Hannibal soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

Hannibal is a horror-thriller television series developed for NBC by Bryan Fuller. The show draws on characters and plots from Thomas Harris' novels Red Dragon (1981), Hannibal (1999), and Hannibal Rising (2006).
Hannibal delves into the darkly manipulative relationship between FBI special investigator Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and genius forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen). Lecter, a suave but deadly villain, is both Graham's most frightening foe and his only true friend.
Aside from Reitzell's original score, Hannibal tastefully incorporates classical pieces by masters such as Bach, Chopin, Mozart, and Debussy. The music serves as a fine tool for storytelling that informs mood, foreshadows emotion, and rings true with the inner conflict of characters.
The complete Hannibal soundtrack explored
The complete soundtrack featured in seasons 1 to 3 of Hannibal is listed below:
Hannibal season 1
- Variations Goldberg, BWV 988: Aria – Glenn Gould
- Apéritif – Brian Reitzell
- Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G Major, BWV 1049: I. Allegro – Henryk Szeryng, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sir Neville Marriner, Michala Petri, Elisabeth Selin
- Adagio, from Clarinet Concerto in A Major K 622 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- The Rite of Spring – Stravinsky
- Chopin: Nocturne in B major, Op. 32, No. 1 (LP Version) – Mieczyslaw Horszowski
- Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 9 No. 2: Andante – Frederic Chopin, Claudio Colombo
- Apéritif – Brian Reitzell
- Four Ballades: Ballade No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 23: Largo – Frederic Chopin, Freddy Kempf
- Piangerò la sorte mia, Giulio Cesare in Egitto (HWV 17) – George Frederick Handel
- Lacrimosa, from Requiem for soloists, chorus, and orchestra, K. 626 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Le veau d’or from Faust – Gounod
- Patria appressa!, from Macbeth – Giuseppe Verdi
- Prelude for piano No. 13 in F sharp major, Op. 28/13, CT. 178 – Frederic Chopin
- Largo, from Concerto No. 4 in F minor Op 8 'L'Inverno' – Antonio Vivaldi
- Sorbet – Brian Reitzell
- Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria – Simone Dinnerstein
- A Midsummer Night's Dream: Intermezzo, Op. 61 No. 2 – Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, Anthony Bramall
- Minuet in G Major (The Lovers Concerto) – Johann Sebastian Bach
- Piano Sonata No. 8 (Pathétique) in C minor, Op. 13 - second movement (Adagio cantabile) – Beethoven
- O Euchari in leta via – Oxford Camerata, Jeremy Summerly
- Prelude In C Major – Johann Sebastian Bach
- Préludes Premier Livre: IV. Modéré (Le Sons Et Les Parfums Tournent Dans L'air Du Soir) – Claude Debussy, Michel Béroff
- Vide Cor Meum – Anthony Hopkins, Danielle de Niese, Bruno Lazzaretti, Libera, The Lyndhurst Orchestra, Gavin Greenaway
Hannibal season 2
- No. 3 in B flat major Theme (Andante) & Variations – Schubert
- Impromptus, D. 935 (Op. 142): Impromptu No. 3 In B-flat Major. Andante – Murray Perahia
- Song Without Words No. 1, Op. 19 No. 1: Andante con moto – Claudio Colombo, Felix Mendelssohn
- Mass in B minor BWV 232: Dona nobis pacem – Bach
- Symphony No. 9 in D Minor, Op. 125 "Choral": II. Molto Vivace – London Symphony Orchestra, Jennifer Vyvyan, Rudolf Petrak, Donald Bell, Shirley Carter, Josef Krips & BBC Symphony Chorus
- Don Giovanni, K. 527, Act I: "Dalla sua pace" – London Festival Orchestra, Anton Dermota & Ferdinand Lang
- Piano Trio No. 6 in E-Flat Major, Op. 70 "Archduke": III. Andante Cantabile – Jonathan Carney, Royal Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble, Ludwig van Beethoven
- Prelude No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 28 – Frederic Chopin
- Kinderszenen, Op. 15: I. Von Fremden Landern Und Menschen – Ronan O'Hora
- Prelude – La Cathedrale Engloutie – Peter Schmalfuss
- Songs Without Words, Op. 85: IV. Andante sostenuto in D Major – Felix Mendelssohn, Ronan O'Hora
- Liebeslieder Waltz (Love Songs), Op. 114 – Johann Strauss II, Alfred Scholz, Vienna Volksoper Orchestra
- String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 18, No. 3: III. Allegro – Quatuor Mosaiques
- Piano Sonata No. 11 in A Major, K. 331, "Turkish March": III. Rondo: Alla turca (Allegretto) – Franz Richter
- Quartet in E-Flat Major for Violin, Viola, Cello & Piano, K.493: II. Larghetto – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Menuhin Festival Piano Quartet
- Futamono – Brian Reitzell
- Partita No. 2 for Violin in D Minor, BWV 1004: IV. Gigue – Hilary Hahn
- Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15: I. Allegro con brio: Cadenza: Ludwig van Beethoven – Maurizio Pollini, Berlin Philharmonic, Claudio Abbado
- Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15: II. Largo – Anton Dikov, Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra, Emil Tabakov
- Digestivo, Pt. 2 – Brian Reitzell
- Requiem in D Minor, Op. 48: I. Introitus. Requiem aeternam – Kyrie – Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chorus, John Birch, Sir Neville Marriner
- Adagietto (from Symphony No. 5) – Gustav Mahler
- Raindrop Prelude (Chopin) – Paul Kenyon
- Amuse-Bouche – Brian Reitzell
- Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria – Simone Dinnerstein
- Farhat Allika – Ben Souda Group
- Prelude in A Minor, Op. 28 No. 2 – Frederic Chopin
- Tome-Wan – Brian Reitzell
- Bloodfest (From Mizumono) – Brian Reitzell
Hannibal season 3
- Serenade for Strings, Op. 22, B. 52: II. Tempo di valse – Beethoven Academie, Pawel Przytocki
- Antipasto – Brian Reitzell
- Sonata No. 21 in C Major, "Waldstein", Op. 53: III. Allegro con brio – Seymour Lipkin
- Prelude À L'après-midi D'un Faune (Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun) – Belgrad Philharmonic Orchestra, Igor Markevitch
- String Quintet in C, D.956: 2. Adagio – Mstislav Rostropovich, Melos Quartett
- 12 Préludes, Op. 28: No. 15 in D-Flat Major ("Raindrop") – Vladimir Ashkenazy
- Lulu – Pappi Corsicato, Antonello Paliotti
- Pavane pour une infante défunte (Pavane for a Dead Princess), M. 19 – London Symphony Orchestra, Arpad Jóo
- Pie Jesu – Sam Burkey
- Primavera, Pt. 1-3 – Brian Reitzell
- Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major, Op. 19: II. Adagio – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Howard Shelley, Ludwig van Beethoven
- Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56, 'Scottish': I. Andante con moto - Allegro un poco agitato – Nikolaus Harnoncourt, Chamber Orchestra of Europe
- Don Pasquale: Tornami a dir che m'ami – Compagnia d'Opera Italiana, Antonello Gotta, Linda Campanella
- Embryons Desséchés: V. Fantasie Valse – Ronan O'Hora
- Secondo, Pt. 1-3 – Brian Reitzell
- Naka-Choko – Brian Reitzell
- Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. Åses død (The Death of Aase) – Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, Ole Kristian Ruud, Edvard Grieg
- Mizumono – Brian Reitzell
- The Wide Blue Yonder – Michael Neil
- Ave Maria – Patrick Cassidy
- Digestivo, Pt. 2 – Brian Reitzell
- Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: I. Aria (6x slower) – Bach
- Bloodfest (From Mizumono) – Brian Reitzell
- Dolce, Pt. 1, 2 – Brian Reitzell
- Piano Concerto No. 21: Andante – from "The Spy Who Loved Me" – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64: II. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza – Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Frank Shipway, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
- Futamono – Brian Reitzell
- Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: I. Aria (6x slower) – Johann Sebastian Bach
- Digestivo, Pt. 1, 2 – Brian Reitzell
- Adagio in E-Flat, Op. posth. 148 D.897 "Notturno" – Beaux Arts Trio
- I Just Don't Love You Anymore – Sean Thomas
- Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, TH 29: II. Andante cantabile, con alcuna licenza – Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra, Neeme Järvi
- Allelujah from the Great Red Dragon (feat. Micha Luna) – Brian Reitzell
- The Great Red Dragon, Pt. 1, 2 – Brian Reitzell
- Love Theme – Brian Reitzell
- 24 Préludes for Piano, Op. 28: 2. in A Minor – Lento – Jan Simon
- And the Woman Clothed with the Sun… Pt. 1-4 – Brian Reitzell
- 2 Arabesques, L. 66: No. 1 in E Major – Michael Korstick
- Arabesque No. 1 – Ronan O'Hora, Claude Debussy
- Préludes, Book 1, L. 117: VIII. La Fille aux cheveux de lin – Ronan O'Hora, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Claude Debussy
- Love Crime from the Wrath of the Lamb (feat. Siouxsie Sioux) – Brian Reitzell
More about Hannibal
In Hannibal, FBI profiler Will Graham is recruited by Behavioral Sciences head Jack Crawford to assist with a serial killer case in Minnesota. As the emotional danger of the case deepens, Crawford charges forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter with being assigned to Graham.
Unbeknownst to them, Lecter is a serial killer in Hannibal, who is also a cannibal, and starts manipulating the FBI gradually from the background. He creates a complicated relationship with Graham, fascinated by his strange capacity to understand psychopaths.
Hannibal was widely acclaimed for its visuals and performances, earning a cult following and a place among the greatest horror and network TV dramas.
Interested viewers can watch Hannibal on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and AMC+.