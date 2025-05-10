Where is Shawn Doyle now? Details explored ahead of 48 Hours on CBS

Shawn Doyle is currently serving a sentence of 25 years to life in a New York state prison following his conviction in the 2005 murder of Lori Leonard, a mother of two from Chittenango. Doyle had previously attacked his ex-girlfriend, C.C. Opanowski, in 1996, an incident that led to a conviction for menacing.

Nearly a decade later, Doyle was arrested after Leonard’s body was discovered in a metal toolbox submerged in the Champlain Canal. The key to the toolbox was later traced back to Doyle’s vehicle, strengthening the case against him. The upcoming episode of 48 Hours on CBS, Facing a Monster, scheduled to air on May 10, 2025, will revisit the decades-spanning case.

The episode includes Opanowski’s first-ever media interview, where she speaks about surviving Doyle’s violent assault and later testifying in court to help secure his conviction. The episode will also feature investigators, family members, and other witnesses who played critical roles in bringing Doyle to justice.

Just days before Lori Leonard vanished, Shawn Doyle assisted her with moving into a new apartment on April 29, 2005

On April 29, 2005, Lori Leonard was preparing for a fresh start in Chittenango, New York. She had recently moved into a rental cottage with help from her former boyfriend, Shawn Doyle. According to Jennifer Leonard, Lori's sister, Doyle was not her first choice for assistance. As per a CBS report dated May 9, 2025, Jennifer said,

“She had asked a couple people before that. So he was a last resort. He was still playing the 'I'm your friend"

Although the move went smoothly, his lingering presence made Lori uncomfortable. She later told Jennifer that Doyle was finally leaving. On May 4, she intended to travel to Albany to pick up Yankees tickets from a colleague she had met on the job. But she never made the trip, which was the last time anyone heard from her.

The investigation and discovery of Lori Leonard's body

Lori Leonard didn’t come home. She wasn’t answering her phone either. Her sister got worried and contacted the Chittenango Police. Officers checked the house but didn’t see anything wrong. The door wasn’t broken. There was no sign of a struggle. But Lori’s car was missing. Her phone and purse were gone too. That set off alarms.

Detective Wade Irwin later said her missing belongings meant one of two things. Either Lori walked out, or someone else left with her things. Investigators turned their attention to Shawn Doyle. He told them he’d seen Lori at her apartment and said she was fine when he left. Police searched his truck. In the glove box, they found a key with a serial number. It didn’t mean much then.

Almost three months later, a fisherman spotted a floating toolbox in the Lake Champlain Canal. He pulled it out, expecting tools. Instead, he found Lori Leonard’s body inside. She was bound at the wrists and ankles. Her mouth was covered with a bandana and tape. The key recovered from Doyle’s truck fit the lock on the toolbox where Lori’s body was found.

Police searched Doyle’s home. They found handcuffs, bandanas, and duct tape. Each item closely matched those used on Lori. The next day, he was arrested.

Shawn Doyle's murder trial commenced on January 23, 2006, with prosecutors placing significant emphasis on the testimony of C.C. Opanowski, a survivor of his 1996 assault. She told 48 Hours on CBS,

"I need to make sure that he is put away for murdering Lori."

The aftermath and conviction

Shawn Doyle was found guilty of second-degree murder on January 26, 2006, and sentenced to 25 years to life. Lori’s family, particularly her sister Jennifer Leonard, expressed their grief and determination. Jennifer said, holding back tears, as quoted by The Post-Star, July 9, 2005.

“We had to tell her little boys their mother wasn't coming home,”

Years later, Shawn Doyle's appeal was rejected. The appellate court found sufficient evidence to support his conviction, including gang-related material discovered during his incarceration. While Doyle never admitted guilt, investigators concluded he likely intended to harm Lori from the outset.

With Shawn Doyle behind bars, Lori Leonard’s family finally received a measure of closure. The case remains a sobering example of intimate partner violence and the importance of vigilance when past abusers re-enter victims' lives.

