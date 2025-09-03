Where was The Runarounds season 1 filmed? Complete guide to all filming locations and other production details

The Runarounds season 1, produced by Jonas Pate for Amazon Prime Video, follows the story of a group of newly graduated high school students who start a rock band in Wilmington, North Carolina. Loosely adapted from a true story, the show traces their summer as they pursue musical stardom through the turmoil of youth, family, and friendship. By shooting on location in Wilmington and surrounding Wrightsville Beach, the series roots its narrative heavily in the thriving community, presenting real local culture and scenery.This place connection adds realism and emotional value to the series. Wilmington's varied settings, from schools and parks to downtown haunts and neighborhood shops, make a prominent appearance, while Wrightsville Beach provides peaceful coastal views for outdoor vistas. Through these settings, The Runarounds season 1 captures the essence of drive and community that ignites its young characters and raises the story of their musical experience to a higher plane.Every major filming location where The Runarounds season 1 was shot1) Wilmington, North Carolina, USAFilming of The Runarounds (Image via Instagram/@therunaroundsband)Wilmington is the primary location for filming The Runarounds season 1, offering a real city and community backdrop. Most of the key scenes were filmed at downtown New Hanover High School, depicting the band members' school years and initial encounters. St. Mary's Catholic School and a private home just off the campus provide close quarters for family and personal scenes.Outside spaces like Greenfield Park and Bijou Park materialize where the band members hang out and socialize, adding local character to the show. The 101 Chest Street building, recognizable for its distinctive look, served as a central location for music practice and performance, while businesses like the GelaRto ice cream parlor and Bespoke coffee shop serve as natural venues for character interactions.Wilmington Visitor Center, Brooklyn Arts Center, and Common Desk co-working space provided other community-focused locations. The series also features neighborly houses on South Fourth Street and Bradley Creek Point Road, further enhancing the characters' home lives. Wilmington's deep history of filmmaking makes it a well-proven ideal location for stories of youth and ambition.2) Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, USA View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrightsville Beach serves as the suburban and beachside setting for many scenes of The Runarounds season 1. Its vast shores and open landscape are utilized to illustrate moments of contemplation, imagination, and liberty, in contrast with Wilmington's urban setting.Wrightsville Beach's natural scenery highlights the show's youth and potential themes. This area has been featured in popular productions such as One Tree Hill and Dawson's Creek because of its varied and aesthetically pleasing landscape. The fact that it is close to Wilmington makes it an easy option for filming soothing, outdoor scenes that are set against the fast-paced city streets.Also read: The Runarounds season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far.What is The Runarounds season 1 all about?A still from the show (Image via Prime Video)The Runarounds season 1 is set during the high school graduation of 18-year-old Charlie Cooper and his buddies in Wilmington, North Carolina, with them hoping to hit it big with their band while they're still in high school before college and adulthood set in.Confronting a breaking-up band, friends who won't work together anymore, a terrible drummer, and conflicting priorities, Charlie seizes the reins by rebranding the group and getting new members. Throughout the summer, the band faces personal and family challenges, including complex relationships and struggles with addiction and expectations.Charlie struggles with his birth father’s return, while the group fights to keep their dream alive in an unforgiving music industry. Despite setbacks like a failed record deal and internal conflicts, their passion and friendship drive them forward. The show accents motifs of teenage ambition, love, loyalty, and the cruel realities of pursuing a music career immediately after high school.The Runarounds season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.