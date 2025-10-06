Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tulsa King season 3 episode 4, titled Staring Down the Barrel, is set to release on October 12, 2025, offering yet another gripping chapter in the saga of Dwight “The General” Manfredi.The newest episode comes out every Sunday on Paramount+, so fans can always watch it. The third season picks up the action with Dwight facing off against old enemies and new challenges. As things get worse, Dwight's leadership is put to the test in ways that could destroy everything he's worked for.This season introduces the Dunmire family, a formidable foe, and brings new characters, such as Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington and Kevin Pollak’s Agent Musso, who complicate Dwight’s already precarious position.In season 3, the narrative is propelled by Dwight's fight to protect his bourbon empire and his crew. Dwight’s internal and external struggles take center stage, as his team faces betrayal, shifting loyalties, and escalating violence.When does Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 come out? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTulsa King season 3 episode 4, titled Staring Down the Barrel, will be released on October 12, 2025. The episode is scheduled to drop at 12:00 am ET on Paramount+. Fans in other time zones can check out the detailed release time below:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Saturday, October 11, 20259:00 PMUSA (Eastern Time)Sunday, October 12, 202512:00 AMBrazil (BRT)Sunday, October 12, 20251:00 AMUK (BST)Sunday, October 12, 20255:00 AMCentral Europe (CET)Sunday, October 12, 20256:00 AMIndia (IST)Sunday, October 12, 20259:30 AMSouth Africa (SAST)Sunday, October 12, 20256:00 AMPhilippines (PHT)Sunday, October 12, 202512:00 PMAustralia (ACDT)Sunday, October 12, 20251:30 PMNew Zealand (NZST)Sunday, October 12, 20253:00 PMThere are 10 episodes in season 3, and as of now, three episodes have been released, leaving seven episodes remaining. The last episode will air on November 23, 2025.Also read: 7 burning questions Tulsa King season 3 must answerRecap of Tulsa King season 3 episode 3A still from Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)In season 3, episode 3, things get more tense as Dwight's plans run into more problems. The first part of the episode shows Dwight still trying to bottle bourbon while his team is under a lot of stress from problems that are getting worse.At the same time, Cleo, who is getting angry, sets fire to Jeremiah's land. This makes Dwight and the Dunmire family even more competitive with each other.The act of disobedience puts everything at risk, but Jeremiah doesn't fight back, which suggests he has a more planned approach. As both Dwight and Jeremiah get ready for a fight, the tension between them keeps rising.Tyson, a faithful member of Dwight's team, does something very bad when he goes against orders and spys on Cole Dunmire, which puts him in danger. Tyson's search for information leads to him being captured and told he will die if he doesn't tell them where the bourbon is.However, Dwight’s unorthodox methods save Tyson’s life when a bulletproof Cybertruck shields him from gunfire. Despite this, Dwight remains unaware of the danger Tyson is in, and his crew begins to unravel under the pressure.Meanwhile, Musso, a federal agent with his own agenda, keeps making Dwight’s situation more complicated, further fueling the tension within the crew. The episode ends with Goodie reporting that Cole and his men have emptied the storage facility, leaving Dwight with more problems to solve.Also read: Tulsa King season 3 episode 3 ending explained: What is Tyson’s condition?Major events to expect from season 3 episode 4A still from Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)Dwight faces consequences: Dwight must deal with Cleo's activities and Cole's growing hatred as Dunmire family tensions rise. Pressure on his empire and team has dire repercussions. This episode will show Dwight's tactical thinking to outwit his foes.Internal struggles: Dwight must confront crew conflict after Tyson's kidnapping. When his men are betrayed and have different loyalties, tensions rise. The episode will examine Dwight's leadership as he navigates these divisions and defends his empire.The power play with Musso: Episode 4 emphasizes federal agent Musso's position as Dwight decides how much to trust him. Musso's revenge complicates the scenario and could make or break Dwight's escape from the growing threats.Also read: Tulsa King season 3 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they playFor the latest updates on Tulsa King season 3, you can stream the episodes exclusively on Paramount+.