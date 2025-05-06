Carême is a French-language historical drama series created by Ian Kelly and Davide Serino. It is based on Kelly's book, Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, The First Celebrity Chef. Martin Bourboulon, best known for directing The Three Musketeers, directed the show.

Ad

The biographical series premiered with the first two episodes on Apple TV+ on April 30, 2025. Carême season 1 episode 3 is scheduled to be released on May 7, 2025, at midnight ET. It will pick up right after the events of the second episode.

Disclaimer: Release timings for the episode may vary depending on your location and streaming platform. Please check with your streaming service.

Carême season 1 episode 3 will release on May 7, 2025

Ad

Trending

As mentioned above, Carême season 1 episode 3 will air on Apple TV+ at midnight Eastern Time on May 7, 2025. New episodes are released weekly every Wednesday through June 11, 2025.

Time Zone Date Time Hawaii Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 6 pm Alaska Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 8 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 9 pm Mountain Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 10 pm Central Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025 11 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, May 7, 2025 12 am

Ad

Since it is an Apple TV+ original show, the new episode will be exclusively available on the platform with a valid subscription. Apple TV+ subscriptions are priced at $9.99 per month. You can also watch the show on the Apple TV+ channel on Prime Video.

Carême season 1 episodes 1 and 2 recap

Ad

Carême episode 1, The Infernal Machine, saw Antonin give medical assistance to the First Consul, Napoleon Bonaparte, thanks to his knowledge of herbs. Impressed with him, Napoleon offered him a job as a chef, which Antonin rejected despite his adoptive father, Sylvain Bailly, urging him to accept it.

Later, Bailly was arrested and told Antonin to seek the statesman Talleyrand, who would help him free the old chef. When Antonin met Talleyrand, the latter told him to accept the job offer that Napoleon gave him, and he would help him free Bailly in return.

Ad

Despite his initial reluctance, Antonin began working for Napoleon and even helped Talleyrand avoid a diplomatic incident. The next thing Talleyrand asked Antonin to do was give him a copy of the route Napoleon and his family would be using to go to an opera a few days later.

Although Antonin was unsure at first, he managed to get a copy of the route map. Much to his dismay, the blast that happened in the market only hurt innocent people while the Bonaparte family escaped unscathed. Antonin figured out that Talleyrand was the one who snitched so that he could win Napoleon's trust.

Ad

When he reached Talleyrand's house, he discovered that his girlfriend, Henriette, was a spy, making him feel worse. Upon confronting Talleyrand about the blast, Antonin was blackmailed into working for the nobleman. Meanwhile, the chief of police, Fouché, found the map Antonin had drawn at the site of the blast.

Ad

Carême episode 2, Blackmail, began with Fouché torturing Bailly. Antonin asked Talleyrand for proof that his father was alright. The young chef was determined to get back at Talleyrand for his betrayal. An opportunity for revenge presented itself to Antonin when Henriette asked him for help with a bruise on a little girl's ankle.

Antonin realized that the girl, Charlotte, was Talleyrand's illegitimate daughter and used the information to his advantage by writing a letter to Fouché about it. The little boy named Etienne, whom Antonin had sent to deliver the letter, got caught by the police.

Ad

Also read: The Gorge: Full list of cast in the Apple TV+ film

Fouché arrived at Talleyrand's place and tried to blackmail him into giving information about the blast that could have hurt the Bonaparte family. Talleyrand did not give in, and Fouché revealed that he knew this would happen, so he had already told Napoleon about the little girl.

With no other option in sight, Talleyrand agreed to marry Charlotte's mother and his lover, Catherine. Talleyrand intended to stop Napoleon from removing divorce from the Civil Code, but this incident had destroyed his credibility, so he decided to fire Antonin.

Ad

Desperate to save his father, Antonin convinced Talleyrand to give him another chance and throw a party to announce his engagement to Catherine. Antonin convinced Agathe to become his sous chef and made sure that all the food was cooked in alcohol so that the guests would be drunk.

Also read: Carême season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

At the party, Antonin managed to seduce Josephine Bonaparte and blackmailed her into stopping Napoleon from removing divorce from the Civil Code. Josephine agreed, but she warned Antonin that he would pay for it.

Ad

On the other hand, Fouché realized that the handwriting on the map and the latter matched, so he began torturing Etienne to reveal the identity of the person who sent the letter.

Carême is available to stream on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More