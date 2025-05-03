What time will MobLand episode 6 be released on Paramount+? Release timings for all regions

MobLand episode 6, titled Antwerp Blues, will air on May 4, 2025, at 12 AM PT. Fans of the show are eagerly anticipating what will happen next as the families continue their battles and power struggles in this raw crime drama.

MobLand is a crime thriller that delves into the dangerous world of mob families and their problems with each other and the law. After the big events of episode 5, the upcoming episode will continue the high-stakes drama as the effects of those events start to show.

The episode will be mostly about what happened after Maeve's mean actions and after the peace deal between the families. Conrad and Richie's shaky deal is still up in the air in Episode 6, which will raise the stakes by bringing up old grudges. Maeve is trying to figure out her place in the family, and as she does, unexpected events happen that change the rules for everyone.

MobLand episode 6 releases on May 4, 2025

MobLand episode 6, Antwerp Blues, will be released on Sunday, May 4, 2025. The episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ at 12:00 AM PT (Pacific Time). This marks the continuation of the series, where tensions between the Harrigan, Stevenson, and Da Souza families reach a boiling point, setting the stage for more violence, power struggles, and unforeseen events.

Regions Release Date and Day Time USA (Pacific Time) Sunday, May 4, 2025 12 am USA (Eastern Time) Sunday, May 4, 2025 3 am Brazil (BRT) Sunday, May 4, 2025 4 am UK (BST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 8 am Central Europe (CET) Sunday, May 4, 2025 9 am India (IST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 12:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 9 am Philippines (PHT) Sunday, May 4, 2025 3 pm Australia (ACDT) Sunday, May 4, 2025 6:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Sunday, May 4, 2025 8:30 pm

Where to watch MobLand episode 6?

MobLand episode 6 will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+ offers two subscription plans: the Essential Plan and the With Showtime Plan.

The Essential plan costs $6 per month for existing subscribers and $8 for new subscribers. With Showtime plan costs $13 per month for both new and existing subscribers. With a subscription to Paramount+, viewers can enjoy MobLand as well as a vast library of other TV shows and movies.

MobLand episode 5 recap

In MobLand episode 5, titled Funeral for a Friend, tensions escalate as old wounds are reopened and new alliances form following Tommy’s funeral. Richie’s invitation to the wake brings together the feuding Harrigan, Stevenson, and Da Souza families, setting the stage for a deadly game of power, betrayal, and revenge.

At the beginning of the episode, Kevin and Harry discuss how dangerous their situation is and how Richie's invitation to Tommy's wake will only make things worse. The main conflict revolves around the growing power struggle between the Stevensons and the Harrigans, where each character's actions have long-lasting effects. During the episode, there are fights, changes in loyalty, and tests of loyalty.

As the story goes on, Maeve, whose marriage to Conrad is strained due to his infidelity, becomes a key player in the conflict. Vron, Richie Stevenson's wife, insults her in public, which makes her very angry.

Due to the insult, Maeve wants to get revenge, which is what ends up shockingly killing Vron. Maeve plants a deadly car bomb with the help of her goon, Paul, and it goes off as Vron is leaving for shopping. The explosion covers her car and is a violent and symbolic act of power and revenge.

Maeve's choice to kill Vron is one of the most important events in the episode. It sets off a chain of events that will definitely have effects on the rest of the series. It also shows how desperate the Harrigan family is and how Maeve needs to be in charge. Her violent act isn't just about getting back at someone, it's also about taking control of the ongoing family war.

Meanwhile, Freddie's relationship with Vron adds further complexity to the situation. Freddie is looking for approval from people outside of his family, especially since he and his grandfather, Conrad, are always fighting over who is in charge. Harry uses the affair as a bargaining chip to get Freddie to help him with his plans.

In the most important part of the episode, Conrad and Richie agree not to go to war as long as Eddie, who killed Tommy, is still a "fair game."

Despite his reluctance, Conrad agrees to the deal, which shows that Richie is in charge of the situation. However, the ceasefire is not very strong, and Eddie's life is still in danger. This means that the balance of power is always changing.

At the end of the episode, Brendan and Seraphina, two of the less mature Harrigan kids, start making their own plans. They involve rubies and could either make their place in the family stronger or go wrong.

What to expect from MobLand episode 6?

In MobLand episode 6, Antwerp Blues, viewers would learn more about the complicated lives of the Harrigans, Stevensons, and Da Souzas. After the exciting events of episode 5, episode 6 takes the story in a strange and unexpected new direction.

When Conrad twists the knife, Fisk realizes that there is now a real war going on. Eddie is learning how to play chess from Maeve as she continues to show who is the boss. Richie, who is always interested in playing games, takes the bait and adds to the tension. Meanwhile, Harry starts looking for Seraphina and Brendan, who have changed their minds.

There are more stakes than ever in MobLand episode 6, with the focus now on how each character handles the ongoing conflict. The episode will explore the consequences of the truce between Conrad and Richie, as well as the power struggles between Maeve and the other members of the Harrigan family.

Episode 6 has some twists and turns that viewers won't see coming. They will be hooked as they try to guess what will happen next.

MobLand episode 6, Antwerp Blues, will be available to premiere on Paramount+.

