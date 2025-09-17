The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 ending explained: Does Edwards kill [spoiler]? Why?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 drops a major plot twist into Edwards and what's left of his team with a series of revelations, including the real identity of the Shepherd, the person who really betrayed the team, and Molnar's bearings. After the last episode's hit that killed Perash, Ben Edwards returns to Stein to reunite with the remaining members of his team.

Their mission is to sell the fake bearings to Yousef. However, the sale ends in a bloodbath. Yousef is dead at the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 after Edwards kills him after realizing that the fake bearings are real and that Haverford has played them all along.

Meanwhile, Hastings has sat the mission out. He leaves the team after another heated argument with Edwards about how they have gone past their original mission.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why does Edwards decide to kill Yousef in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6?

Yousef is dead (Image via Prime Video)

After rejoining the team in episode 6, Edwards is given a new mission. Along with Farooq and Landry, he is to deliver the supposedly fake bearings to Yousef. Haverford says that they have two sets of fake bearings, claiming that the Khalid Network also has fake ones after Hastings and Edwards confront him about the botched mission in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf episode 4.

During the sale, thinking that they are handing Yousef the fake bearings, Edwards gets visibly agitated as Yousef brings out the kit to test the bearings' authenticity. It's going to be a bloodbath if he finds out that they duped him, and they are already outnumbered. However, the bearings turn out to be the real ones, which ensures Edwards and the team's safety from Yousef's men.

However, the confusion about everything that happened hits them shortly after the sale in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6. They essentially handed Iran the power to make nuclear weapons. Tal also sends Edwards a video of Haverford and Cyrus from CCTV footage, and they realize that Haverford has played them all along.

Edwards, Farooq, and Landry end up killing Yousef and all his men, securing the bearings and keeping them away from the Iranians. But Yousef manages to call Cyrus, and he and Haverford hear the carnage Edwards and the rest are causing.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6: Is the Shepherd dead?

The real Shepherd is alive (Image via Prime Video)

The real Shepherd is still alive when The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 ends, but his real identity is now revealed. In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5, Tal thinks that she has found the Shepherd, the mystery bald guy, after hacking through Haverford's phone. That man was killed.

However, early in episode 6, Haverford introduces a man named Vahid as the Shepherd, whom he is torturing for supposedly feeding him bad intel. Vahid is also killed after he helps the team contact Cyrus to facilitate the bearing's sale. Edwards and the rest think the Shepherd is dead after Haverford puts a bullet in his head.

But Tal, who hasn't rejoined the team yet, continues her search for the Shepherd and hacks through the laptop she found from the bald guy in episode 5. She finds out that Haverford has announced that the Shepherd has been killed, and even her superiors from the Mossad think that man is already dead.

However, Tal finds out that Haverford and the Shepherd have contacted each other an hour after the announced death, which means the real Shepherd is still alive. Unknown to the team, the end of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6 reveals who the real Shepherd is, who turns out to be Cyrus.

What is Haverford's play in the bearings' sale in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6?

Haverford's plan revealed (Image via Prime Video)

In the reunion of Haverford and the Shepherd, Cyrus, in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6, reveals their real plan for why they allowed the sale of the real bearings. They want to give Yousef, and Iran as a whole, the opportunity to make nuclear weapons. With the sale essentially happening between Cyrus and Yousef, they think it will gain Cyrus Yousef's favor and promote him as a minister.

Once Cyrus becomes the minister, they can then stop Iran from creating a weapon of mass destruction and usher Iran into an era of peace and prosperity. It turns out that the real deal is to gain Iran's alliance enough to bring Cyrus into power, and the bearings are just one way to achieve that goal. However, after what Edwards has done, Haverford is now painting them as rogue agents.

Catch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

