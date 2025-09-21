The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

The Donny Ray death case has taken a huge turn in The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6. While the beginning of the episode showed Rudy struggling with job hunting and more, things turned in his favor by the end.

From Sarah's growing presence at Tinley Britt firm to Kelly's worsening matters with her husband, there were a lot of developments in each character's journey in episode 6. However, the final moments of the latest drop left the viewers with a big revelation behind Donny's case.

With several questions left unanswered, viewers of the show must be waiting for what happens next in the series. The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 will release on September 26, 2025, at 10 pm ET on USA Network.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.

When does The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7 come out? U.S. release timings explored

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The Rainmaker season 1 has brought the viewers to a pivotal point of the crime series as Rudy and the team have found a bigger conspiracy behind Donny Ray's case. Gaining access to the minutes of the Tissue Committee became a big win for Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck. Things have changed since then, bringing a major twist in the story.

The next episode will further make matters difficult for the team as they delve into the dangerous side of the case. Episode 7 will release on September 26, 2025. The episode will air on USA Network at 10 pm ET. For the viewers who do not have access to the cable network, the channel can be viewed through various online live TV services.

The episode will be available for streaming from October 3, 2025, on Peacock. To watch the next episodes and the previous ones from the series, viewers can subscribe to Peacock through different plans available. An ad-inclusive plan is priced at $11/month or $110/year. A premium plus plan with ad-free streaming is available at $17/month or $170/month.

How many episodes are left in The Rainmaker season 1?

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

Rudy Baylor, the protagonist of the show, went through drastic life changes since the first episode. From being fired from a premium job to the ups and downs in Donny Ray's case, challenges have been testing Rudy at every step.

With new developments in the case, viewers can expect more pivotal moments and twists to come in Rudy's and other characters' journeys in the series. With six episodes released so far, there are four more set to be released in the coming weeks on USA Network.

Here is a list of all the upcoming episodes and their release dates:

Episode Number Release Date (USA Network) Release Date (Peacock) 7 September 26, 2025 October 3, 2025 8 October 3, 2025 October 10, 2025 9 October 10, 2025 October 17, 2025 10 October 17, 2025 October 24, 2025

A brief recap of The Rainmaker season 1 episode 6

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

The episode starts with Sarah's visit to London, showcasing the lavish adventures she is treated to by her firm and Keeley. The client, Leo, and Brad praise her for her win against Rudy in the trial, further making her presence at the firm more significant. She also finds her relationship with Brad coming to a new point, with the two sharing intimate moments in London.

Rudy, losing his job with Bruiser, eagerly searches for a role while working at Prince's bar. Rudy receives the results for the bar exams, learning that he scored the highest in ten years. Meanwhile, Kelly finds courage and seeks Rudy's help to escape from his husband.

Rudy also gains access to the Tissue Committee's minutes at the deposition, winning back his position at Bruiser's firm. As the team studies the documents thoroughly, larger problems emerge in Donny Ray's case. How Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck will approach the case ahead will be explored in the upcoming episodes.

Major events to expect from The Rainmaker season 1 episode 7

A still from The Rainmaker season 1 (Image via USA Network)

All the developments in the show hint at dangerous moments coming in Rudy and other characters' journeys. Leo and the team will try to do everything in their power to stop Rudy. Melvin is still on the loose, raising doubts about what his next move would be. Kelly's case also poses a threat to the protagonist's life.

Here are some expected developments that viewers can expect in the upcoming episode:

Rudy, Bruiser, and Deck have found that Donny's death is one of the 15 cases that Jackie was trying to bring to light through the Tissue Committee. Episode 7 may explore the team's efforts to look for Jackie and the challenges that come with it.

Rudy's move may have worked at the deposition, but Leo and the team will now make every effort to put an end to the case. Episode 7 may shed light on their next plan of action.

Kelly made a bold move by escaping her abusive husband through Rudy's help. While she hides at Dot's house, more developments in her case can be explored in episode 7.

Melvin and Jackie did not appear in episode 6, making their current position a mystery. Episode 7 may show what they are up to.

Along with these points, viewers can expect to witness more twists and turns to surprise them in episode 7 of the series.

Watch The Rainmaker season 1 on USA Network.

