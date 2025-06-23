Olympo soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the series

Netflix's sports drama series Olympo aired on the streaming platform on June 20, 2025. The Spanish-language series is co-created and co-written by Ibai Abad, Jan Matheu, and Laia Foguet. It spans eight episodes, which are directed by Ana Vázquez, Daniel Barone, Marçal Forés, and Abad. The series is produced by Antonio Asensio and executive produced by Ruben Goldfarb and Xavier Toll.
The teen series takes place at the prestigious Pirineos High Performance Center, where young athletes compete for excellence in their respective sports. Actress Clara Galle leads the series as Amaia Olaberria, captain of the national synchronized swimming team. Her co-stars include Agustín Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, Nira Oshaia, María Romanillos, Juan Perales, Andy Duato, and Martí Cordero, among others.
The show's score is composed by Pablo Borghi. The veteran music composer has created 35 instrumental pieces to underscore the simmering tension and suspenseful moments between the characters. The soundtrack album spans 1 hour and 2 minutes and was released by Netflix Music on June 20, 2025.
The soundtrack of Olympo explored in detail
Olympo features a mix of original music and songs from international artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Reem, etc.
- Déjame que Empuje (Push up Spanish version) by Xina Mora
- Bad Energy by Reem
- Ella Sabe by Amygdala
- Diamonds by Tony K
- Yemen by Kase.O
- Wonderland by Reem
- Bizcochito (Unofficial Remix) by Parkineos
- Lie by Reem
- Afterlife by Avenged Sevenfold
- Get Away by Tony K
- Psychosocial by Slipknot
- Lead the Way by Reem
- War by Sum 41
- Victory by Tony K
- In the End by Linkin Park
- Trips by Reem
- Fallen Leaves by Billy Talent
- Villain by Tony K, Reem
- The Pretender by Foo Fighters
- Only One by Reem
- Guess featuring Billie Eilish by Charli XCX and Billie Eilish
- Right Now by Tony K
- Hombres y Mujeres by Gordo, Feid
- Higher by Reem
- Ay Mami by Young Miko, Dei V
- Island by Tony K
- Coco Chanel by Eladio Carrion, Bad Bunny
- No Problem by Tony K
- Algo de Nosotros Dos by Rocco Posca
- (It Goes Like) Nanana by Peggy Gou
- Gravity (feat. Laura Korinth) - Edit by Boris Brejcha, Laura Korinth
- Like a Tattoo by Sade
- Heroes - 2017 Remaster by David Bowie
- All-american B*tch by Olivia Rodrigo
- Bitter Sweet Symphony - Remastered 2016 by The Verve
Furthermore, the Netflix series also includes original music composed by Pablo Borghi.
- Espiral sin Salida
- Olympo
- Revelacion
- Black Sky
- Zona Cero
- Hermanos de Sangre
- Finalmente Juntos
- Evolucion
- Genesis del Fin
- Hasta el Final
- Latidos Atrapados
- Bajo Presion
- Conexion Prohibida
- Hacia Adentro
- Fuerzas Opuestas
- Mythos
- Nivel Olimpico
- Caminos Paralelos
- Cualquiera es el Mejor
- A toda velocidad
- Energia Olimpica
- Encuentro
- Escape Desesperado
- Mecanismos Internos
- Pulsaciones
- Campo de Batalla
- Luz Negra
- Memorias del Pasado
- No Pertenecer
- Prision de Agua
- Purple Serenade
- Vortice de Sombras
- Training
- Hades del Olympo
- Sigueme
About the music composer
Pablo Borghi is an Argentine composer born in June 1978, in Buenos Aires. He attended the City of Buenos Aires Music Conservatory and went on to learn composition and orchestration at the Manuel de Falla Music Conservatory in Buenos Aires. Furthermore, he also honed his craft at Lemmensinstituut in Belgium.
Pablo began his music career by composing for the short film Otakus in 2007. He scored the music for his first film in 2010 with the comedy-fantasy film Pájaros volando. His other film credits include The Innocence of the Spider, Nacido para morir, Guarani, Aire, and many others.
Furthermore, he was awarded Best Original Score for his work on El Pozo at the New York International Independent Film & Video Festival in 2011. On television, Pablo has worked on shows like Tu parte del trato, Mini Beat Power Rockers, Between Walls, Community Squad, Planners, and Isla Brava, to name a few.
Plot summary
The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:
"When a swimmer collapses at a high-performance sports center, Amaia investigates the extreme risks her fellow athletes are taking to feed their ambition."
Young athletes excelling in sports like swimming, running, and rugby are selected from all over the country to train at the Pirineos Center of High Performance and qualify for the Olympics. The reputed fashion brand Olympo seeks to offer the best athletes sponsorship deals to help propel their careers.
Olympo begins with Zoe getting accepted as the newest member at the training school. She joins the heptathlon team and is paired with Renata, who gives her the cold shoulder. Roque Pérez, captain of the rugby team, is targeted for being gay and manipulated into forcing his boyfriend, Sebas Sendón, into coming out, causing a significant rift in their relationship.
Furthermore, the artistic swimmers Nuria and Amaia are best friends at the center. However, their friendship gets strained after Nuria starts taking performance-enhancing drugs. Amaia soon discovers that Olympo is providing drugs to several athletes, including her boyfriend Cristian, and sets out to expose them.
Watch all episodes of Olympo exclusively on Netflix.