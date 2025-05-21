The Last of Us season 2 episode 6: Every guest star and character featured

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, titled The Price, was released on May 18, 2025, on HBO. This latest episode is directed by Neil Druckmann, who co-wrote it with Halley Gross and Craig Mazin. It showcased Joel and Ellie's time together in Jackson during the five years between the end of season 1 and the beginning of season 2.

The second season of The Last of Us premiered on April 13, 2025, and will conclude on May 25, 2025. It is adapted from the video game of the same name, released by Naughty Dog in June 2020 for the PlayStation 4. The show's second installment focuses on Joel Miller's (Pedro Pascal) death, which prompts Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to embark on a quest for revenge alongside her partner, Dina (Isabela Merced).

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 takes a detour from the show's narrative and is told entirely through flashbacks. It features several guest appearances, which are detailed below:

Joe Pantoliano and Tony Dalton guest-star in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6

1) Joe Pantoliano as Eugene Lynden

Eugene Lynden as seen in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

Joel and Ellie find Eugene Lynden, Gail's husband, in the forest after he is bitten. He requests that Joel let him see his wife one last time before he turns, but Joel kills him in cold blood.

Joe Pantoliano played Ralph 'Ralphie' Cifaretto in The Sopranos, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series' in 2003. He has appeared in guest roles in The Handler, Dr. Vegas, Tacoma FD, MacGyver, and Dexter: Original Sin.

Joe's earlier film credits include The Goonies, Risky Business, Midnight Run, Memento, and Daredevil, among others. He is recognized for playing Captain Conrad Howard in the Bad Boys film franchise and Cypher / Mr. Reagan in The Matrix.

2) Tony Dalton as Javier Miller

An image of Tony Dalton from The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

Javier Miller is Joel and Tommy's abusive father. In The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, he tells Joel that he was violently abused by his own father, but urges him to treat his children differently.

Tony Dalton is an American-Mexican actor who has worked extensively in Mexican cinema. His English-speaking roles include playing Lalo Salamanca in the legal crime drama series Better Call Saul and Jack Duquesne / Swordsman in the MCU series Hawkeye and Daredevil: Born Again. He also appeared as Lito's Agent in three episodes of the sci-fi series Sense8 from 2016 to 2017.

3) Noah Lamanna as Kat

Kat, as seen in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

Kat hooks up with Ellie on the latter's 17th birthday, to Joel's surprise. They smoke marijuana together, and Kat draws a moth tattoo on Ellie's forearm to cover the burn marks she sustained to hide the bite.

Noah Lamanna has appeared in films such as Praying for It, Dream Scenario, Luckiest Girl Alive, The Last Movie, and others. In 2023, she played Chief Jay in the sci-fi adventure series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. She has also held guest-starring roles in shows like Shelved, Ghostwriter, The Umbrella Academy, and American Gods.

4) David Miranda as a young Tommy

An image of young Tommy from The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

David Miranda plays a young Tommy as he gets into trouble after trying to buy marijuana and fears getting punished by his father.

In addition to The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, David Miranda has portrayed Hector Jimenez in the revival comedy series Saved by the Bell. His other television roles include Marcus in Good Girls, Flavio in One Day at a Time, and Luis in Animal Kingdom.

5) Andrew Diaz as a young Joel

An image of young Joel from The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via HBO)

A young Joel, played by Andrew Diaz, takes the fall for Tommy to protect his younger brother from their father's anger. However, Javier realizes that Tommy is the one at fault and apologizes to his teenage son for his violent behavior.

Andrew Diaz previously worked alongside Pedro Pascal in the space sci-fi film We Can Be Heroes in 2020. He also starred in the short film The Kid's New Years Party! in 2019.

Stay tuned for the episode recap of The Last of Us season 2 finale on May 25, 2025, soon after its premiere on HBO.

