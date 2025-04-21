The Murders of Vonda and Angelique Goyena: A full timeline of events

In June 2007, Angelique Goyena, 35, and her mother, Vonda Goyena, 74, were discovered stabbed to death in their residence in Norfolk, Virginia. The brutal double homicide left law enforcement without physical evidence, no signs of forced entry, and few leads.

At the time, Angelique Goyena was set to marry David Hoshaw, a scout leader who stated he had been 80 miles from the scene, attending a Boy Scouts camping trip. Investigators initially ruled him out, but suspicions persisted as disturbing patterns in his personal life began to surface.

The case remained unsolved for nearly two years. According to The Sun reports, dated February 17, 2023, it was ultimately cracked through a combination of taunting letters, phone records, and a critical confession made during a monitored conversation with Hoshaw’s second fiancée.

These developments led to his 2009 arrest and 2010 conviction.

The killings and the long investigation are now the focus of Bad Romance: A special edition of 20/20.

A complete timeline of the Angelique Goyena murder case and its aftermath

On June 30, 2007, Norfolk authorities discovered Angelique Goyena, 35, and her 74-year-old mother, Vonda Goyena, had been fatally stabbed inside their home on Friden Street. While Angelique was pronounced dead at the scene, Vonda was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she died the following day.

According to an ABC News report dated February 17, 2023, there were no signs of forced entry, no missing valuables, and no murder weapon was recovered. This left the law enforcement initially without clear direction. However, suspicions soon turned toward Angelique’s fiancé, David Wayne Hoshaw, despite his claim that he was at a Boy Scouts camp 80 miles away with his son.

In the weeks following the murders, police received two cryptic letters, one from Chicago and another from Michigan. The first claimed the attack was an act of revenge after Angelique allegedly rejected the writer’s advances. The second mocked the police for failing to identify the killer.

According to multiple sources, these letters became critical in the investigation. Phone records and credit card receipts were later placed in Hoshaw near the post offices, from which both letters were mailed.

David Hoshaw's unravelling alibi

Although Hoshaw initially appeared to have an alibi, inconsistencies began to emerge. Angelique Goyena’s family, particularly her sister Yolanda, told 20/20 that Hoshaw had grown emotionally distant and uninvolved in wedding preparations. He also failed to attend Angelique Goyena’s funeral and soon relocated to Michigan to live with another woman, Amanda, whom he later proposed to.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News, Amanda told 20/20 that she believed Hoshaw had nothing to do with the crime, claiming:

“He said he was cleared, and he was ready to go start his life, so I believed him.”

Investigators discovered that Hoshaw had a pattern of abusive behaviour in past relationships and had been living a double life. Norfolk detective Rick Malbon told 20/20:

“We looked at everything that David Hoshaw did, or a lot of things that he did before the homicide and after the homicide”

Amanda played a key role in the investigation’s breakthrough. During a monitored conversation inside an interrogation room, Hoshaw confessed to her that he had killed Angelique Goyena and her mother. He also admitted to writing the misleading letters to divert attention.

Arrest and conviction

Hoshaw was taken into custody on June 18, 2009, at his residence in Menominee, Michigan. Following the recorded confession and supporting circumstantial evidence, he was indicted by a grand jury. On October 5, 2010, he pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder and one count of first-degree murder.

He received two life sentences with no eligibility for parole.

The case is now revisited in Bad Romance: A special edition of 20/20, airing Tuesday, April 22, 2025, from 10:01 to 11:00 pm EDT on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.

