True Haunting season 1 on Netflix: What happened to Chris DiCesare? ‘Eerie Hall’ episode explored

True Haunting season 1 is a five-episode horror docuseries available on Netflix. James Wan is the executive producer of the show. He is known for his work on The Conjuring and Insidious. The first season of True Haunting looks at real-life ghost stories through the eyes of the people who went through them.The show aired on October 7, 2025, just in time for Halloween. Chris DiCesare had scary things happen to him at Erie Hall, a dorm at SUNY Geneseo in 1984, which is what the first three episodes of True Haunting are all about.The story is about how he fought against unknown forces that were following him around, making people wonder if the haunting was really supernatural or just his mind playing tricks on him.Chris DiCesare, known as the "Ghost Boy," experienced a terrifying haunting at Erie Hall in 1984, where he encountered a ghostly entity named "Tommy." After years of torment, he confronted the spirit, ending the haunting, and later embraced his experience, sharing his story as an author and motivational speaker.What happened to Chris DiCesare in True Haunting season 1? In True Haunting season 1, Chris DiCesare's life took a strange turn when he moved into Erie Hall in 1984. His first few days at SUNY Geneseo were exciting because he was pursuing his sports goals.Things changed, though, when he started hearing someone call his name from somewhere else. Chris's unsettling feeling got worse when he saw a shadowy, unidentifiable person in his dorm room.Chris wasn't the only one who saw the strange figure; Paul, Chris's roommate, also did, which made Paul move out of the apartment. As things got worse, Chris turned to paranormal experts for help, such as the famous Ed and Lorraine Warren.The creepy atmosphere was made even worse by Lorraine's refusal to shake his hand during their meeting. This showed that something very unsettling was going on. Even with all of these attempts, the haunting got worse, which forced Chris to face the supernatural being directly.The entity, which Chris finally named &quot;Tommy,&quot; was always there for him. As the hauntings got worse, they got more aggressive. Chris said that Tommy would hurt him while he slept. He began to feel disconnected from the real world and couldn't tell the difference between his dreams and the scary things that were happening to him.He sought solace in Father Charles Manning, a religious figure at the college, who performed a ritual in Chris's dorm room in an attempt to rid him of the spirit.Father Manning and the paranormal investigationA still from True Haunting season 1 (Image via YouTube/Netflix)Father Manning's intervention brought temporary relief, but the haunting did not end. The presence of "Tommy" continued to torment Chris, even affecting those around him.One notable incident involved Beth, a close friend of Chris, who was allegedly attacked by the entity during a visit to the dorm. This unsettling event left Chris feeling desperate for answers.Chris and his friend Jeff looked into the past of Erie Hall to try to figure out where the ghost was coming from. It turned out that a terrible battle had happened on that land during the American Revolutionary War. Chris learned about Thomas Boyd here. Boyd was a soldier who had been abused and killed on the land where Erie Hall was now.When Chris learned this, he felt connected to the ghostly presence he had been seeing. This made him think that "Tommy" was Boyd's spirit, trying to find peace after his sad death.The discovery of a family connectionA still from True Haunting season 1 (Image via Netflix)When Chris found a surprise family link, the link between him and Tommy's spirit grew stronger. His grandfather, Adam Hubley, was the one who found Thomas Boyd's body after he had been killed so badly. Chris thought that his family's past had something to do with the haunting at Erie Hall after hearing this.In an emotional confrontation with the spirit, Chris demanded that Tommy cease his torment. The haunting ended shortly after this confrontation, and Chris was able to move on with his life.Even though the haunting was over, it still had an effect on Chris's life. He had a hard time for years dealing with the mental and emotional affects of what happened. Chris started to like his part as the &quot;Ghost Boy&quot; of Erie Hall as time went on, telling other people his story.Today, Chris is an author and speaker, using his experiences to inspire and educate others about the paranormal. He has appeared on various TV programs and released a book titled The Ghost Boy of Erie Hall, recounting his harrowing encounters and how they have influenced his life.True Haunting season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.