The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ending explained: Why did Amanda meet Giuliano Mignini?

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox tracks the disturbing path of Amanda Knox, an American exchange student wrongly accused of killing her roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Italy. The case dominated her life for years. She had to face round-the-clock media hounding, served prison time, and fought a lengthy battle to clear her name. The last episode of the series centers on Amanda's decision to confront Giuliano Mignini, the Italian prosecutor who led the case against her.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader's discretion is advised.In The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Amanda looks for closure, not vengeance. Years after being acquitted, she is still tormented by the shame of guilt. The arrival of her daughter, Eureka, intensifies her need for clarity, as she worries that her child will grow up subject to accusations that she cannot fully respond to. Meeting Mignini is Amanda's bid to confront the man who tormented her, see things from his perspective, and reclaim her story by confronting him head-on.What did Amanda's letters mean in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?A still from the show (Image via Hulu)The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox starts with Amanda choosing to contact Mignini via a series of letters. Initially, he resists opening them, but they bear heavily on him until he finally reads them. Amanda writes freely, admitting that she used to think of him as a monster, but now sees him as a man and a husband, rather than her accuser.Amanda's incredible empathy is reflected in the letters, shaped by all she experienced. Mignini, taken aback by her remarks, grapples with his own unease. He attributes defensiveness and denial in his response, even as he shows cracks of weakness. His response is oblique, suggesting that Amanda see Maigret, a movie in which a detective considers the role of narrative in framing investigations.This veiled acknowledgment reveals his inner struggle: although he won't outright apologize, he admits that prosecutors might fabricate tales that aren't necessarily true. For Amanda, the exchange is never about forgiveness, but about making him see her as a human being. The letters pave the way for their eventual face-to-face, opening a tense but necessary dialogue.Read more: How did Amanda Knox get out of jail? Here's what we know about The Twisted Tale of Amanda KnoxWhy did Amanda go back to Italy in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox?A still from the show (Image via Hulu)In the season finale of The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, Amanda's plan to meet Mignini in person surprises her family. Her father and mother, who survived the trauma of her incarceration, worry that Italy remains unsafe for her. Her sister, Deanna, is outraged, thinking Amanda's pursuit could reopen old wounds that have ruined the entire family.But Amanda describes how she can't just &quot;move on&quot; if the world keeps calling her a murderer. The release of Rudy Guede, whose DNA was found at the crime scene, once again stirs up public association of Meredith's murder with Amanda's name. More significantly, she is concerned about the day her daughter, Eureka, will ask her questions about the case and wants to give her honest responses.Her husband, Chris, who sees firsthand the online abuse she endures every day, supports her, considering it necessary to her healing. Despite fear and disapproval, Amanda goes to Italy with Edda and Chris. Her return is symbolic of her refusal to stay a passive victim of circumstance; she is intent on confronting the man who controlled her life for so many years.Read more: The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox premiere ending explained: Why did Amanda confess to a crime she didn’t commit?Did the encounter with Mignini close the circle in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe highly anticipated encounter of the series finally occurs under Don Saulo's supervision. Amanda, shaking but holding together, reads from her notebook, describing years of anguish and the enduring burden of public contempt. Mignini hears her, vacillating between defensiveness and flashes of honesty.He acknowledges that Amanda is not the woman he thought she was then, but holds on to the justification that he was right at the time. Amanda confronts him outright, inquiring why he never perceived her as someone's daughter, his own included, when he chased her so relentlessly.Mignini hesitates to respond, acknowledging his own sorrow: the loss of his father, which influenced his fixation on justice and order. While he does not fully admit guilt, his body language expresses intense inner turmoil. Amanda doesn't get the definitive confession she wants, but she does gain some peace. She accepts that she can't dictate what others believe about her, but by standing up to Mignini, she regains a voice.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox ends with Amanda saying goodbye to Italy. In the end, she acknowledges that there will never be an end to some of those doubts, but that she has learned to exist beyond them.The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox is available to stream on Hulu.