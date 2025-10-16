The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know 

The Morning Show season 4 has taken a unique turn with shocking twists and revelations explored in episode 5. It not only brought new challenges for some characters, but also raised the tension for the existing problems.

Episode 5 brings Bradley into trouble as she sneakily catches some information from Cory's phone for the Wolf River story. Mia's journey to find her new calling does not seem to be easy, with Alex not ready to let her go from UBN. Chris finds herself in trouble when rumors start circulating online accusing her of doping for her Olympic wins. However, the episode ended with striking moments that made the viewers curious about what to expect ahead.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 will release on October 22, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

When does The Morning Show season 4 episode 6 come out? Release timings for all regions

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 showcased some of the most challenging times for characters like Chris and Mia. While online allegations put Chris' future at risk, Mia's career beyond UBN seemed to be under threat. Bradley's confrontation with Cory about the Wolf River case also led to difficulties in the episode, setting up points that could bring more trouble ahead in the next episode.

Episode 6 of The Morning Show season 4 will be released on October 22, 2025. From the mystery behind the case Bradley's working on to the pressing issues Alex must handle at UBN, the episode releasing next week could bring pivotal developments in the story.

The sixth episode will drop at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Here are the release timings for a few other regions:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time- PT) October 22, 2025 12 am United States (Eastern Time- ET) October 22, 2025 3 am United Kingdom (BST) October 22, 2025 8 am Australia (AEST) October 22, 2025 5 pm India (IST) October 22, 2025 12:30 pm Japan (JST) October 22, 2025 4 pm Central Europe (CEST) October 22, 2025 9 am South Africa (SAST) October 22, 2025 9 am

Viewers can catch the upcoming and previous episodes of the series on Apple TV+. For those interested in subscribing to the platform, the monthly plan is available at $12.99. Other offers and subscription plans under Apple One can also be checked by interested users.

How many episodes are left in The Morning Show season 4?

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

With five episodes released so far, viewers have now reached the middle of the season, raising the stakes high for the next set of episodes. The Morning Show season 4 has introduced the viewers to the new UBN and where each character stands in the current scenario. But things will escalate from this point, putting Alex, Bradley, Mia, Stella, and others to the test.

The fourth season has a total of 10 episodes, five of which are to be released in the coming weeks. Here's a complete list of the upcoming episodes and their release dates:

Episode Number Title Release Date 6 If Then October 22, 2025 7 TBA October 29, 2025 8 TBA November 5, 2025 9 TBA November 12, 2025 10 TBA November 19, 2025

A brief recap of The Morning Show season 4 episode 5

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

The Morning Show season 4 episode 5 saw the characters face unexpected hurdles in their journeys. Bradley secretly looks through Cory's phone for information on the Wolf River story. Other than a mysterious photograph, she does not find anything substantial.

Mia tries to make her way into Defy Media, but things take a turn when Alex comes in her way. Chris finds out that rumors about her cheating to win her Olympic medals were circulating on the internet. Troubled by the developments, she soon learns that her old teammate, Tunde Johnston, was behind it all. With bare minimum support from UBN, Chris finds help from Mia as she suggests taking her case to Bro Hartman's podcast.

Big revelations change Chris' fate at the podcast, showcasing her past tragedies and struggles. While she manages to overcome the situation, Mia also gets a small victory through Chris. While Alex tries to bring her back, Mia hints that she has big plans with Chris ahead.

As Bradley goes to confront Cory, she learns that he has already found out about her investigation into the Wolf Story. While it severs their relationship, more problems await Bradley as she finds her handler from the Fed waiting at her apartment at the end of the episode.

Major events to expect from The Morning Show season 4 episode 6

A still from the series (Image via Apple TV+)

Episode 5 has proven that things are going to get tougher for the characters ahead in The Morning Show season 4. Each character has their own problems to solve, and the next episode may complicate it further with twisted developments and new challenges.

Here are a few expected developments for episode 6:

Episode 5 ended with FBI handler Special Agent Andy Montgomery waiting for Bradley at her apartment. This hints that Bradley may have more problems to handle ahead in episode 6.

Mia hinted at her big plans with Chris to Alex in episode 5. The next episode may explore what it is and how she plans to execute it.

Cory shared his side of the story with Bradley in the latest episode, but the upcoming part could delve further into his role in the Wolf River story.

While Celine got to know about Stella and Miles' affair in episode 4, the next episode may touch upon her next course of action regarding the matter.

Alex finds out that Times had picked up the story about her father and the plagiarism allegations in episode 5. While it was not explored further, its consequences may be explored in the next episode.

Watch The Morning Show season 4 on Apple TV+.

