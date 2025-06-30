Where was Olympo season 1 filmed? All filming locations explored

Olympo is a Spanish-language sports drama series that debuted on Netflix on June 20, 2025. Ibai Abad, Laia Foguet, and Jan Matheu co-created and co-wrote the series, which features eight episodes. It is directed by Daniel Barone, Ana Vázquez, Marçal Forés, and Abad. Antonio Asensio serves as the show's producer, while Ruben Goldfarb and Xavier Toll serve as its executive producers.

The teen series revolves around the athletes training at the Pirineos High Performance Center, for a chance to represent their country at the Olympics. The series stars Clara Galle, Nuno Gallego, Agustín Della Corte, María Romanillos, Nira Oshaia, Juan Perales, and Andy Duato, among others. It is filmed entirely in the Spanish regions of Madrid and Aragon.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"When a swimmer collapses at a high-performance sports center, Amaia investigates the extreme risks her fellow athletes are taking to feed their ambition."

The drama series Olympo was filmed entirely in Spain

The Netflix series Olympo was filmed in the Spanish regions of Madrid and Aragon between July 23, 2024, and December 20, 2024.

Madrid, Spain

All scenes featuring rugby matches were filmed at the football stadium Estadio Municipal Santo Domingo in the city of Alcorcón.

Built in 1999, the stadium is the football club Agrupación Deportiva Alcorcón's home ground and has a seating capacity of 5,100.

Aragon, Spain

For outdoor scenes, the show's cast and crew filmed in the mountainous town of Panticosa, located in the province of Huesca in Aragon, northeastern Spain.

Its rugged terrain and snowy peaks offer the perfect contrast to the indoor setting of the training center where most of the scenes take place.

Once famous as a spa town, Panticosa's water was believed to carry medicinal benefits in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Furthermore, the Pirineos High Performance Center is a fictional training center, and it was likely filmed at the Hotel Continental Balneario de Panticosa.

Plot summary

The series focuses on a group of athletes training in artistic swimming, rugby, and track and field at the elite training center, Pirineos Center of High Performance.

The fashion brand Olympo arrives at the center to scout for athletes who can represent their brand at the highest levels of competition.

At the start of Olympo, Zoe joins the center as part of the heptathlon team. She meets Núria and Amaia, members of the swimming team, who are also best friends.

When Nuria falls ill after outperforming Amaia during practice, she is sent home to recover and then disappears, leading Amaia to search for her.

Amaia's boyfriend, Cristian, is part of the rugby team, captained by Roque Pérez. Roque, who is openly gay, gets involved with his fellow teammate Diego.

But, when pictures of them kissing are leaked by Cristian, Roque experiences homophobia from his team members as well as his coach. He is removed from his captaincy role, which is given to Charlie.

After he helps his team win a crucial qualifying match as a substitute, Roque is hailed as a hero. He is given the sponsorship deal by Olympo, in addition to Cristian and Zoe.

Also, Roque begins secretly dating Sebas Sendón, and unwittingly outs him as gay, against his wishes. But, the couple reconciles by the end of the series.

As the series progresses, Amaia realizes that the representative from the Olympo brand are secretly giving athletes like Nuria and Cristian performance-enhancing drugs to boost their chances at getting selected for the Olympics.

When Amaia gets wind of their illegal activities, she sets off to expose the renowned fashion brand.

However, her efforts are thwarted at every turn, leaving her with the painful decision to either join them or watch from the sidelines.

Viewers can watch all episodes of Olympo exclusively on Netflix.

