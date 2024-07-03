UnPrisoned season 2: Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, and more

UnPrisoned season 2, featuring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo in lead roles, is slated to premiere on Hulu in a couple of weeks. Created by Tracy McMillan, the comedy-drama series is inspired by McMillan's personal life and her relationship with her father. It premiered its first season, having eight episodes, on March 10, 2023.

Tracy McMillan, Kerry Washington, Yvette Lee Bowser, Delroy Lindo, Pilar Savone are among the executive producers of UnPrisoned which is produced by Onyx Collective. The show's synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"A messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom's life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son."

UnPrisoned follows the life of Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington), a relationship therapist, social media influencer, and single mom. Her life changes drastically when her father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), a former convict, moves in with her and her teenage son Finn Alexander (Faly Rakotohavana).

When will UnPrisoned season 2 be released?

Brenda Strong seen as Nadine in UnPrisoned (Image via Facebook/UnPrisoned on Hulu)

Following the positive reception of the first season, the series was renewed for a second season in November 2023. Production of the second season of UnPrisoned began in February 2024, and it is set to release on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Cast and characters of UnPrisoned season 2

Jee Young Han seen as Esti Nelson on UnPrisoned (Image by Facebook/UnPrisoned on Hulu)

The show's main cast includes:

Kerry Washington as Paige Alexander

Delroy Lindo as Edwin Alexander

Marque Richardson as Mal

Faly Rakotohavana as Finneas 'Finn' Alexander

The recurring cast is as follows:

John Stamos as Murphy

Brenda Strong as Nadine

Jee Young Han as Esti Nelson

Brandee Evans as Ava

Edwin Lee Gibson as Fox

Jamie Chung as Kiki

Oliver Hudson as Johnny

Tim Daly as Bill

Cap Peterson as Tre

George Paez as Nolan

Kelvin Witherspoon as Sadiiq

Daniel Lee Robertson III as Miles

Plot Summary

The first season of UnPrisoned revolved around Paige navigating the challenges of living with her father Edwin, a former drug dealer who came back to her life, after being imprisoned for 17 years. The series also dealt with Edwin's attempts to connect with his teenage grandson and mend his broken relationship with Paige.

At the end of the season, Edwin's case worker Mal, has a frank conversation with him about the impact that his past actions have had on his daughter's life, especially during her formative years. Edwin then decides to move out from his daughter's house and rebuild his life without having to depend on her.

The upcoming season will further explore the Alexander family’s deep-rooted issues. The official synopsis of UnPrisoned season 2 by Hulu reads:

"The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever."

It continues:

"The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional–other than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a ‘family radical healing coach,’ who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds, and family secrets holding them back."

Where to watch UnPrisoned season 2?

An image taken from UnPrisoned season 2 (Image via Facebook/UnPrisoned on Hulu)

UnPrisoned's premiere season became Hulu's most-watched original scripted series, according to Onyx Collective, in March 2023. Thus, it is no surprise that season 2 will also stream exclusively on Hulu. The second installment will also contain eight episodes, all of which will become available at once on the streaming platform, on July 17, 2024.

Stay tuned for all the latest news on the trending movies and television shows of 2024.

