What time will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 release on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 promises more complications and anticipated moments as Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah's story takes sharp twists and turns in the series. Based on the novel by Jenny Han, the series has moved to a pivotal stage as the wedding draws near.

Ad

The seventh episode delivered some much-awaited moments between Belly and Conrad, raising questions about how Belly's story will progress ahead. The viewers wait for the plot to unfold further with episode 8.

The eighth episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will release on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8 release date and time

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Belly is left in a confusing situation with the striking end of episode 7. With the wedding in three days, the situation becomes stressful for the protagonists as they decide what their next course of action will be.

Ad

Trending

From the fun celebrations to the overwhelming interactions, the seventh episode took the viewers through an emotional roller coaster. Episode 8 has several loose ends to tie up, promising more expected developments and unforeseen surprises ahead.

The viewers will get to watch the eighth episode on August 27, 2025, at 12 am PT/ 3 am ET. Release timings for other regions are listed below:

Regions Release Date Release Time United States (Pacific Time) August 27, 2025 12:00 am PT United States (Eastern Time) August 27, 2025 3:00 am ET United Kingdom (BST) August 27, 2025 8:00 am BST Australia (AEST) August 27, 2025 5:00 pm AEST India (IST) August 27, 2025 12:30 pm IST Japan (JST) August 27, 2025 4:00 pm JST Central Europe (CEST) August 27, 2025 9:00 am CEST South Africa (SAST) August 27, 2025 9:00 am SAST

Ad

Also read: “They tend to dislike him”- Gavin Casalegno discusses the hate for Jeremiah in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8?

Official poster of the series (Image via X/@thesummeritp)

As Prime Video has been bringing the latest episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 to the global audience so far, the viewers will also get to watch the upcoming episode 8 on the streaming platform.

Ad

Prime Video has been the exclusive streaming platform for the series since the first season. It also contains all the episodes from seasons 1 and 2. The viewers can subscribe to the platform through the different plans it offers.

To get access to Prime Video, users can get a monthly subscription for $8.99. An Amazon Prime membership, including Prime Video, can also be opted for additional services at the price of $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Prime Student offers will give access to the platform at the price of $69/year.

Ad

What to expect from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 8?

A still from the series (Image via X/@PrimeVideo)

Belly, Jeremiah, and Conrad have come to a difficult juncture in their journey in episode 7. One of the prominent moments from the series was Conrad's confession to Belly. Not only did it finally bring out his concealed feelings, but Belly's reaction to it further hints that this incident will have a big impact on the story ahead.

Ad

Jeremiah and the other characters have yet to find out about this huge moment between Belly and Conrad. Episode 8 may unravel how the two handle the situation at their end, and if others will learn about it.

The next episode may also take the viewers closer to the wedding day. From more preparations to unresolved problems, the ceremony may take central focus in the upcoming episodes.

Additionally, the changing dynamics between Steven and Denise, as well as Laurel and John, may also be explored in the eighth episode. The viewers can expect the unexpected as four more episodes are set to drop ahead in the series.

Ad

Watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More