What time will Black Snow season 2 episode 4 be released on AMC+? Release timings for all regions

Black Snow season 2 episode 4 will be released in the United States on AMC+ on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 3 am ET. The show's creator, Lucas Taylor, has written the episode titled Control. The next episode will follow the cliffhanger ending of episode 3, wherein Samara found something horrific in the trunk of the car retrieved from Xanadu.

Ad

James and Samara's search for Zoe will bring up new twists and turns as the duo tries to piece together her life before she went missing in 2003. Joseph and Sean will likely play a key role in the investigation due to their close connection with Zoe.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Detective James Cormack works to solve cold cases, uncovering long-buried secrets along the way; at the same time, he's haunted by his personal quest to find his younger brother, who vanished when they were children."

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains speculations about Black Snow season 2 episode 4.

The release date and time of Black Snow season 2 episode 4

An image of Nadja from Black Snow season 2 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

Black Snow season 2 episode 4 is scheduled to release at 3 am ET on May 8, 2025, on AMC+. Titled Control, the episode has a runtime of 52 minutes and is written by Lucas Taylor.

Ad

Take a look at the region-wise schedule of the episode's release timings across various time zones below:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 03:00 am Central Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 02:00 am Mountain Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 01:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 07:00 am Central European Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 09:00 am Eastern European Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 09:00 am Indian Standard Time Thursday, May 8, 2025 12:30 pm

Ad

Also read: Black Snow season 2 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

A brief recap of Black Snow season 2 episode 3

Ad

At the start of Black Snow season 2 episode 3, Samara and James search for clues in Zoe's backpack and find a flyer with the word 'Sapphire' scribbled on it. Believing it to be related to the Sapphire Beach they visited years ago, Samara calls the area's police station to inquire about Zoe's whereabouts. She learns that Zoe (or someone similar) was spotted at the beach years ago.

Furthermore, Nadja tells Samara that someone had spotted Zoe at Coffs Harbor in 2005.

Ad

James visits the Department of Corrections in Kenmore and learns some shocking information about his younger brother, Richie. He also runs into his psychiatrist, Nina Hirsch, at the local bar. Sparks fly between the two, hinting at a possible romance between them in the future.

Back in 2003, Zoe hooks up with Joseph, but a few hours later, she finds him having s*x with Melody Forster at his house in Xanadu. Heartbroken, she spends the night with her ex-boyfriend Sean but leaves in anger the next morning after catching him taking pictures of her naked body while she was asleep.

Ad

Brad demands $20,000 from Zoe for wrecking his vehicle, and she agrees to pay him from the inheritance money she is set to receive next week.

James learns that Zoe often visited Joseph at Xanadu and went to his place the night of her disappearance. Furthermore, he discovers a packet of ecstasy in her backpack with Joseph's fingerprints on it, convincing him to seek a search warrant for Xanadu. James and Samara make a breakthrough when the search team pulls out a car from the lake inside Xanadu.

Ad

What to expect from Black Snow season 2 episode 4?

James and Samara as seen in Black Snow season 2 (Image via Instagram/@amcplus)

Black Snow season 2 episode 4 will answer the crucial question of what Samara found in the trunk of the car, which left her horrified. The direction of the investigation hinges on that revelation. If it is indeed Zoe's dead body, then the investigation will turn into a search for Zoe's killer.

Ad

Like previous episodes, the next installment of the series will also include clues about Zoe's life before her disappearance. Based on the revelations made so far, Joseph and Sean will likely become suspects in the investigation. Also, James's search for his brother, Richie, might take a new turn after he reads Richie's file from his time at the youth detention center.

Stay tuned for the detailed episode recap of Black Snow season 2 episode 4 soon after it arrives on AMC+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More