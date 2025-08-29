What is the post-credit scene with Charlie Kane in Twisted Metal season 2 all about? Details explored

Twisted Metal season 2 delivered its ultimate carnage of a finale on Peacock on Thursday, August 28, 2025, with three episodes. The last two episodes, in particular, were explosive, literally and figuratively. They featured the final moments of Calypso's demolition derby, along with a deadly new character, a devilish robot, and the unexpected chaos that killed hundreds of people.But despite giving fans the answer to the biggest question throughout the season, the winner of the tournament, which surprisingly turned out to be Stu, the end of Twisted Metal season 2 also left with questions and teasers that will keep everyone guessing. In particular, there's the post-credit scene with Sweet Tooth in chains attached to the rear of a taxi.A still from the series (Image via Peacock)He's being dragged by the taxi, and when he wakes up confused (yes, Sweet Tooth is alive after all), the cab driver tells him that he has a strict order to bring the deadly clown to his father in chains. Sweet Tooth's father, aka His Holiness, is Charlie Kane. The camera then focuses on his name on the sign across the street as Sweet Tooth is dragged to where his father is.Twisted Metal season 2 finale explored: Who is Charlie Kane?Those who are familiar with the PlayStation video game series that inspired Peacock's Twisted Metal may be confused about Charlie Kane's character in the TV show. In the post-credit scene of Twisted Metal season 2 episode 12, he's referred to as Sweet Tooth's daddy, who is proud of the carnage he caused in Calypso's tournament and wants him back in the fold.While the name Charlie Kane is a familiar one from the games, he's not Sweet Tooth's father in there. In the original game, Charlie Kane is the son of Marcus Kane, aka Sweet Tooth. This means that while the TV series takes original characters from the video games, it also introduces twists in those characters and their stories, like swapping Marcus Kane and Charlie Kane's characters. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the Twisted Metal season 2 finale, Sweet Tooth made a passing comment about his relationship with his dad. After Stu, whom Sweet Tooth has decided to adopt, tells him that he wants to team up with Mike.Although Sweet Tooth supports his decision to switch teammates, he also tells Stu that he won't hesitate to kill him in the tournament, but not to worry, because it's not the first time a son and father have tried to kill each other in his family. His comments hint that he and Charlie are not particularly on good terms. That said, in the post-credit scene, Sweet Tooth is happy to learn that his dad is proud of him.Who dies and who survives at the end of Twisted Metal season 2?The revelation that Sweet Tooth is alive is a surprising one because the Twisted Metal season 2 finale ends with him unconscious after fighting against Minion. But with him alive, his character is likely to return in Twisted Metal season 3, if it were to happen. His former partner and adoptive son, while not officially, Stu, is also alive at the end of the series.The other three characters who have survived the tournament are John, Quiet, and Mayhem. Raven, Mr. Grimm, Axel, Mike, and Vermin all perished during the final round of the tournament. Another surprising character that turns up alive is Krista, who died in the first qualifying round in Twisted Metal season 2 episode 6-7. However, she is no longer Krista, the leader of Dollface, but the devilish Minion.Catch all 12 episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 streaming on Peacock.