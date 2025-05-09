Where was The Americans filmed? All filming locations explored

The Americans is an American period spy drama television series written by Joe Weisberg for FX. It aired on FX for six seasons from 2013 to 2018. Weisberg and Joel Fields also executive produced and showrun.

Ad

The series, during the Cold War period, centers on Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), Soviet Union KGB spies who live in Falls Church, Virginia, a Washington, D.C. suburb, as a married couple in the United States. They combine their spying with parenting their children Paige (Holly Taylor) and Henry (Keidrich Sellati).

Although filmed in D.C., the series was actually filmed largely around New York City. Iconic shots were filmed in Queens, Mamaroneck, and the Javits Center, each contributing to the show's Cold War look.

Ad

Trending

Exploring filming locations of The Americans

Aside from the New York City film shooting locations, The Americans was shot primarily at Gowanus, Brooklyn-based Eastern Effects Studios, with scenes within Boerum Hill, Carroll Gardens, and Cobble Hill.

Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings (Image via Instagram/@theamericansfx)

Ad

These are the old neighborhood sections packed with homes of days gone by, cobblestone streets, and bustling restaurants and shops that bring viewers a vivid picture of the show's setting.

Anchor locations are Sandra's Bakery in Park Slope and Sunny's Bar in Red Hook, with nearby attractions such as The Old Stone House and King's County Distillery.

1) Jennings' Washington scene – Upper Manhattan

Though set in D.C., many of The Americans’ spy scenes were filmed in Upper Manhattan (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

Even though the series was based in Washington, D.C., much of The Americans, chiefly Philip and Elizabeth Jennings' clandestine assignments were shot in Upper Manhattan, New York.

Ad

The location, which is home to Harlem, Washington Heights, and Inwood, doubles as the capital of the nation with its heritage and grand buildings. Close to it is the Apollo Theater and Columbia University.

Conveniently close to LaGuardia and JFK airports by subway or taxi, Upper Manhattan provides a cinematic blend of suspense and cultural allure.

2) Philip and Robert Trail Timoshev – Carvel, Mamaroneck

Matthew Rhys as Phillip Jennings (Image via Instagram/@theamericansfx)

In a scene from The Americans, Philip and his Directorate S colleague Robert McKenzie pursue KGB defector Timoshev. The chase leads to a violent scuffle, during which Robert is stabbed, prompting Elizabeth to step in and rescue him.

Ad

This dramatic scene was shot outside the Carvel ice cream store at 641 Halstead Ave, Mamaroneck, NY. Famous for its legendary ice cream cakes and old-fashioned flavors, Carvel is a neighborhood favorite.

3) House explosion scene – Jamaica, NY

A still from the TV show The Americans (Image via Instagram/@theamericansfx)

In a dark The Americans scene, an unidentified bomb in a radio murders Agent Milbank, a scientist, and two FBI agents in a safe house. The Jennings are shaken by the loss, with Elizabeth labeling it their "worst failure in fifteen years."

Ad

Shot at 11262 Park Ln S in Jamaica, Queens, this quiet residential street is famous for its quaint mid-century houses and serene atmosphere.

4) Elizabeth and Paige at the airport – Javits Center

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@theamericansfx)

During another The Americans dramatic scene, Elizabeth and Paige are set to travel to West Berlin under the guise of a business trip. Philip says goodbye to Elizabeth with a smile, and Henry stays behind.

Ad

The scene was shot at the Javits Center (429 11th Ave), one of NYC's biggest convention centers with an interesting modern appearance and Hell's Kitchen Midtown.

5) Elizabeth and Paige arrive in Germany – Queens, NY

Soviet Union KGB spies (Image via Instagram/@fxnetworks)

In a tearful The Americans moment, Paige inquiries of Elizabeth about her past and whether or not she would reciprocate with her. Elizabeth tells her daughter she never will.

Ad

Though filmed in Germany, the scene was actually taken in Queens, NYC's most ethnically diverse borough.

Plot overview of the series

The spy couple balance spying with raising their children, Paige and Henry (Image via Instagram/@theamericansfx)

The Americans examines the struggle between Washington's FBI office and the KGB Rezidentura there, which is witnessed by both sides' agents, such as Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich), the neighbor of the Jenningses and a counterintelligence working FBI agent.

Ad

The show starts in the days following the inauguration of President Ronald Reagan in January 1981 and ends in December 1987, just prior to the United States and Soviet leaders signing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

The Americans explores parenting, identity, and marriage through the lens of the Cold War. It continues to earn acclaim as one of the greatest TV dramas, praised for its writing, characters, and performances.

Matthew Rhys was awarded the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and writers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields were awarded the Emmy for Outstanding Writing.

Ad

The series also won the Golden Globe for Best Drama Series. Margo Martindale won two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in seasons 3 and 4. Remarkably, the series won two Peabody Awards—rare for a drama.

Interested viewers can stream The Americans on major platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Hulu, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More