"We practiced a lot"- Arnold Schwarzenegger talks about the Tango sequence with Carrie-Anne Moss in FUBAR season 2

FUBAR season 2, the second season of the action comedy series created by Nick Santora and produced by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films, premiered on Netflix on June 12, 2025.

The series follows Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and his daughter Emma Brunner (Monica Barbaro) are two CIA operatives tasked with saving the world from a nuclear war that can wipe out almost 90% of the human population.

Greta Nelso (Carrie-Anne Moss), Luke's former flame, unwittingly helps Dante Cress in his mission to destroy the world. The two come face-to-face in episode 2 and engage in a sensual tango dance, despite being at odds over their missions.

Schwarzenegger told Reuters on June 16, 2025, that he spent a lot of time perfecting his moves for the scene.

"We practiced. We practiced a lot, and she didn't need as much practice as I did, but I really practiced," he said.

Everything to know about the dance scene from FUBAR season 2

In FUBAR season 2, Carrie-Anne Moss plays an East German spy named Greta Nelso, who is hired to destroy America's power supply to help Dante Cress start a nuclear war. She shares a romantic history with Luke, as the two first met during the Cold War.

The 77-year-old Terminator star elaborated on the experience of shooting the scene by telling Forbes on June 12, 2025, that he felt "relaxed" as he and Carrie had sufficiently practised the dance moves.

"Right away I felt relaxed because I felt like there was someone that believed, just like I did in doing a lot of reps to get in there and to work really hard. (Plus we needed to) study the lines because it was four pages of dialogue during the dance sequence that we had to deliver and to make it fun at the same time. So for us to pick it up and to really be well prepared was the most important thing."

Furthermore, he called his dance partner, Carrie-Anne, "a joy to work with" and credited her for making the dance scene "one of the favorite scenes in the TV series."

A brief recap of FUBAR season 2

In FUBAR season 2, Luke, Emma, and their team of CIA agents go in search of the mysterious Dante Cress, who plans to plunge the world into a global economic collapse. He uses Greta to shut down the country's main power grids, which activates the nuclear system. Fearing a preemptive nuclear strike from Russia, Luke and his team race against time to deactivate the missiles from launching.

Simultaneously, they search for Cress, whose identity is not revealed until the finale. As Luke and his team enter the nuclear silo to avert the crisis, one of his team members, Theo Chips, reveals himself as Dante Cress. Chips previously worked with MI6 and became disillusioned with humanity during one of his missions that ended in his father's death.

Furthermore, the NSA analyst, Tina, is exposed as a Russian mole and sent back to Russia during a prisoner swap for the Great Dane. However, Barry and Aldon realize too late that she was helping the CIA by feeding Russia wrong information. At the end of FUBAR season 2, Luke's team vows to rescue her as the Russians, who are aware of her double-dealing, will likely murder her for her betrayal.

Viewers can watch all episodes of FUBAR season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

