The Office: 10 best couples from the show, ranked

The Office is a mockumentary sitcom set in the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictitious Dunder Mifflin paper company. The series depicts the daily routines, challenges, and relationships among a diverse group of office workers, blending comedy with workplace dynamics.

The staff is led by Michael Scott (Steve Carell), the eccentric regional manager. Key characters include Jim Halpert (John Krasinski), known for his pranks and ongoing romance with receptionist Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer), Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), a strict assistant to the regional manager, and Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak), who climbs and falls within the corporate ranks.

The Office explores personal connections, office romances, and the humor that emerges from ordinary life, providing insight into various memorable couples that shape the show’s narrative.

Disclaimer: The following article is purely based on the opinion of the writer and contains major SPOILERS for the show

Ranking all fan favourite relationships in The Office

10) Pam x Roy

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

The relationship between Pam Beesly and Roy Anderson lasted for about nine years in the story of The Office. They were high school sweethearts who, at the beginning of the series, were still engaged. For a long time, Pam felt invisible in the relationship and very frustrated because she could not get through to Roy, which, in turn, created a lot of tension between them and a big distance.

After the revelation of the kiss between Pam and Jim, Roy gets very angry and causes a scene, which leads to their final separation. Pam tries to patch up with Roy on different occasions, but they both come to the conclusion that they are not meant for each other, and finally, they separate, thus allowing Pam to not only move on but also to be happy by herself.

9) Andy x Angela

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

The relationship between Andy Bernard and Angela Martin started after Andy arrived at the Scranton branch and showed his interest in Angela. After their courtship, they were soon engaged, but Angela, who kept a secret relationship with Dwight, was silent about this.

She did not have any real feelings for Andy, and therefore, Andy’s attempt to build a future with her was going to be difficult. Andy ended up discovering the secret. There was a fight between him and Dwight, and then, the incident of the parking lot duel, where Andy broke the engagement, occurred. Their relationship is one of the many examples of the complicated and consistent fighting in the show.

8) Kelly x Ryan

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

The relationship of Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard on The Office was on and off all the time. Both of them have problems with commitment and trust. Eventually, both Kelly and Ryan look for other partners, but they keep coming back to each other.

Their on-and-off relationship remains present throughout the whole show until the very end, when they run away together after Dwight's wedding. The ups and downs of their relationship are a constant theme in the show.

7) Michael x Jan

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

The relationship between Michael Scott and Jan Levinson in The Office is a mess that kept going back and forth for many seasons. The pair, after starting their love affair in season 2, was having a lot of trouble with communication, workplace problems, and even their personalities.

There are multiple occasions when they break up and get back together again. The only time their discord is really demonstrated is in the highly recognized “Dinner Party” episode, when the atmosphere causes the conflicts between the two to become visible.

At the end, both went their separate ways and started new chapters in their lives.

6) Dwight x Angela

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

Dwight Schrute and Angela Martin’s relationship in The Office went on for almost the entire series. It started as a secret office romance in season 2. The duo was marked by constant secrecy, complicated loyalty tests, and ongoing drama, such as Angela being engaged to Andy at the same time and frequent breakups due to personal and work conflicts.

Dwight and Angela kept the stormy way, meeting the difficulties of cat mishaps, paternity questions, contract arrangements, and public disputes. Nevertheless, the two still mean a lot to each other, their wedding at Schrute Farms being the moment of their union. Their relationship might not be the closest to every viewer’s liking, but they have always been part of the show’s plot.

5) Jim x Karen

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

The moment Jim Halpert and Karen Filippelli met was actually when Jim was at the Stamford branch. Later on, the two of them decided to work at Scranton together. Jim had feelings for Pam Beesly the whole time, which made his relationship with Karen quite complicated during the third season.

In fact, he hints that he is still stuck on Pam, which results in a lack of trust in their relationship and a split after a New York job interview. After a while, Karen turned out to be the manager of the Utica branch, and both of them went on with their lives in different places after the breakup.

4) Andy x Erin

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

The relationship between Andy Bernard and Erin Hannon began as a trivial office love affair. Both characters were quirky and attracted to each other. Along with their connection being strengthened by these qualities, it was also put to the test by their separations, misunderstandings, and Andy's tangled affairs with Angela and his leaving Scranton.

Erin's experiences, mainly her time with Pete and Andy's changing moods, have changed her perspective about the relationship as the show progresses. In the last season, Erin breaks up with Andy and continues with Pete, signaling a different path for both characters.

3) Phyllis x Bob Vance

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

Bob Vance of Vance Refrigeration and Phyllis Vance are a known couple from The Office, whose relationship was first hinted at in the season 2 episode "Christmas Party." Their love story moves on to a rapid pace, resulting in an engagement in "Gay Witch Hunt" and marriage later in season 3.

Bob is shown throughout the series as always giving Phyllis gifts and showing affection to her. For example, he made Valentine's Day a big event for Phyllis for many years. They also encourage each other in events at the office and become a visible team at Scranton Business Park.

2) Michael x Holly

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

Michael Scott and Holly Flax's love story was born when Holly was hired as the new HR representative at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. Their bond grew rapidly as they found much in common through their shared humor and social awkwardness.

Later on, their relationship goes through some rough times, such as Holly's discharge to another branch and separations, but their love for each other wins out. Finally, Michael gets down on one knee and proposes to Holly, and after that, they relocate to Colorado to look after her parents. The last episode of the series informs us that Michael and Holly have become parents and are still going on with their lives outside of Scranton.

1) Jim x Pam

Still from The Office (Image via NBC)

Jim and Pam’s relationship was one of the main plots in The Office, practically from the time they started to be close friends at Dunder Mifflin till the end of the series. At first, Pam is engaged to Roy, but as things progress, Jim discloses his affection, which leads to an on-and-off love story that develops through several seasons.

The two lovers are separated by various situations, amongst which are Jim’s transfer to Stamford and his relationship with Karen. They become a couple in season 4 and get married in season 6.

Season 9 delves into the issues of Jim’s new job and their long-distance relationship; however, the last episode of the series reveals them deciding once again to live their life as a family.

All seasons of The Office are currently streaming on Peacock.

