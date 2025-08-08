Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 & 7: release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Plenty of explosions and car acting are coming in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7 as Calypso's demolition derby finally gets underway. The previous back-to-back rollout teased the action-packed scenes fans can expect from the series, especially now that the tournament proper has begun, and there's more of it in the coming episodes.Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7 will be out next week on Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 3 am ET, only on Peacock. If the last two episodes are anything to go by, the next back-to-back rollout of the series could bring a full round of the tournament, with more epic, action-packed drama.With their ally being Dollface, John and Quiet will fight against some of the country's deadliest, most dangerous drivers: the duo of Stu and Sweet Tooth, Mr. Grimm, Axel, Mayhem, Raven, and Vermin.When do Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7 come out?Calypso in Twisted Metal (Image via Peacock)Two new episodes will be released every week except for the premiere and finale, which will get three each. This means Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7 will be released next week on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Both episodes drop at the same time, around 3 am Eastern Time.However, viewers need to take note that the release timing varies from region to region. Please take a look at the table for the detailed release dates and times in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, August 14, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, August 14, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, August 14, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 14, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, August 14, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, August 14, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, August 14, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, August 14, 20254 pmLike the previous five episodes of the series, Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7 will be exclusively streaming on Peacock.How many episodes are left in Twisted Metal season 2?Twisted Metal season 2 is almost halfway done, with only seven episodes left in the series, including next week's Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7. There are only 12 episodes in season 12, and listed below are the release dates for the remaining episodes for those who want to keep up with what's next in John and Quiet's journey.Episode 6: MKAW1SH - August 14, 2025Episode 7: H1TNRVN - August 14, 2025Episode 8: SDDNDTH - August 21, 2025Episode 9: VAVAVUM - August 21, 2025Episode 10: M4YH3M - August 28, 2025Episode 11: OHLYNTE - August 28, 2025Episode 12: NUY3ARZ - August 28, 2025.A brief recap of Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5The last two episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 showed the day before the tournament and the first few minutes of the tournament proper. Twisted Metal season 2 episode 4 kicked off where the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere left off, with John, Quiet, and Krista, aka Dollface, going inside Diesel City to steal weapons.However, John and Quiet fooled around, allowing Stu, who was also there with Sweet Tooth for the same purpose, to steal most weapons. Krista, however, managed to get an EMP generator that can kill electricity on demand. She had to fight Sweet Tooth for it, and she won after Mayhem came to her rescue.In Twisted Metal season 2 episode 5, it was the day of the tournament. The drivers arrived in some sort of warehouse, and the episode revealed that Mike is alive. Raven will also be joining the tournament. Calypso arrived and kicked off the qualifying round, but Quiet sabotaged Mayhem's car so she wouldn't be able to join the tournament and be safe.However, Mayhem used a dead driver's car, but with only a flare gun to protect herself from other deadly drivers, the episode ended with John and Quiet reversing their car to give her a hand at the end of the pack.Major events to expect from Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7Following the previous episodes, here are some of the biggest events to expect in next week's Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6 &amp; 7:The qualifiers. The tournament's qualifying round is on, and some drivers have already died. The next episode will determine who lives and will advance to the next round of Calypso's tournament.Mayhem's fate. From the previous episodes, it's been established that she's the most inexperienced out of all the drivers, unless she's been acting and hiding her strengths. She didn't have a weapon except for a flare gun, and whether John and Quiet will arrive in time to save her will likely play out in the next episodes.More challenges. As the tournament proper gets underway, John and Quiet and the rest of the drivers will face a series of obstacles that will challenge them to their limits.Read more: Twisted Metal season 1 recapStay tuned for more news and updates on Twisted Metal season 2 as the year progresses.