Where is Matthew Sterling now? Details explored ahead of Hollywood Demons on ID 

Matthew Sterling's conviction stems from a 2017 incident where he attempted to assassinate Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank during Phoenix Comicon. As per a Fox 10 report dated January 24, 2020, Matthew Sterling arrived at the event heavily armed and dressed as The Punisher, carrying multiple firearms, knives, and body armor.

Ad

Matthew Sterling is presently held in the psychiatric unit of the Arizona State Hospital, where he is serving a 25-and-a-half-year sentence following a 2020 verdict that found him “guilty except insane.”

According to an azcentral.com report dated June 13, 2017, Matthew had sent alarming messages to a woman in California, detailing his intent to confront law enforcement and Jason David Frank.

This case is revisited in Hollywood Demons episode 3, which investigates the darker moments tied to the Power Rangers legacy and Jason David Frank’s later struggles.

Ad

Trending

Authorities were shocked by the weapons Matthew Sterling had concealed during his arrest, given his intent to target Jason David Frank

Ad

Matthew Sterling's conviction followed a foiled plot to assassinate Mighty Morphin Power Rangers actor Jason David Frank during Phoenix Comicon in May 2017. The incident is the focus of Hollywood Demons episode 3, which explores the darker stories surrounding the Power Rangers legacy.

As per a Fox 10 report dated January 24, 2020, Sterling entered the Phoenix Convention Center wearing black clothing and body armor, carrying a combat knife, pepper spray, a 12-gauge shotgun, multiple handguns, a revolver, a stun gun, and a set of throwing stars.

Ad

Police were alerted by a woman from California who had received disturbing Facebook messages from him. According to an azcentral.com report dated June 13, 2017, Sterling had also posted pictures of police officers at the event online, indicating he was planning a confrontation.

Sterling told investigators he was “The Punisher,” referring to the comic book character, and said he intended to “finish the job” with Jason David Frank, whom he falsely claimed to have stabbed 15 years prior. He also referred to officers he deemed corrupt as “Aphrodite officers” and expressed intentions to shoot them, claiming he could differentiate good officers from bad ones.

Ad

A search of Matthew Sterling's phone revealed a calendar reminder for May 25, 2017, stating:

“Kill JDF at ComicCon.”

During the police interrogation footage shown in Hollywood Demons episode 3, Sterling confirmed that “JDF” referred to Jason David Frank.

“I always do that because he's a cocaine addict,” he replied when asked about his motive, according to an Entertainment Weekly report dated April 6, 2025.

The plot to kill Jason David Frank and aftermath

Ad

Ad

Jason David Frank, best known for portraying Tommy Oliver, the Green and later White Ranger, had become a staple at fan conventions after his run on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. According to a People report dated May 28, 2017, Frank was unharmed in the incident and thanked law enforcement.

“I’m very grateful to the Phoenix police department for their brave and outstanding efforts, which avoided a terrible tragedy,” he stated.

Ad

The actor, who died by suicide in 2022 at the age of 49, had built a strong connection with fans over the years. His close friend, Aaron Schoenke, once said Frank went out of his way to accommodate fans by adjusting travel plans and staying late at events.

While a toxicology report did reveal traces of substances in Frank’s system at the time of his death, there is no public record linking him to drug distribution or use as alleged by Sterling.

Ad

As noted in The Daily Beast report dated May 29, 2017, Sterling had a history of disturbing social media behavior, including boasting about his knife collection and showing a long-standing interest in Frank and the Power Rangers franchise. He also claimed in messages that he was ready for a showdown with police and that he wouldn't leave until authorities arrived.

Security changes followed the incident, including banning all prop weapons at Phoenix Comicon, a decision influenced by concerns that attendees often carried realistic-looking replicas. The Phoenix Police Department released video footage of Sterling’s arrest, which showed him being subdued by officers after being found reading a brochure on the second floor of the venue.

Ad

Where is Matthew Sterling now?

After being charged with multiple counts, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest, Matthew Sterling entered a plea of not guilty but was ultimately tried in a bench trial. According to Fox 10, Matthew Sterling was found guilty except insane and sentenced to 25.5 years in a mental health facility.

Hollywood Demons episode 3, titled Dark Side of the Power Rangers and airing on April 7 at 9 pm ET, revisits this case to highlight the specific threats posed to Jason David Frank and the broader risks celebrities can face from obsessive or delusional individuals.

Ad

The episode features new footage and commentary from the Power Rangers cast members, including Jason Faunt, who played the Red Ranger in later seasons and warned others at the event about Sterling’s behavior before his arrest.

Matthew Sterling remains under psychiatric care at the Arizona State Hospital, where he is expected to serve the entirety of his sentence unless deemed no longer a threat. His case remains a stark example of how fandom can take a dangerous turn.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Santanu Das Santanu Das is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He honed his innate talent for storytelling and cultural analysis while pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. Growing up captivated by Hollywood films such as Forrest Gump, The Pursuit of Happyness, Dead Poets Society, and more, Santanu developed a deep appreciation for cinema and enjoys looking beyond the surface of entertainment.



With a keen eye for detail and an 'early mover mindset,' Santanu actively navigates the popular culture landscape, often spotting trends before they gain traction. This proactive approach enables him to craft timely and relevant content that resonates with readers, bridging the gap between contemporary trends and their societal impact.



Santanu admires celebrities like Christian Bale and Freddie Mercury for their dedication to their craft and their ability to push boundaries with each project. Additionally, IShowSpeed has caught his attention as an influential figure who embodies Gen Z humor.



To unwind, Santanu enjoys listening to podcasts, pushing through a workout at the gym, and exploring the outdoors. Know More