Where is Taylor Armstrong now? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong resides in Dana Point, California, with her husband, attorney John Bluher, and her daughter, Kennedy, as per bravotv.com, July 4, 2023. After stepping away from Bravo, Taylor has focused on personal healing, women’s empowerment, and several creative projects.

She launched a wellness-themed cruise titled Living Well and Loving It! as per a report by Crew Center. She has also hinted at a return to entertainment, including upcoming book releases and scripted television appearances.

Taylor Armstrong features in the April 14, 2025 episode of Hollywood Demons on Investigation Discovery, where she recounts the abuse she endured while married to Russell Armstrong.

According to a Page Six report dated April 11, 2025, Taylor recalls being physically assaulted, nearly drowned, and threatened repeatedly. In July 2011, Taylor initiated divorce proceedings, and Russell Armstrong took his own life a month later.

Now 53, Taylor Armstrong continues to share her story through public appearances and media, using her experiences to support others facing domestic violence and trauma recovery.

In Hollywood Demons, Taylor Armstrong, 53, reflects on the abuse she endured before Russell Armstrong's 2011 suicide

Taylor Armstrong has resurfaced in the public spotlight with her appearance on Investigation Discovery’s Hollywood Demons, where she revisits the abuse she faced during her marriage to the late Russell Armstrong.

Now 53, Taylor uses the platform to detail the events that ultimately led her to file for divorce just a month before Russell died by suicide in 2011.

Her participation in the docuseries has prompted renewed public interest in her story and her current life.

In the Hollywood Demons episode, Armstrong recalls several specific and violent incidents.

According to a Daily Mail report dated April 11, 2025, one such incident occurred at a friend’s home after the couple expressed concern for Taylor’s safety.

She said Russell had been eavesdropping nearby and reacted violently.

“He came flying into the backyard.... He threw me in the pool. He grabbed the man, knocked all of his teeth out, and he jumped in the pool and he was trying to hold me under the water.... I thought he was going to drown me.”

In a separate incident, Taylor shared that she had prepared pizza for Russell’s children from an earlier relationship. When he noticed there were no vegetables on the plate,

“He came into the house, grabbed me by the throat and put me against the wall. He said, ‘If you ever serve my kids a pizza without a vegetable again, I’ll kill you.’” as per Page Six report dated April 11, 2025.

A violent turning point and its aftermath

Russel and Taylor Armstrong in Fashion Designer Amir Presents: Dr Perricone's "Forever Young" Book Launch Party (Image via Getty)

June 2011 marked a pivotal moment for Taylor, coinciding with her 40th birthday. As reported by AllAboutTRH on April 14, 2025, Russell gifted her several expensive items and wrote a long card saying he would change.

That night, however, he alleged that she had been unfaithful during a trip to Las Vegas with her RHOBH castmate Lisa Vanderpump. As cited in the Page Six report, she stated,

“He raised up, leaned over like this, and punched me.”

The blow fractured her orbital floor, the bone supporting the eye and required reconstructive surgery. Taylor filed for divorce in July 2011. One month later, on August 15, Russell Armstrong was found dead by suicide at a friend’s residence.

According to a People magazine report dated March 18, 2019, he was discovered hanging in the Mulholland Drive home, with no suicide note found.

At the time, their daughter Kennedy, then 5, was in the car with Taylor’s assistant.

“I had gone to the house. I had been calling him all day. No answer. I just knew something had gone wrong....Then, all of a sudden, it just occurred to me that she was there,” she said.

Later, ABC News reported through Russell’s lawyer Ronald Richards that Russell had accumulated over $1.5 million in debt and was under intense financial pressure due to maintaining the extravagant lifestyle portrayed on television.

Where Taylor Armstrong is now

More than a decade later, Taylor Armstrong has made significant life changes. She has since married attorney John Bluher in 2014 and currently lives in Dana Point, California. They are raising Kennedy together, and Taylor is now involved in multiple personal and professional projects.

According to BravoTV.com's report dated July 4, 2023, Taylor lives in a home with a spacious kitchen and a backyard featuring a lagoon pool and spa, which she calls the “epicentre” of her family life.

She also engages in wellness initiatives and empowerment programs, including a themed cruise titled Living Well and Loving It!

Taylor Armstrong has also distanced herself from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Orange County, stating in an AllAboutTRH report dated May 7, 2024,

“I’m really big in the women’s empowerment space… Sometimes it’s a little difficult when watching my friends fight on TV and then turning around and being empowered.”

Despite the trauma she’s shared in Hollywood Demons, Taylor Armstrong continues to speak out to help others facing similar situations. Her story remains a prominent example of resilience and survival amid the realities of domestic abuse.

