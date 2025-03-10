Tracker season 2 episode 12 ending explained: Who was behind the terrifying murders?

Tracker season 2 episode 12 premiered on CBS on Sunday night, March 9, 2025. Titled Monster, the episode delves into new challenges surrounding the unsettling case of a missing woman.

Disclaimer: This copy contains spoilers for Tracker season 2 episode 12. Reader discretion is advised.

The team faces danger as Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) leads a dark and unsettling search. Shaw is tested by the episode's evil villain. In the shocking conclusion, Colter discovers a twisted murderer.

In episode 12, Shaw is presented with the case of a missing woman, Alice Bear, which results in a sequence of horrific discoveries, including twisted family dynamics and decapitated bodies. Throughout the episode, Alice's troubled past is presented, and the team takes up the riddles of her disappearance.

As the episode comes to an end, Colter uncovers details about Alice’s captivity and the identity of the killer. Paul James Hamilton is the killer.

It may not be too exaggerated to say that Tracker season 2 episode 12 brings out the darkest sides of human nature with its bleak ending and surprising turns. The episode centers on Colter's hunt for Alice and exposes alarming facts about the killer and his background.

Colter’s final confrontation with PJ in Tracker season 2 episode 12

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CBS)

The episode reaches its climax when Colter finally tracks down PJ to a former amusement park where he once worked. Alice, the hostage, attempts to talk him down, but the situation escalates. Realizing Alice's life is in danger, Colter shoots PJ in the back.

In Tracker season 2 episode 12, Colter ultimately puts an end to PJ's murderous spree. PJ's violent impulses and deep-seated trauma made him a potential threat to everyone around him. Here, Colter's intervention saves Alice.

However, the episode does not fully resolve the consequences of Colter’s actions. His violent tendencies and willingness to kill others raise questions about his own moral compass. The episode ends as Colter reflects on the emotional toll that his work takes on him.

What happened to Alice and who is PJ?

Throughout Tracker season 2 episode 12, Shaw follows multiple leads. Unfortunately, each lead turns out to be more dangerous than the last before ultimately locating Alice at a former amusement park. Alice attempts to divert her captor, but things take a devastating turn. The episode ends in a dramatic confrontation between Colter and PJ, where Colter shoots him.

The eerie atmosphere of the episode is enhanced by Sal Markowitz's decapitated body. The more horrifying details came up, including PJ's mother also being a victim of his actions.

Colter discovers psychological injuries that drove PJ to murder when he starts to break down the riddle. It's clear from the melancholic ending how PJ was caught by insanity, making his death both tragic and inevitable.

Colter’s investigation into Alice’s disappearance

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CBS)

As Tracker season 2 episode 12 initiates, Colter investigates the disappearance of Alice Bear, a single mother who vanished in the middle of the night.

Following Alice's substance abuse history, her family seems reluctant to involve the police in the missing person case. However, Shaw soon uncovers a more complex situation.

Once Alice's phone is located, Shaw discovers her car, purse, and indicators of a struggle close to a lake. This leads him to suspect that Alice was abducted instead of merely fleeing.

The investigation gets more difficult when Shaw finds out that Alice has lately broken off ties with Sal Markowitz, a married psychiatrist. Through the investigation, it comes to light that Sal had a patient called PJ. Gradually, the secret to Alice's disappearance is solved.

Throughout the episode, Shaw’s search for Alice leads him to some disturbing revelations. Sal is found decapitated, his body is staged by PJ. Shaw’s team works tirelessly to uncover the truth, eventually tracking down PJ’s whereabouts.

The twisted past of PJ and his obsession with Alice

As Shaw delves deeper into PJ's past, he discovers a disturbing history. Paul James Hamilton, known as PJ, had been imprisoned in childhood for some violent crime.

After his release, PJ went home to live with his mother, who had her own difficulties to deal with. Years of abuse and neglect left PJ with psychological scars that added to his slide into lunacy.

Shaw discovers that PJ's obsession with Alice was a result of her previous employment as a therapist. Under the influence of his lunatic obsession, PJ kidnaps Alice and forces her to attend a perverse therapy session where he confesses to his past and murders.

From PJ's fragile mental state to his need for validation, the twelfth episode clarifies all. PJ seems to have gone too far with any kind of treatment, even if he might have been seeking help from Sal.

His twisted relationship with his mother and Alice's reluctant participation in his therapy only aggravate his psychological collapse, which results in the murders and kidnappings.

Reenie’s dangerous encounter at the storage unit

A still from Tracker season 2 episode 12 (Image via CBS)

While Colter talks to PJ, Reenie goes on her own mission to look into PJ's storage unit, which is a key location in the case. During a tense moment, Ron, the facility attendant, locks Reenie inside and threatens her for spying. She tricks her way out, but the exchange leaves her feeling shaken.

This scene added a separate layer to Reenie’s character, highlighting her resourcefulness and toughness. However, it also raises questions about the potential danger she faces as she continues to work on cases with Colter.

Given this tension between Reenie and Ron, there might be a possibility that future episodes will explore the consequences of her investigation.

All released episodes of Tracker season 2 are now available to stream on CBS.

