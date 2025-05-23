The Walking Dead soundtrack: Complete guide to all the songs featured in the show

The Walking Dead is an AMC post-apocalyptic drama. Set in a world overrun by zombies, the show centers on former sheriff deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) as he wakes from a coma to see that civilization has fallen.

Rick meets several survivors as he negotiates this new reality: his wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies), son Carl (Chandler Riggs), allies like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They fight not just the continual threat of walkers but also the darkest sides of mankind together.

Covering eleven seasons, The Walking Dead explores profoundly moral, survival, and human condition issues. Every character travels with personal development, grief, and resiliency. The show is unique in the field of television dramas as it deftly combines moving periods of introspection with high-action scenes.

Exploring The Walking Dead soundtrack

Music plays a pivotal role in The Walking Dead, enhancing the emotional depth and atmosphere of the series. Each season features a curated selection of songs that underscore key moments, from intense confrontations to heartfelt farewells. Below is a comprehensive list of songs featured throughout the series:

Season 1

Space Junk – Wang Chung

I'm a Man – Black Strobe

Sunshine (Adagio In D Minor) – John Murphy

Running to the Rain – Peter Gabriel

Tomorrow Is a Long Time – Bob Dylan

Season 2

The Regulator – Clutch

Lazy Bones – Wooden Shjips

Faze Wave – The Cave Singers

Driver's Seat – Sniff 'n' the Tears

Civilian – Wye Oak

Season 3

Noisy Sunday – Patrick Watson

The Parting Glass – Sung by Beth Greene and Maggie Greene

Etude No. 3 in E Major, Op. 10, No. 3 – Frédéric Chopin

Saturday Night Special – Lynyrd Skynyrd

Love Bug – Baby Bee

It Could Happen to You – Jo Stafford

Hold On – Tom Waits

Lead Me Home – Jamie N. Commons

Warm Shadow – Fink

You Are the Wilderness – Voxhaul Broadcast

Fast and Loose – Motorhead

Turn It Up – Ted Nugent

Season 4

Precious Memories – The Stanley Brothers

Serpents (Basement) – Sharon Van Etten

Oats in the Water – Ben Howard

The Last Pale Light in the West – Ben Nichols

A Tear – Mussorgsky

Average Joe – Stephen Emil Dudas

Up the Wolves – The Mountain Goats

Blackbird Song – Lee DeWyze

Be Good – Waxahatchee (performed by Beth Greene)

Maybe – The Ink Spots

Be Not So Fearful – A.C. Newman

Season 5

Be Gone Dull Cage – Kiev

You Better Run – Junior Kimbrough

Nobody's Fault But Mine – Blind Willie Johnson

May the Work I've Done Speak for Me – The Consolers

Bad Blood – Alison Mosshart & Eric Arjes

Struggling Man – Jimmy Cliff (cover by Emily Kinney)

Away in a Manger – William J. Kirkpatrick (instrumental)

Spicks and Specks – Bee Gees

Internet Friends – Knife Party

Somewhat Damaged – Nine Inch Nails

Love and Mercy – Brian Wilson (cover by Gazelle Twin)

Season 6

Tip-Toe Thru the Tulips – Nick Lucas

More Than a Feeling – Boston

Action Packed – Ronnie Dee

If My Heart Was a Car – Old 97's

Weeds or Wildflowers – Parsonsfield

Arsonist's Lullabye – Hozier

Chapel – Nicole Dollanganger

It's All Over – Johnny Cash

Season 7

Town Called Malice – The Jam

Easy Street – The Collapsable Hearts Club featuring Jim Biano & Petra

Crying – Roy Orbison

Finlandia Op 26 – Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra & Paavo Berglund

Everythings F**ed* – Dirty Three

Bang Bang – Janis Martin

The Program – Ben Wise

Everything Right is Wrong Again – They Might Be Giants

Someday We'll All Be Free – Donny Hathaway

Just Freedom – MIDImarc

Season 8

Another One Rides the Bus – Weird Al Yankovic

Paul Simon – The Russian Futurists

At the Bottom of Everything – Bright Eyes

Season 9

The Last Rose of Summer – Sung by Alden

All We Ever Wanted Was Everything – Bauhaus

Geometría del Universo – Colleen

Space Junk – Wang Chung

April Skies – The Jesus and Mary Chain

I Want to Love You Baby – Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson

Lydia, the Tattooed Lady – Sung by Alpha

It's All Right Now – Eddie Harris

Souvenir – Boygenius

Miss Mary's Fancy – Eoghan O'Sullivan and Gerald Harrington

Season 10

I'm So Thankful – Eugene Blacknell and the New Breed

Walkin' After Midnight – Patsy Cline

Care of Cell 44 – The Zombies

Heaven I Know – Gordi

The Turtle and the Monkey – Sung by Beta

Spinnin' Top – The Orlons

Come Back Alive – Delta Rae

Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini – Sergei Rachmaninoff, John Debney and Royal Scottish National Orchestra

When the Wild Wind Blows – Iron Maiden

I Went to the Well – Half Moon (Beta)

Burning Down the House – Talking Heads

You Want It Darker – Sung by Anita Lester

No Worries – Amateur Blonde

Back in Black – AC/DC

You Are So Beautiful – Joe Cocker

Season 11

Suspicious Activity – Sheridan Tongue

Three Speed Girl – Ervin Litkei, Martin Kalmanoff

The Entertainer – Bernd Lhotzky

Horror Go Round – John Rowcroft, Christopher Salt

Deal for Yourself – Faustus

Lester – Geoffrey Gascoyne

Eat the Rich – Motorhead

Loves of Monterey – Anthony Mawer

Little Girl – Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei

Cult of Personality – Living Colour

Landslide – Fleetwood Mac

What is The Walking Dead about?

The Walking Dead (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The Walking Dead is a post-apocalyptic horror drama based on the comic series by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. Developed by Frank Darabont, the series follows a group of survivors navigating a world overrun by zombies, known as "walkers."

Rising tensions among survivors forming groups with opposing ideas mirror the danger of the undead as contemporary society falls. The series looks at how survival, morality, and leadership change against constant disaster.

The narrative of The Walking Dead first revolves around Rick Grimes, a sheriff's deputy who wakes from a coma to discover the planet has changed dramatically. From zombies to brutal human opponents like the Governor and Negan, Rick and his gang encounter even more perilous challenges over time. Across seasons, the survivors locate and lose safe havens, face betrayals, and create brittle friendships.

Leadership shifts as the show goes on; villages collapse and grow, and new enemies — including the Whisperers and the Commonwealth — emerge.

After eleven seasons on AMC, premiering in 2010 and ending in 2022, The Walking Dead became a cultural phenomenon distinguished for its gritty narrative, ensemble cast, and examination of humanity under crisis. It launched a vast series, including games, online episodes, and other spin-offs.

The Walking Dead uses music to enhance its stories, using songs to make viewers feel things and draw attention to important events. Fans of The Walking Dead can stream it on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+.

