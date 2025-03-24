Where is Brett Bednarz now? Details explored ahead of Fatal Family Feuds on Oxygen

Brett Bednarz is serving a 180-year prison sentence after being convicted of the 2010 murders of his mother, Beverly Therrien, and her two tenants, Pamela Johns and Michael Ramsey, inside a home in East Hartford, Connecticut.

The brutal killings, which occurred on Thanksgiving Day, left the small community stunned. Authorities discovered the three victims bludgeoned to death, each suffering blunt force trauma to the head. The crime lacked clear forensic evidence, complicating the investigation from the start, according to The Cinemaholic, March 11, 2023.

Bednarz, who had previously lived with his mother but was subject to a protective order following a domestic violence incident, was arrested after investigators uncovered circumstantial evidence linking him to the murders, including a tissue with his saliva and Michael Ramsey’s blood as per The Cinemaholic, March 11, 2023.

Authorities also found Pamela Johns’ and Michael Ramsey’s phones in possession of Bednarz's sister as noted by TMCnet on April 23, 2013.

The case will be re-examined in Fatal Family Feuds episode 6, titled Thanksgiving Threats, airing March 23, 2025, on Oxygen.

With no chance of parole, Brett Bednarz is currently imprisoned at Cheshire Correctional Institution in Connecticut

Brett Bednarz, convicted of one of Connecticut’s most disturbing triple homicides, is currently serving a 180-year sentence at Cheshire Correctional Institution, with no possibility of parole. His earliest possible release is projected for the year 2192 as per The Cinemaholic, March 11, 2023.

The sentencing followed a lengthy investigation and trial stemming from the 2010 murders of his mother Beverly Therrien, and her tenants Pamela Johns and Michael Ramsey, inside Therrien's East Hartford home.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 2010, police discovered the bodies of all three victims in different areas of Therrien’s home on Naomi Drive. Each suffered fatal blunt force trauma to the head, inflicted with what prosecutors later speculated to be a drywall hammer.

The crime scene was described as “bloody and gruesome” and suggested a highly personal attack, as per NBC Connecticut, October 16, 2012.

Brett Bednarz was identified early on as a person of interest, largely due to his documented history of conflict with his mother. According to investigators, Bednarz had a strained relationship with his mother and blamed her for his father’s death.

In March 2010, Bednarz moved out of Beverly’s home following a domestic violence incident for which he was arrested and subsequently subjected to a protective order as noted in The Cinemaholic, on March 11, 2023.

Despite circumstantial evidence, the case initially stalled due to a lack of clear forensic links. Since Brett Bednarz had previously lived in the home, his DNA was present throughout the property, complicating efforts to establish when it was deposited.

However, a key discovery was a tissue found at the crime scene containing both Bednarz’s saliva and Michael Ramsey’s blood, which investigators argued was likely left during or after the murders as per The Cinemaholic.

Additionally, Brett’s DNA was found on Beverly’s checkbook, her cellphone, and a trash bag hidden behind a bookcase in his former bedroom as per Hartford Courant, December 12, 2018.

Bednarz’s sister Candace Bednarz, was found with Pamela Johns’ and Michael Ramsey’s missing cell phones in her vehicle’s trunk weeks after the murders as reported in TMCnet on April 23, 2013.

Though she claimed she intended to hand them over to police, investigators noted discrepancies in her statements about where the phones were found inside the house.

Brett Bednarz’s first trial in 2015 resulted in a hung jury, but a second trial in 2016 ended with convictions on three counts of felony murder and violation of a protective order. During closing arguments, prosecutors described Bednarz as harboring deep resentment toward his mother, citing statements he made to acquaintances and neighbors.

In one note referenced during the trial, Bednarz allegedly wrote,

“This bi*ch has to be stopped,” as quoted by the prosecutor (Hartford Courant, December 12, 2018).

The case’s complex family dynamics will be revisited in Fatal Family Feuds's new episode Thanksgiving Threats, airing March 23, 2025, on Oxygen.

