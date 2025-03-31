What was Dee Jay Daniels arrested for? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID

Dee Jay Daniels, a former child actor best known for his role as Michael Hughley on the sitcom The Hughleys, was arrested in August 2011 in connection with a fatal stabbing outside Chitiva's Bar and Grill in Stockton, California.

According to Ebony report dated June 6, 2012, Daniels and two co-defendants, Marcus McCliman and Djuane Nunley, were charged with murder, attempted murder, and street terrorism following the death of John Joseph Lewis and injuries sustained by an unidentified woman. Prosecutors alleged gang affiliations based on witness claims of gang-related language at the scene.

Daniels, whose real name is Dorjan Lyndell Daniels, faced trial in 2012. During the proceedings, comedian D.L. Hughley, who played his on-screen father, testified as a character witness. As per the Recordnet report dated December 21, 2012, Daniels was acquitted of all charges, while McCliman was convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

The case is being revisited in Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Violent, airing Monday, March 31, at 9 pm ET/PT on ID and streaming on Max, highlighting Dee Jay Daniels’ legal ordeal and its aftermath.

Dee Jay Daniels was arrested in 2011 after a fight outside Chitiva's Bar in Stockton, California, resulting in the fatal stabbing of John Joseph Lewis

Dee Jay Daniels, a former child actor best known for playing Michael Hughley on The Hughleys, was arrested in August 2011 following a violent altercation outside Chitiva’s Bar in Stockton, California.

The incident resulted in the death of 26-year-old John Joseph “J.J.” Lewis and injuries to an unidentified woman, who later recovered. Daniels, along with co-defendants Marcus McCliman and Djuane Nunley, was charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder, and gang-related offences.

According to Ebony report dated June 6, 2012, all three individuals were accused of being involved in a fatal stabbing that was suspected to be gang-related. Witnesses alleged that Daniels and his associates shouted gang-affiliated phrases during the confrontation.

During his arrest, Daniels also had unresolved misdemeanor warrants for driving without a license and marijuana possession, but those were unrelated to the stabbing incident. The more serious charges led to Daniels being held without bond while awaiting trial.

As per the Recordnet report dated December 21, 2012, prosecutors claimed that Daniels was associated with the Bloods gang, an allegation echoed during the trial. Daniels’ defense team, however, contended that he neither anticipated the fight nor participated in the fatal act.

His attorney filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing that Daniels was not the individual who used the weapon. Although the motion was denied, the defense maintained throughout the proceedings that Daniels was not the aggressor and should not be held accountable for the actions of others.

One of the most publicly discussed aspects of the trial was the testimony of D.L. Hughley, Daniels’ former on-screen father. Hughley appeared in court as a voluntary character witness, offering personal insight into Daniels’ character and background.

During an interview featured in Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Violent, airing Monday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ID and streaming on Max, Daniels recalled correctional officers informing him that Hughley was in court to support him. He stated as per Entertainment Weekly's March 29 article:

“I felt esteemed, honored, that I haven’t talked to my pops in so long and the fact that he's still my pops, and that we still have that pops/son relationship,”

Previously, in a February 2021 interview with Vlad TV, Hughley stated:

“I would have come anyway... but I had been in contact with his parents, and then I talked to his lawyer, but I knew - I was going to see my son!”

He added humorously:

“I was so glad to see him, but I swear to god I wanted to choke the s**t out of him.”

Despite Hughley’s testimony, its influence on the jury was questioned. According to a Recordnet report dated December 21, 2012, San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Janet Smith said she spoke with jurors after the trial and believed D.L. Hughley’s testimony on behalf of Dee Jay Daniels did not influence their decision.

She also noted that the actor’s hour-long appearance likely did not sway the verdict. During the trial, the evidence presented identified Marcus McCliman as the person responsible for stabbing Lewis. McCliman was ultimately convicted of voluntary manslaughter and the use of a knife, while Dee Jay Daniels and Djuane Nunley were both acquitted of all charges.

McCliman faced a maximum of 12 years in prison for his conviction. Dee Jay Daniels and Nunley, who had been held in custody since their 2011 arrests, were released following the jury’s decision.

As per the Grunge report dated December 25, 2022, the acquittal was largely based on the court's conclusion that Dee Jay Daniels did not wield the weapon and had no prior knowledge of the fatal confrontation. McCliman reportedly took responsibility for the act while on the stand, absolving the other defendants.

Following his release, Dee Jay Daniels shifted his focus away from acting and began pursuing a career in music under the name Boi Truth. The Hollywood Demons: Child Stars Gone Violent docuseries revisits his case, exploring the trajectory of his life from child star to defendant in a high-profile murder trial and the role his former TV father played during his legal crisis.

