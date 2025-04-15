What time will the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

The season 1 finale of Daredevil: Born Again airs on April 15 on Disney+. As the ninth and final episode, it will wrap up season 1 and set the stage for season 2. Disney+ hasn’t revealed the episode title yet, but fans can expect a lot to happen in this final chapter.

The episode will premiere on the service at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time.

Release timing for the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale in all regions explored

As previously stated, the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale will premiere on April 15, 2025, at 6 pm PST. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at a different time.

The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Tuesday, April 15, 2025 6 pm Pacific Standard Time Tuesday, April 15, 2025 9 pm Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 2 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 6:30 am Indian Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 12 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, April 16, 2025 3 am Central European Time

Where to watch the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale?

The Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale will exclusively be available to watch on Disney+ on April 15, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions where the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale?

A preview for the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale hasn't been released by Disney+ yet. A preview for the episode usually drops closer to the release of the episode or right when it goes up, so fans can certainly expect to see a preview then.

However, going into the show, fans can certainly expect to see a lot. From the return of The Punisher to more Bullseye, the episode will certainly feature a ton of things that fans have been anticipating seeing this season.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 8

Episode 8 begins with Bullseye being shifted from protected custody to gen pop, and then it switches to Matt and Heather arguing. Heather complains that Matt has been emotionally checked out with her, and then she receives an invitation from Fisk to come to his celebration the same night. She asks Matt to come with her, but he doesn't give her a proper answer.

When Matt goes to work, he learns that Bullseye has been shifted into general prison and has also requested an audience with him. However, Matt is taken aback by this and decides to visit Josie's Bar for the first time since Foggy died. There, Matt learns that the night Foggy died, he was celebrating winning his case early and was actually silenced by someone, as Bullseye wasn't working alone.

He then visits Bullseye in prison, who tells him that he will give up the person's name if Matt gets him out of prison. However, Matt slams his head into the desk and tells him off, and also learns that it was Fisk who moved Bullseye. Bullseye, who then suffers a broken tooth, uses it as a projectile to kill the prison guard and escape prison. Matt then goes down to visit Heather at Fisk's party.

While dancing with Heather, Matt learns that Vanessa was actually the one who had Foggy killed, as Fisk was away from town when his death took place. However, right as Matt confronts Vanessa, an escaped Bullseye takes a shot at Fisk, and Matt jumps in front of the bullet. The episode ends with him collapsing to the ground and bleeding out.

For further updates on the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 finale, stay tuned.

