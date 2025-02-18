The Åre Murders ending explained: Was Johan’s killer hiding in plain sight all along?

The Åre Murders is a crime thriller series directed by Joakim Eliasson and Alain Darborg from a screenplay by Karin Gidfors and Jimmy Lindgren. It premiered on Netflix on February 6, 2025.

The series is based on a book series by Viveca Sten. The story is set in a small town in Sweden where two detectives team up to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of Amanda and the murder of Johan. Soon they realize that people are hiding dark secrets, as it is revealed that Johan was killed by a young teenager.

The Åre Murders stars Carla Sehn as Hanna Ahlander and Kardo Razzazi as Daniel Lindskog in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Charlie Gustafsson, Francisco Sobrado, Amalia Holm, Frida Argento, and Agnes Kittelsen.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Åre Murders. Reader discretion is advised.

Amanda’s teacher was a predator in The Åre Murders

The Åre Murders takes the viewers to the snowy town of Åre in Sweden and presents two chilling homicide cases that shock the residents and the authorities. The first case, titled Hidden in Snow, deals with the murder of Amanda, a teenage girl who went missing from a party at her friend’s house.

Amanda was visibly upset during the party and tried to call her father to pick her up. However, her father didn’t receive the call or see the texts, as he was with Mira, the woman he was having an affair with. The next morning, when Amanda didn’t reach home, her mother called the police for help.

The night that Amanda went missing, Hanna, a police officer from Stockholm, came to Åre to spend some time away from work. However, knowing about the missing girl, she couldn’t stop herself from getting involved. She teamed up with the local police officer, Daniel, and began investigating.

Soon Amanda’s body is found strangled on a ski lift. The police suspected that her friend Ebba, with whom Amanda argued for the party, might know more than she was sharing. It was revealed that Amanda and Ebba’s teacher, Lasso, was a habitual predator and had been preying upon Ebba.

He had tried to do the same with Amanda, but she never let herself be groomed. However, Ebba is emotionally fragile and is manipulated by Lasso. The night Amanda died, she was trying to explain to Ebba the inappropriate nature of her relationship.

Amanda was killed by Bosse in The Åre Murders

Hanna found out that Zuhra, the woman who comes to clean her house, might have something to do with Amanda’s death. She was an immigrant who had come to Sweden with the help of an organization called Missing People. They found employment as a domestic helper through a company and got a job at Amanda’s house.

Amanda found out that the organization was exploiting Zuhra and poor people like her by keeping their passports and making them work as cheap laborers. The organization was also a front for an extensive human trafficking racket that lured people seeking refuge for financial or geopolitical reasons and trapped them in debt. Amanda was trying to help Zuhra get money by selling her things.

On the night of the party, Amanda went to see the company’s owner, Bosse, and confronted her about exploiting Zuhra. To protect his secret, bosses took Amanda to a forest and threatened her to stay silent. However, when she refused, he strangled her and left her body on a ski lift.

Johan was killed by his stepson in The Åre Murders

The second case of The Åre Murders, aptly called Hidden in Shadows, is about the murder of Johan, a local star skier whose dismembered body is found a few months after the Amanda case. Hanna and Daniel team up once again to solve the case. They found out that Jonah was a co-founder and partner of a company specializing in conducting sports events.

Johan's company was in the process of leasing some land owned by the local church. He was also having an affair with the pastor’s wife, Rebecka. Hannah found out that the pastor, Ole, is a deeply troubled man who abused his wife and kept her like a prisoner. Hannah got Rebecka out of Ole’s house and kept her under police protection, but when Ole found out that his wife’s child was not his but Johan's, he abducted her.

Ole was about to bash Rebecka’s head with a stone, but Daniel shot him at the right time. Later it was revealed in The Åre Murders that on the night of his death, Johan argued with his wife Marion, as he wanted to leave her and be with Rebecka. Marion’s young son Leo couldn’t see her in such emotional pain, and to help her in his own way, he killed Johan with a shovel.

Marion and Leo’s father helped cover the crime by dumping Johan's body on a railway track. However, overwhelmed by guilt, Leo tried to end his life. But Hanna arrived at the right time, saving his life. He is sent to juvenile detention, and his parents are prosecuted for hiding the crime.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Åre Murders and other such films and shows on Netflix as the year unfolds.

