The Wheel of Time season 3 - Who are the Eelfinn and Aelfinn?

The Wheel of Time season 3 premiered on March 13, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. This highly anticipated installment continues the tale of Rand al'Thor and his friends as they face the growing shadow of the Dark One. The Eelfinn and Aelfinn—two mysterious entities central to the series' mythology—are among the key additions this season.

In The Wheel of Time season 3, the Eelfinn and Aelfinn are revealed as mystical entities from a parallel dimension. Resembling foxes, the Eelfinn are famous for striking bargains with people, granting wishes that usually have unpredictable and dangerous results.

By contrast, the Aelfinn are more snake-like in look and are famous for exposing truths, albeit in a cryptic and sometimes false way. Ancient and enigmatic, both species enhance the already rich tapestry of The Wheel of Time season 3.

The Eelfinn and Aelfinn influence key events throughout the season, especially Mat Cauthon's storyline. Their roles set up future conflicts and revelations and expand the series' mythology.

All about Eelfinn and Aelfinn from The Wheel of Time season 3

The Eelfinn

The Eelfinn, introduced in The Wheel of Time season 3, are fox-like beings that reside in a dimension separate from the main world. To access this realm, one must pass through a twisted redstone doorframe ter'angreal, as seen in the show when Mat Cauthon makes his journey.

The Eelfinn are not inherently evil, but they operate under a moral code vastly different from humans. Their method of interacting with humans involves granting three wishes but with significant costs attached. These bargains often end badly for those who seek them out, as shown in Mat's encounter, where his wishes come with unforeseen consequences.

The role of the Eelfinn in Mat’s story

In The Wheel of Time season 3, Mat’s interaction with the Eelfinn marks a pivotal moment. When he enters their realm, he requests three things: to stop being manipulated by magical forces, to have his past life memories cleared, and to be allowed to leave safely.

The Eelfinn grant these requests but also take a part of his memories in return. This exchange highlights the danger of bargaining with the Eelfinn, as their powers are vast, and the prices they demand are steep. Mat narrowly escapes with his life, but the Eelfinn’s influence lingers, shaping his character’s journey.

The Aelfinn

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

The Aelfinn, the Eelfinn’s snake-like counterparts, are equally enigmatic and dangerous. Unlike the Eelfinn, the Aelfinn do not grant wishes.

Instead, they offer truths, answering any three questions a person asks. However, truths are often twisted and have hidden costs. In the books, the Aelfinn feed on the emotions of those seeking answers, taking their memories for their truths.

The Aelfinn’s influence on Elaida

In The Wheel of Time season 3, the Aelfinn are briefly mentioned through Elaida do Avriny a'Roihan’s interaction with them. Elaida seeks knowledge from the Aelfinn, presumably about her rise to power as the Amyrlin Seat. The Aelfinn answers shape her actions, leading to the bloody coup she stages later.

This interaction shows how dangerous dealing with the Aelfinn is because their truths are rarely straightforward and can have dire consequences. Elaida's story shows how the Aelfinn's cryptic answers manipulate seekers, causing unexpected White Tower power struggles.

Mystical powers and their connection

Although the Eelfinn and Aelfinn belong to different realms and serve different purposes, they are interconnected. Together, they manipulate the memories and emotions of those who venture into their domain.

While the Eelfinn feed on memories, the Aelfinn are more concerned with emotions. When the two races work in tandem, their combined powers can alter a person’s experiences and perceptions, blurring the lines between reality and illusion.

The Wheel of Time season 3 recap

The Wheel of Time season 3 brings several major developments and answers key questions, especially in the finale. Rand al'Thor's fight for power goes on, and his assertion to the title of Car'a'carn is challenged.

Rand's finding on the Aiel's history increases conflict among the Aiel tribes, which are split. Meanwhile, Moiraine Sedai fights Lanfear in a vicious fight with ever-increasing stakes.

With some smart political maneuvering, Elaida gets the Amyrlin Seat, but not without some bad results. The season finale leaves viewers with no idea about what will happen to Rand or the Aiel in the next episodes. The future events are set by the power struggles inside the White Tower and the growing power of the Eelfinn and Aelfinn.

The season finale not only wraps up several key storylines but also opens the door for new ones, particularly concerning the Eelfinn and Aelfinn. With their cryptic powers and mysterious motives, these creatures are sure to play a larger role in future seasons.

Watch The Wheel of Time season 3 exclusively on Prime Video.

