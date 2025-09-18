The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7 (finale): Release date & time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7 will kick off after a major revelation shakes Ben Edwards' life. It turns out that they were only used as pawns in Haverford's game, and Edwards, who takes loyalty seriously, or so he says, doesn't take the betrayal kindly.The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7 drops next Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Amazon Prime Video, to conclude Ben Edwards' backstory. Titled The Wolf You Feed, Edwards' main goal following the bloody airfield exchange in episode 6 is to avenge everyone who lost their lives because of Haverford's spy game.Whether or not Edwards will be working on his own, coming after Haverford and possibly Cyrus, or if he's going to reunite with Hastings or the rest of the team for the last mission this season remains to be seen.When does The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7 come out?A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)The series continues its weekly drop of episodes, which means fans can expect The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7 to be released next week on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at the usual release time. Like the previous episodes, the season finale will arrive around 3:00 am Eastern Time, and the table below provides exact release timings for different regions worldwide.Time ZoneRelease DateRelease TimeEastern TimeWednesday, September 24, 20253 amCentral TimeWednesday, September 24, 20252 amMountain TimeWednesday, September 24, 20251 amGreenwich Mean TimeWednesday, September 24, 20257 amCentral European TimeWednesday, September 24, 20259 amEastern European TimeWednesday, September 24, 20259 amIndian Standard TimeWednesday, September 24, 202512:30 pmAustralian Eastern Standard TimeWednesday, September 24, 20255 pmLike all previous episodes in the series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7 will only be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.How many episodes are left in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1?The first season of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has been bringing audiences the action, drama, tension, and conspiracies surrounding Ben Edwards and his missions. It began with Edward's working with a team to prevent Iranian forces from acquiring the component that would allow them to build nuclear weapons, but it quickly escalated into a game of betrayal.Challenges and conspiracies are ahead for Edwards and what's left of his team as the series drew to a close. The season is now left with one episode, with The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7 serving as the conclusion to Edwards' backstory.A brief recap of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6, Haverford presented Vahid, Cyrus' brother, as the Shepherd who supposedly gave him bad intel. Haverford killed the man, but it was Tal who discovered that Vahid isn't the real Shepherd. The real one is Cyrus after she spied Haverford and Cyrus talking on CCTV. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Edwards, Farooq, and Landry had already done what Haverford told them to do. They brought the supposedly fake bearings to Yousef, but it was too late when they realized that the bearings were real. This means that Iran now has the power to make nuclear weapons.That realization, plus Tal's message, a footage of Haverford and Cyrus, pushed Edwards to take revenge. He, along with Landry and Farooq, killed Yousef shortly after their airfield exchange and took the bearings with them. However, after knowing what they had done, Haverford branded them rogue agents, forcing them to stay off the grid.Read more: Where was The Terminal List: Dark Wolf filmed?Major events to expect from The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7The revelations about Haverford and the ensuing bloodbath in episode 6 have raised the anticipation for how the series will end its first season. Edwards has a lot on his plate after learning what Haverford has done and what he did in retaliation.Here are some expected highlights and potential plot developments in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 7.Haverford has named Edwards and the rest of the team rogue agents. Authorities will be after them, and they will be forced to stay off-grid. What they plan to do to clear their names may be a highlight of the next episode.Edwards now knows that Haverford is the traitor. He's the reason Perash is dead, among others. The finale may showcase how Edwards will have Haverford pay for what he has done.Episode 7 will have a time jump. It will kick off three months after Edwards, Farooq, and Landry killed Yousef and took the bearings during the airfield exchange. Besides his revenge on Haverford, the finale could reveal Edwards' plans about the bearings.Stay tuned for more The Terminal List: Dark Wolf news and updates as the military show hits its season finale.