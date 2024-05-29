The Veil episode 6 ending explained: Who was the mastermind?

The Veil episode 6, titled “The Cottage,” was released on May 28, 2024. As anticipated, the finale has finally revealed the truth about the latter’s past, which has proven to be very much connected to everything happening.

Despite donning hundreds of identities, the only thing that never had Imogen Salter forget about who she was was linked to two significant tragedies that completely changed her life.

The finale came with many twists and turns that had the audience on the edge of their seats. It was not just the impending terrorist attack on the U.S.; the focal point of the finale was also on Adilah’s cooperation with Imogene. Unfortunately, for some viewers, the series didn’t end on a fitting note, and for some, it leaves a lot of plot holes.

However, the series captivated many viewers with its intense twists and fascinating yet complex characters, making it worth a watch miniseries. Read on to learn more about the major highlights exploring the events that transpired in The Veil episode 6.

This article contains major spoilers for The Veil episode 6.

The Veil episode 6 finally reveals the truth about Marcus Seabright

Marcus Seabright's hideout, as seen in The Veil episode 6 (Image via Hulu)

Since the beginning of The Veil, Imogen’s past had been a puzzle that remained a mystery throughout the series, until the finale.

After receiving the confidential details on her father through Max, which happened in episode 4, Imogen was skeptical about whether his father was truly a double agent or loyal to his nation.

After arriving at Michael’s manor, Imogen found that Micahel was keeping a close eye on her all this time and was even aware of what she was dealing with. She later found torn papers in the shredder, and on close inspection, she realized the text was in Russian.

After connecting the dots, she eventually realized that her father was also involved, given Michael was his protege. Imogen discovered that it was the Russian FSB that orchestrated the attack on the U.S. by using Emir and his people as pawns, and in all this, Adilah was just a victim, who was just looking after herself and her daughter.

In the final moments of the episode, Imogen found a letter with the name Sebastian Illyria.

She became suspicious after realizing that the address mentioned was closer to Micahel’s manor. On visiting, she noticed a car leaving the place. Imogen got inside the house and was shocked to find out that her father was alive all this time and was the mastermind behind everything.

At the end of The Veil episode 6, it was proved that Marcus Seabright was indeed a double agent, who was working for the Russian FSB. Although it was not clearly mentioned, it can be assumed that Marcus instigated this ruckus only to make his daughter solve it and prove her worth.

Imogen, whose actual name was revealed to be Violet, had finally let go of the pain she had endured, having been in the dark about her father’s fate all this time. She exclaimed her father was a traitor to the nation and to his daughter.

Imogen’s father was never shown in the series, and it can be assumed that he was in the car that left the house where Imogen showed up.

What happens to Adilah in The Veil episode 6?

Adilah, after she was shot by Patrick, as seen in The Veil episode 6 (Image via Hulu)

Despite Imogen’s promises, Adilah was unfaltering on her decision that she would reveal the name of the ship only after reuniting with her daughter, Yasmine. Imogen told Adilah that she had to get the keys to Michael’s car so they could escape if things didn’t go as they planned.

Unfortunately, Michael’s bodyguard, Patrick, who was a former Royal Marine, was guarding the place well. On encountering Adilah, Patrick told her that when he was in service, he killed a lot of her people and seemingly has had no regrets.

Later at night, Patrick was likely ordered by Michael to get rid of Adilah, but she defended herself and also severely wounded Patrick.

After Imogen killed Michael and tried to escape with Adilah, she failed on her promise to protect her. Patrick killed Adilah with his rifle, and watching the latter die beside her was truly heartbreaking for Imogen. Out of anger, she went back to the manor and shot Patrick.

Was Imogen successful in stopping the ship?

The name of the terrorist ship, as seen in The Veil episode 6 (Image via Hulu)

Before she died, Adilah inscribed the name “Provadia” on the windscreen, which became visible after the temperature went down. This was the second time Adilah did something like this; the first instance was when she wrote down the contact number from Imogen’s phone, which the latter eventually found out while they were heading out of the refugee camp.

It can be presumed that Adilah knew that leaving the manor alive was impossible. Adilah trusted Imogen and wanted to do the right thing before anything could happen to her.

The ship was eventually caught, and Emir was killed before he could set off the bomb. Imogen successfully stopped the attack and proved that she was proficient in her work line.

What happens to Max and Malik in The Veil episode 6?

Max and Malik, as seen in The Veil episode 6 (Image via Hulu)

For the first time in the series, both Max and Malik, who didn’t like each other and even fought a couple of times like children, decided to tag along.

Malik knew where Imogen was, and he also tried to convince Max that he should’ve trusted in her intuitions. On reaching the manor and finding Adilah, Max tried to persuade her to surrender peacefully, but he was shot in the back by Patrick.

Elsewhere, Malik shot Michael and saved Imogen before he could have killed her. It is unknown what happened to Max, whether he only sustained a flesh wound or the injury was critical. Malik made an appearance moments before the finale’s end where he was consoling Imogen.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.