The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale ending explained: What's next for Ben Edwards?

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale is all about Ben Edwards finishing the mission with Haverford once and for all and deciding what to do next. It kicked off with a two-month jump from the events of the previous episode, with what remained of Edwards' team dispersed while he plans to bring Cyrus, Artem, and Haverford to justice.

When all is said and done, with Edwards deciding on how he wants Haverford to pay for his betrayal and crimes, he's set to become a lone wolf, away from CIA missions and danger. However, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale ends with Ben Edwards choosing a different path than expected: the CIA Ground Branch.

Meanwhile, Haverford is set to pay for his crimes, but not before revealing a deeper conspiracy about his connection with Iran. Edwards also gets some unexpected savior when he needs it the most.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Has Ben Edwards decided about his future in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale?

Edwards' future is determined (Image via Prime Video)

After dealing with Artem, Cyrus, and Haverford in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale, Ben Edwards decides to leave the CIA for good. He plans to sail around, and he already has the boat for it. He's also keen on the decision that when a former colleague, Dash, visits to recruit him for the CIA Ground Branch, Edwards quickly refuses.

However, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale ends with Edwards doing a lie detector test. He's being asked about his previous jobs, about whether he's a murderer or not, and more. Throughout the scene, flashbacks of his previous missions, his comrades, and his family play out. It's also revealed at the final moments of the finale that the lie detector test is an interview for Ground Branch.

It turns out that Edwards has changed his mind about becoming a lone wolf. He's returning to the CIA and working for the Ground Branch, and while the finale ends without the confirmation of whether he's accepted or not, it's implied when he passes the test. Plus, he's a recruit, so there's a very high chance that Ground Branch has always wanted him to join them.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale: Who comes to Ben Edwards' rescue?

Reece comes to Edwards' rescue (Image via Prime Video)

The first half of the season 1 finale is all about Ben Edwards bringing Haverford and his accomplices to justice. Two months have passed since he killed Yousef in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 6, and Ben, with Tal's help, has set a trap for Haverford. He's putting himself as the bait, releasing his location, knowing that Haverford will send men after him.

It also means that Haverford, Cyrus, and Artem will be online, which means that Tal can do her thing, find their locations, and compile their messages. But while Edwards is an experienced operative, he's only one person against dozens of armed men. And when it looks like he has finally exerted all his effort and is about to be gunned down by one of the enemies, an unexpected savior appears.

Reece makes an appearance in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale. After reading Edwards' old letter and his last text message, Reece comes to Edwards' rescue. Alongside him are Edwards' old teammates, almost half of the Alpha Platoon, who are ready to die for him.

Who dies at The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale? What happens to Haverford?

Haverford is going to prison (Image via Prime Video)

As a consequence of Ben Edwards' revenge in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 finale, two people die, and one is going to prison. The goal after killing Yousef is to make Haverford, Artem, and Cyrus pay for their crimes.

Haverford is the one who used the team to ensure that the bearings go to Iran. Meanwhile, Cyrus is overseeing the transfer of the bearings to Yousef, and Artem is the financier who made a deal with Danawi to get a meeting with Molnar. Landry kills Artem, slicing his throat while posing as a masseuse.

Meanwhile, Farooq kills Cyrus the way Eliza was killed in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 episode 5, by putting a bomb on top of his car. Meanwhile, Edwards doesn't kill Haverford, and he lets the police deal with him. Haverford wants Edwards to kill him, but he chooses not to, which means he's going to end up in prison, his legacy ruined.

Catch all seven episodes of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf season 1 streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

