What happened to Russell Armstrong? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID

Russell Armstrong, who was previously married to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Taylor Armstrong, took his own life in August 2011, a month after she initiated divorce proceedings.

Ad

His death is revisited in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Hollywood Demons, particularly in the episode Housewives Gone Bad, which examines the darker realities behind reality television personas.

Taylor Armstrong has recounted multiple instances of abuse during her marriage, including an incident on her 40th birthday when a punch from Russell fractured the bone underneath her eye.

As per a TMZ report dated April 14, 2025, she alleged that Russell assaulted her after accusing her of infidelity.

Ad

Trending

As per an ABC News report dated August 17, 2011, Russell Armstrong was dealing with more than $1.5 million in debt at the time of his death, largely due to the strain of upholding an extravagant lifestyle.

Russell Armstrong was over $1.5 million in debt, trying to maintain the show’s lavish image

Ad

Russell Armstrong’s suicide in August 2011 remains one of the most tragic chapters in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise. His death is now being revisited in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Hollywood Demons, which explores the darker consequences of fame and reality TV.

One of the central themes explored is how the pressure to keep up appearances financially and personally may have played a significant role in his downfall.

According to an ABC News report dated August 17, 2011, his attorney revealed that Armstrong was “more than $1.5 million in debt” due to trying to maintain a luxurious lifestyle showcased on television. His lawyer, Ronald Richards, explained,

Ad

“These couples join these shows, and then they keep trying to outdo each other and they end up spending all their money trying to sustain a lifestyle that’s unrealistic and wasn’t there prior to the show.”

His wife, Taylor Armstrong, filed for divorce in July 2011, a month before his death, citing verbal and physical abuse. On August 15, Russell was found dead by hanging at a friend’s residence in Los Angeles.

Ad

The coroner’s report confirmed suicide as the cause of death, noting no signs of foul play. As per an E! News report dated September 9, 2011, investigators found him hanging from a beam using an orange extension cord. Toxicology tests returned negative for alcohol and drugs.

Taylor Armstrong’s allegations of abuse

Ad

In the Hollywood Demons episode Housewives Gone Bad, Taylor Armstrong goes into detail about her experiences with domestic violence during her marriage to Russell. She alleged multiple incidents of physical and emotional abuse.

According to a TMZ report dated April 14, 2025, Taylor claimed that on her 40th birthday, Russell punched her in the face after accusing her of cheating during a trip to Las Vegas, fracturing her orbital floor.

Taylor further alleged, as documented in the Page Six report dated April 11, 2025,

Ad

“(Russell) said something to the effect of, ‘I know you slept with the Chippendales when you were in Vegas.’….(continued to)push and push, and he would not let up"... He raised up, leaned over like this, and punched me.”

In the same Hollywood Demons episode, she also recounted an incident where she says Russell tried to drown her. The situation unfolded at a friend’s house after they expressed concern for her safety. She recalled:

Ad

“He threw me in the pool. He grabbed the man, knocked all of his teeth out, and he jumped in the pool and he was trying to hold me under the water.”

Taylor also shared that Russell Armstrong once threatened her life over a pizza she served his children.

Legal trouble and speculation after his death

Russell Armstrong’s financial and legal issues added further stress in the months leading to his death. As per AllAboutTRH report dated August 8, 2023, Taylor was left to deal with a $1.5 million lawsuit.

Ad

To settle the matter, she had to hand over her diamond engagement ring and two Hermès Birkin bags, later revealed to be fake.

Speculation also surrounded his business affairs. Taylor revealed in an interview on Jeff Lewis Live that Russell’s business associate Alan Schram also died by suicide the day after Russell Armstrong was found.

When asked if both men might have taken their lives to protect their families, Taylor responded,

Ad

“I think that’s highly likely as well.”

Russell Armstrong’s story, as revisited in Hollywood Demons, reflects a convergence of personal trauma, financial pressure, and the unseen cost of reality TV fame.

Read More: Where is Taylor Armstrong now? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More