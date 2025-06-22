Hannibal soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

Hannibal is a horror-thriller television series developed for NBC by Bryan Fuller. The show draws on characters and plots from Thomas Harris' novels Red Dragon (1981), Hannibal (1999), and Hannibal Rising (2006).

Hannibal delves into the darkly manipulative relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and genius forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Lecter, a suave but deadly villain, is both Graham's most frightening foe and his only true friend.

Aside from Reitzell's original score, Hannibal tastefully incorporates classical pieces by masters such as Bach, Chopin, Mozart, and Debussy. The music serves as a fine tool for storytelling that informs mood, foreshadows emotion, and rings true with the inner conflict of characters.

The complete Hannibal soundtrack explored

The complete soundtrack featured in seasons 1 to 3 of Hannibal is listed below:

Hannibal season 1

Variations Goldberg, BWV 988: Aria – Glenn Gould

Apéritif – Brian Reitzell

Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G Major, BWV 1049: I. Allegro – Henryk Szeryng, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner, Michala Petri, Elisabeth Selin

Adagio, from Clarinet Concerto in A Major K 622 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

The Rite of Spring – Stravinsky

Chopin: Nocturne in B major, Op. 32, No. 1 (LP Version) – Mieczyslaw Horszowski

Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2: Andante – Frederic Chopin, Claudio Colombo

Apéritif – Brian Reitzell

Four Ballades: Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 23: Largo – Frederic Chopin, Freddy Kempf

Piangerò la sorte mia, Giulio Cesare in Egitto (HWV 17) – George Frederick Handel

Lacrimosa, from Requiem for soloists, chorus, and orchestra, K. 626 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Le veau d’or from Faust – Gounod

Patria appressa!, from Macbeth – Giuseppe Verdi

Prelude for piano No. 13 in F sharp major, Op. 28/13, CT. 178 – Frederic Chopin

Largo, from Concerto No. 4 in F minor Op 8 'L'Inverno' – Antonio Vivaldi

Sorbet – Brian Reitzell

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria – Simone Dinnerstein

A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo, Op. 61 No. 2 – Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, Anthony Bramall

Minuet in G Major (The Lovers Concerto) – Johann Sebastian Bach

Piano Sonata No. 8 (Pathétique) in C minor, Op. 13 - second movement (Adagio cantabile) – Beethoven

O Euchari in leta via – Oxford Camerata, Jeremy Summerly

Prelude In C Major – Johann Sebastian Bach

Préludes Premier Livre: IV. Modéré (Le Sons Et Les Parfums Tournent Dans L'air Du Soir) – Claude Debussy, Michel Béroff

Vide Cor Meum – Anthony Hopkins, Danielle de Niese, Bruno Lazzaretti, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway

Hannibal season 2

No. 3 in B flat major Theme (Andante) & Variations – Schubert

Impromptus, D. 935 (Op. 142): Impromptu No. 3 In B-flat Major. Andante – Murray Perahia

Song Without Words No. 1, Op. 19 No. 1: Andante con moto – Claudio Colombo, Felix Mendelssohn

Mass in B minor BWV 232: Dona nobis pacem – Bach

Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": II. Molto Vivace – London Symphony Orchestra, Jennifer Vyvyan, Rudolf Petrak, Donald Bell, Shirley Carter, Josef Krips & BBC Symphony Chorus

Don Giovanni, K. 527, Act I: "Dalla sua pace" – London Festival Orchestra, Anton Dermota & Ferdinand Lang

Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat Major, Op. 70 "Archduke": III. Andante Cantabile – Jonathan Carney, Royal Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble, Ludwig van Beethoven

Prelude No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 28 – Frederic Chopin

Kinderszenen, Op. 15: I. Von Fremden Landern Und Menschen – Ronan O'Hora

Prelude – La Cathedrale Engloutie – Peter Schmalfuss

Songs Without Words, Op. 85: IV. Andante sostenuto in D Major – Felix Mendelssohn, Ronan O'Hora

Liebeslieder Waltz (Love Songs), Op. 114 – Johann Strauss II, Alfred Scholz, Vienna Volksoper Orchestra

String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3: III. Allegro – Quatuor Mosaiques

Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K. 331, "Turkish March": III. Rondo: Alla turca (Allegretto) – Franz Richter

Quartet in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, Cello & Piano, K.493: II. Larghetto – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Menuhin Festival Piano Quartet

Futamono – Brian Reitzell

Partita No. 2 for Violin in D Minor, BWV 1004: IV. Gigue – Hilary Hahn

Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15: I. Allegro con brio: Cadenza: Ludwig van Beethoven – Maurizio Pollini, Berlin Philharmonic, Claudio Abbado

Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15: II. Largo – Anton Dikov, Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, Emil Tabakov

Digestivo, Pt. 2 – Brian Reitzell

Requiem in D Minor, Op. 48: I. Introitus. Requiem aeternam – Kyrie – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chorus, John Birch, Sir Neville Marriner

Adagietto (from Symphony No. 5) – Gustav Mahler

Raindrop Prelude (Chopin) – Paul Kenyon

Amuse-Bouche – Brian Reitzell

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria – Simone Dinnerstein

Farhat Allika – Ben Souda Group

Prelude in A Minor, Op. 28 No. 2 – Frederic Chopin

Tome-Wan – Brian Reitzell

Bloodfest (From Mizumono) – Brian Reitzell

Hannibal season 3

Serenade for Strings, Op. 22, B. 52: II. Tempo di valse – Beethoven Academie, Pawel Przytocki

Antipasto – Brian Reitzell

Sonata No. 21 in C Major, "Waldstein", Op. 53: III. Allegro con brio – Seymour Lipkin

Prelude À L'après-midi D'un Faune (Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun) – Belgrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Igor Markevitch

String Quintet in C, D.956: 2. Adagio – Mstislav Rostropovich, Melos Quartett

12 Préludes, Op. 28: No. 15 in D-Flat Major ("Raindrop") – Vladimir Ashkenazy

Lulu – Pappi Corsicato, Antonello Paliotti

Pavane pour une infante défunte (Pavane for a Dead Princess), M. 19 – London Symphony Orchestra, Arpad Jóo

Pie Jesu – Sam Burkey

Primavera, Pt. 1-3 – Brian Reitzell

Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major, Op. 19: II. Adagio – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Howard Shelley, Ludwig van Beethoven

Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56, 'Scottish': I. Andante con moto - Allegro un poco agitato – Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir che m'ami – Compagnia d'Opera Italiana, Antonello Gotta, Linda Campanella

Embryons Desséchés: V. Fantasie Valse – Ronan O'Hora

Secondo, Pt. 1-3 – Brian Reitzell

Naka-Choko – Brian Reitzell

Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. Åses død (The Death of Aase) – Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, Ole Kristian Ruud, Edvard Grieg

Mizumono – Brian Reitzell

The Wide Blue Yonder – Michael Neil

Ave Maria – Patrick Cassidy

Digestivo, Pt. 2 – Brian Reitzell

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: I. Aria (6x slower) – Bach

Bloodfest (From Mizumono) – Brian Reitzell

Dolce, Pt. 1, 2 – Brian Reitzell

Piano Concerto No. 21: Andante – from "The Spy Who Loved Me" – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64: II. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Frank Shipway, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Futamono – Brian Reitzell

Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: I. Aria (6x slower) – Johann Sebastian Bach

Digestivo, Pt. 1, 2 – Brian Reitzell

Adagio in E-Flat, Op. posth. 148 D.897 "Notturno" – Beaux Arts Trio

I Just Don't Love You Anymore – Sean Thomas

Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, TH 29: II. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi

Allelujah from the Great Red Dragon (feat. Micha Luna) – Brian Reitzell

The Great Red Dragon, Pt. 1, 2 – Brian Reitzell

Love Theme – Brian Reitzell

24 Préludes for Piano, Op. 28: 2. in A Minor – Lento – Jan Simon

And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 1-4 – Brian Reitzell

2 Arabesques, L. 66: No. 1 in E Major – Michael Korstick

Arabesque No. 1 – Ronan O'Hora, Claude Debussy

Préludes, Book 1, L. 117: VIII. La Fille aux cheveux de lin – Ronan O'Hora, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Claude Debussy

Love Crime from the Wrath of the Lamb (feat. Siouxsie Sioux) – Brian Reitzell

More about Hannibal

In Hannibal, FBI profiler Will Graham is recruited by Behavioral Sciences head Jack Crawford to assist with a serial killer case in Minnesota. As the emotional danger of the case deepens, Crawford charges forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter with being assigned to Graham.

Unbeknownst to them, Lecter is a serial killer in Hannibal, who is also a cannibal, and starts manipulating the FBI gradually from the background. He creates a complicated relationship with Graham, fascinated by his strange capacity to understand psychopaths.

Hannibal was widely acclaimed for its visuals and performances, earning a cult following and a place among the greatest horror and network TV dramas.

Interested viewers can watch Hannibal on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and AMC+.

