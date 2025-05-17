Where was House of Cards filmed? All filming locations explored

House of Cards is an American political thriller series produced by Beau Willimon. It is based on Michael Dobbs' 1989 novel of the same name and the 1990 British television series adaptation by Andrew Davies, which itself had also been an adaptation of the novel.

It was released on February 1, 2013, with a 13-episode first season solely on Netflix's streaming media service. Ambition, corruption, loyalty, and great personal and political sacrifices in wielding power at the very top are the themes that are explored in the show.

House of Cards was mainly filmed in Baltimore, Maryland, which doubled for Washington, D.C. Key locations like government buildings, homes, and restaurants were shot there, with a few scenes filmed elsewhere. The famous Peachoid water tower appears in its real South Carolina location.

Exploring filming locations of House of Cards

From the opening episode, the show's credits establish the tone with a time-lapse journey through Washington landmarks, sweeping past the Capitol Building, circling the Lincoln Memorial, and pausing at the Washington Monument.

However, most of the filming occurs 40 miles away in Baltimore. While the city is often linked to HBO’s The Wire, this series highlights its more formal side—showcasing stately buildings that allow it to convincingly double as Washington, D.C., a role it also plays in the political comedy Veep.

1) Key interior and government buildings

The Capitol’s interior scenes use the 18th-century Maryland State House in Annapolis (Image via Netflix)

The Joppa suburb hosts the interior sets of the Underwoods’ home and much of the White House’s West Wing, but nearly half the series is filmed on location. The Capitol’s interior scenes use the 18th-century Maryland State House in Annapolis, while the Baltimore County Council building stands in for Congress’s chamber.

The Baltimore War Memorial Building’s neoclassical architecture was used for President Underwood’s inaugural ball, and the Engineer’s Club on Mount Vernon Place serves as the Secretary of State’s office, doubling for a Pennsylvania hotel and even the Kremlin in season 3.

2) Mount Vernon place and Baltimore landmarks

A still from the TV show House of Cards (Image via Netflix)

The Peabody Institute, a prestigious 19th-century music conservatory on Mount Vernon Place, is the setting for Claire’s troubled charity gala.

Claire’s office is located on Commerce Street in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor area. Meanwhile, the fictional Washington Herald newsroom, where Zoe Barnes works, was filmed inside the real Baltimore Sun offices on North Calvert Street.

3) Art museums and Washington, D.C. locations

Frank and Zoe frequently meet at the Baltimore Museum of Art (Image via Netflix)

Frank and Zoe frequently meet at the Baltimore Museum of Art (affiliated with Johns Hopkins University) and the Walters Art Museum on North Charles Street. Their most notable rendezvous, however, takes place at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., in front of Thomas Eakins’ famous 1872 painting The Biglin Brothers Racing.

4) Residential and dining spots

The Underwoods’ townhouse exterior is located at 1609 Park Avenue (Image via Netflix)

The Underwoods’ townhouse exterior is located at 1609 Park Avenue in Baltimore’s Bolton Hill neighborhood. Zoe’s modest apartment from season 1 is on East Preston Street, beside Nino’s Pizza. Memorable dining scenes take place at Freddy’s BBQ, a custom-built set on Greenmount Avenue.

Other real Baltimore restaurants featured include Tio Pepe’s on East Franklin Street, where Doug recruits Rachel; Werner’s diner; and Red Maple on North Charles Street, a favored after-hours spot for Zoe.

5) Regional and unique locations

The series remains mostly local for settings across the U.S. and abroad (Image via Netflix)

The series remains mostly local for settings across the U.S. and abroad. Camp David is portrayed by Camp Puh’tok, a children’s summer camp near Monkton, Maryland.

A Civil War reenactment was filmed at Patapsco Valley State Park southwest of Baltimore. Though travel was limited, season 3 included filming in New Mexico and the United Nations building in New York, with Jordan recreated in a Baltimore sandpit.

The iconic Peachoid water tower, representing Frank’s South Carolina roots, is the actual 135-foot structure in Gaffney, South Carolina, while the town itself was filmed in Maryland’s Havre de Grace.

Plot overview of House of Cards

Frank and Claire Underwood, House of Cards (Image via Netflix)

House of Cards is set in Washington, D.C., and chronicles the rise of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey), a ruthless Democratic congressman from South Carolina's 5th district, and his equally ruthless wife, Claire (Robin Wright).

Passed over for Secretary of State, Frank—in remaining House Majority Whip—adopts a master plan for ascending the ranks of politics, with Claire as his chief aide. The series touches on themes of ambition, manipulation, betrayal, and striving for power.

Frank uses friends, enemies, and the media to manipulate the political landscape in his favor. As their influence grows, the Underwoods are surrounded by internal pressures within their own party, opposition from their enemies, global conflicts, and rising public scrutiny.

Claire, played by Robin Wright (Image via Netflix)

House of Cards received widespread critical acclaim and earned many awards nominations, including 33 Primetime Emmy nominations like Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor for Kevin Spacey, and Outstanding Lead Actress for Robin Wright.

It was the first web-only original streaming series to be nominated for major Emmys. The series won a total of eight Golden Globe nominations as well, and Robin Wright won Best Actress – Television Series Drama in 2014, and Kevin Spacey won Best Actor – Television Series Drama in 2015.

Interested viewers can watch all six seasons of House of Cards on Netflix.

