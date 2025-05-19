The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 just filled a major blank from Joel's past (& a surprise cameo)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, titled The Price, was released on May 18, 2025. Addressing some unanswered elements from the season, the latest episode mainly incorporated several flashback sequences. Pedro Pascal's return as Joel Miller after his tragic end in the second season is the highlight of episode 6.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

As viewers get to watch the beloved duo once again, another significant aspect showcased from Joel's past in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 brings an emotional touch to the plot. Javier Miller, father of Joel and Tommy, is introduced in the new episode of the series through a flashback segment. Actor Tony Dalton made a cameo in the episode as Javier Miller.

Ad

Trending

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 introduced Joel's father, Javier Miller

Tony Dalton as Javier Miller in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via Max)

The sixth episode of the series brought back Pedro Pascal as Joel after he succumbs to death due to Abby's (Kaitlyn Dever) revenge. The new part of the series covers flashbacks from Joel and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) interactions, fights, and emotional moments that define their relationship.

Ad

As the vital points of the series have been touched upon in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, actor Tony Dalton also took the limelight in this episode with his cameo as Joel's father, Javier Miller.

Tony Dalton's appearance in the show brings the surprise element of a cameo and holds emotional significance to the larger journey of Joel. Through the altercations and the equations shared between Javier, young Joel, and Tommy, the complexity of parenting was explored through Tony Dalton's character.

Ad

The sequence takes the viewers back in time to the youth of Joel and Tommy in 1983 in Austin, Texas. It is indicated that Javier Miller often hits his sons as a form of punishment for their actions. The fear of the younger one being at the receiving end after his failed attempt at buying drugs pushes Joel to take the blame and bear the brunt in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6.

Ad

However, the interaction between Joel and his father takes an emotional turn, explaining the generational trauma and characteristics that the adult Joel inherited from him. The burden of not repeating his parents' mistakes as a father himself brings several positive and negative consequences for Tony Dalton's character, which Joel also feels later in his bond with Ellie.

Tony Dalton's cameo in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 came as a surprise to the viewers. Known for his works, such as Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again (2025), Hawkeye (2021), and Better Call Saul (2018-2022), the actor fits well in the role of Joel and Tommy's father. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show's creator, Neil Druckmann, spoke about Tony's presence in the show and said:

Ad

"Tony Dalton was my first choice. I just loved his performance so much in Better Call Saul. I jokingly refer to him as the most charming, threatening man I've ever seen on television."

The flashback sequence with Tony Dalton explains Joel's past in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6

Tony Dalton as Javier Miller in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via Max)

The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 starts with young brothers Joel and Tommy fearing their father's reaction after an incident involving Tommy. It is indicated that when young Tommy's attempt to buy drugs from a drug dealer went wrong, young Joel also mediated. Joel reassured his younger sibling, deciding to take the blame on himself.

Ad

Their father, Javier, was a police officer in Austin, Texas. As he returned at night to their home, Joel waited for him to come and beat him for the incident. However, Javier revealed that he knew Tommy was behind this incident and that they would have been in a juvenile detention center had he not been their father.

As Joel feared what would come next, Tony Dalton's character described his childhood memory of stealing a candy bar. His grandfather made him apologize at the store and broke his jaw as a punishment. It was a humiliating experience for him.

Ad

When Joel asked why he still hit his sons when he knew the misery, he stated that he may have caused pain to the brothers in the wrong way, but he was trying to be better than what his father did to him. In The Last of Us season 2 episode 6, Tony Dalton's character said:

"Okay, yeah, I've hit you. And I've hit Tommy. But never like that. Not even close. I mean, maybe I go too far. I just... I don't know. But I'm doing a little better than my father did."

Ad

This moment explained the generational trauma that Joel carried, which manifested in taking violent steps in an alleged attempt to protect their people.

While this conversation describes the actions and tendencies of adult Joel, the scene also talks deeply about the parental struggles in trying to be a better version of their parents for their children.

Joel relates to his father in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 (Image via Max)

Towards the end of the sixth episode, a scene following the events of the New Year's party is shown. The viewers finally get to see the conversation between Ellie and Joel the night after the incident. Ellie confronted Joel about what happened with the Fireflies, with Joel revealing all the truth behind the altercation.

Ad

On learning the truth, Ellie sobbed about Joel taking away her life's purpose of bringing a cure, calling it a selfish act. Joel grew emotional, saying he would pay the price for this, with Ellie drifting away from him. However, he mentioned that he would still do it again if he got another chance.

Ellie called him selfish for thinking so, which he stated was actually because he loved her as her daughter. At this moment, he referenced his father's statement of being better than the parent, asking Ellie to be better than him when it is her turn.

Ad

In the episode, he tells Ellie:

"But if that day should come... if you should ever have one of your own... well, then I hope you do a little better than me."

This advice indicates that Joel also felt what his father did, as shown in the flashback. Although he improved as a father figure from his parent for Ellie, his actions and their consequences brought both joy and pain for him and Ellie. This connection from the flashbacks brings a unique touch to the plot.

Ad

Watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More