals, while New England also received a $1 million fine alongside forfeiting two of their draft picks.

The roast took place at the iconic Kia Forum in Los Angeles; it's well known for hosting cultural and sporting events alike. The setting was particularly fitting for an event of this magnitude, combining the worlds of sports and entertainment.

This particular roast formed part of the annual Netflix is a Joke festival, where live shows are used to showcase Netflix’s comedy catalogs through traditional roasts blended with modern streaming culture.

The stage was set around Tom Brady himself, creating an environment that was both casual yet grand, enabling participants to deliver their best jokes before having them interact more with audience members, making the entire event livelier.

As far as professional life is concerned, Tom Brady stands out among many other NFL quarterbacks due to his numerous accomplishments in the game.

Born on August 3 1977 in San Mateo, California, he spent 20 seasons playing for the New England Patriots before ending his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He won a record seven Super Bowls coupled with five MVP awards, which has cemented status as one of the most talked about players in league history.

Off the field, Brady has been a polarizing figure, involved in various business ventures and high-profile lifestyle choices. His involvement in Deflategate marked a significant moment in his career, attracting scrutiny and debate over the integrity of his achievements.

The Netflix roast provided a platform for Brady to address past controversies humorously and openly, reflecting his readiness to engage with his legacy in both a critical and light-hearted manner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback