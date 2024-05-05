Who will roast Tom Brady on Netflix special? Full list of guests teaming up to take jabs at NFL icon

Seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will be in the spotlight during his star-studded Netflix roast, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady which premiers on Saturday. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart will host the event.

Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that Brady's former NFL teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss and Drew Bledsoe will be among the roasters.

NFL Network's Gregg Rosenthal reported that former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is also set to get a segment, while actor Ben Affleck is listed as a probable roaster.

Moreover, comedy giants Jeff Ross, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Nikki Glaser, Andrew Schulz, Tony Hinchcliffe and Sam Jay will also be part of the lineup for Brady's roast.

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback to have graced the NFL. He played 20 seasons with the New England Patriots under Belichick and was a longstanding pillar of their dynasty, winning six Super Bowls.

Before the 2020 season, Brady signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to a Super Bowl triumph in his first season. After three seasons with the Buccaneers, he retired in February 2023.

Now, Brady is set to face his biggest challenge after football. His former NFL teammates might have contributed to his collection of trophies. But it's safe to say they won't hold back in taking jabs at the legendary quarterback during the no-holds-barred roast.

Even Belichick is expected to get in on the fun. When Brady left New England, there were reports that the signal-caller had a fallout with the coach. We could see the two NFL titans address the incident while adding their sense of humor to the stories.

How to watch The Roast of Tom Brady? A look at the schedule for the Netflix special

The Roast of Tom Brady will air live at 8 p.m. EST on May 5. The event will premiere exclusively on Netflix, and fans can watch the show after it airs on the streaming service.