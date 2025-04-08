Where is Jalil Hasan now? All about the former student from Spy High 

In 2010, Jalil Hasan, then a senior at Lower Merion High School, became one of the students at the center of the WebcamGate controversy that later inspired the Prime Video docuseries Spy High. The controversy erupted when the school district enabled tracking software on student-issued laptops, which recorded webcam images and screen activity without students' knowledge.

As of April 2025, Jalil Hasan resides in Philadelphia and is pursuing a career in rap music under the pseudonym Mrkhuul.

As reported by Wired on July 27, 2010, Hasan’s laptop alone was used to take 469 webcam images and 543 screen captures over two months. The surveillance began after he left his laptop at school and continued even after it was returned.

In July 2010, Jalil Hasan filed a federal lawsuit against the district, alleging violations of his privacy. As reported by the ABA Journal on October 12, 2010, the case was settled for $10,000. Blake Robbins’ initial lawsuit prompted a deeper investigation, ultimately leading to the district agreeing to a combined settlement of $610,000.

Hasan’s experience and perspective are featured prominently in Spy High, where he reflects on the lasting impact of the case.

Jalil Hasan has stayed in Philadelphia since 2011, working toward his music career

Jalil Hasan currently resides in Philadelphia, where he continues to pursue his career in music under the artist name Mrkhuul. Since releasing his debut single, Ride Around, in 2020, he has consistently worked on new music, using his platform to reflect on personal experiences and social themes.

But long before entering the independent music scene, Jalil Hasan was among the former Lower Merion High School students impacted by a high-profile surveillance controversy that later inspired the Prime Video docuseries Spy High.

Jalil Hasan’s lawsuit followed the Robbins case

In early 2010, a lawsuit filed by Blake Robbins’ family revealed that the Lower Merion School District had activated webcam tracking software on school-issued MacBooks, leading to thousands of images being captured of students in their homes. Following a court order that required the district to inform all affected students, Jalil Hasan was among those notified.

As reported by Wired on July 27, 2010, Hasan’s school laptop captured 469 webcam photos and 543 screenshots without his knowledge for nearly two months.

As reported by the Washington Times on July 28, 2010, the surveillance began after Jalil had misplaced his laptop on December 18, 2009. Although the laptop was later returned, the tracking software remained active through February 2010 and was only disabled after the Robbins case became public.

In July 2010, Hasan’s mother filed a civil suit on his behalf, claiming the school’s IT department installed or left the software active without their consent. As reported by Wired, the lawsuit described Hasan's response to discovering he was unknowingly monitored: the images

"were taken without Jalil's knowledge, without his authorization and to his utter shock, dismay, panic, embarrassment and disgust."

Surveillance, settlement, and fallout

The school district later settled both cases, agreeing to pay $610,000 in total. As per ABA Journal, $175,000 was placed in trust for Robbins, while Jalil Hasan received $10,000. Lawyer Mark Haltzman, who represented both families, was paid $425,000 in attorney fees.

While the school acknowledged the remote activation of cameras, it denied any malicious intent. As per the ABA Journal report, school board president David Ebby stated:

“We believe this settlement enables us to move forward in a way that is most sensitive to our students, taxpayers and the entire school district community.”

The settlement drew criticism, especially regarding the stark difference in compensation. As noted by DMTalkies on April 8, 2025, some questioned why Hasan and other students like Keron Williams, who also filed suit, received significantly less.

Haltzman justified the difference by saying Robbins faced more public harassment and cyberbullying. However, the documentary Spy High presented a broader view of the impact on all students involved and raised questions about equity and racial bias in how the cases were handled.

Today, Jalil Hasan keeps a relatively private profile outside of music. His discography, including EPs like The Light and Moment, touches on his upbringing, identity, and the systemic issues he has faced. As his work gains attention on streaming platforms, his story, both personal and legal, continues to be a point of reflection on privacy, student rights, and digital surveillance in schools.

