The Runarounds season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Music, friendship, and big dreams make up the core themes of The Runarounds season 1, Prime Video's new series. Released on September 1, 2025, the show has a total of eight episodes and is a fresh release from the makers of Outer Banks.
Five new high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, decide to take a big risk and start a rock band. With their future at stake and relationships with friends and family taking new turns, members Charlie, Bez, Neil, Topher, and Wyatt set out on a unique musical journey to stardom.
The Runarounds season 1 features the original band of the same name, the members of which appear as the fictional bandmates of the main group in the show. From their musical creations to other popular tracks, the latest release features a big collection of songs in every episode.
From Miley Cyrus' The Climb to Metallica's Enter Sandman, here are the songs played in The Runarounds season 1
The Runarounds season 1 brings a unique, coming-of-age story to the global audience. The passion for music drives the young characters in the show, prompting them to take big risks, make mistakes, and still continue to reach their goals.
Along with the original tracks by the band, The Runarounds, the show comprises multiple hit tracks by varied artists, making every episode a musical exploration of each character's journey.
Here is the complete list of songs featured in The Runarounds season 1:
Episode 1
- Powerman - The Kinks
- Do You - Spoon
- Check Yo Self - Ice Cube
- Heart It races - Dr. Dog
- Hey Hey What Can I Do -Led Zeppelin
- Jesus of Suburbia - Green Day
- Lazaretto - Jack White
- Wolf Like Me - TV On The Radio
- Bad Kids - The Black Lips
- Oysters In My Pocket - Royel Otis
- out of control - U2
- Sophia - The Runarounds
- Survive - Dr. Dog
- Senior Year - The Runarounds
- Tumbling Dice - The Rolling Stones
- Rock & Roll - Dr. Dog
- IN Dreams - Sierra Ferrell
- WET DREAMS - Wet Leg
- Where’d All The Time Go? - Dr. Dog
- Tongue Tied - GROUPLOVE
- Big Shoty - Pearls
- Enter Sandman - Metallica
- What Did You Expect (With Such a Beautiful Wife) - Kicking Bird
- The Bends - Radiohead
Episode 2
- Impermanent Assistant - Kicking Bird
- Shot Down - The Sonics
- Clover Boys - Molecular Steve
- Get Out of My Face - Marlon Funaki
- Illegal Things - Full Flower Moon
- Funny How the Universe Works - The Runarounds
- Pull It Together - The Greeting Committee
- Comfortable Town - Summer Set
- Little Hypocrite - Alice Bag
- Freaky - Upchuck
- Convert Contracts - Control Top
- Fade Away - Girl Tones, Cover performed by actors (Kitty Hawk)
- Hello Operator - The White Stripes
- 115 Rootbeers - The Runarounds
- Mosquito Song - Bear Hands
- While You're On My Mind - Country Johnny Mathis
- Together (Down Dumbing) - Maker ft. Qwel
- Tenderness - Parquet Courts
- Ruby - Geskle
- The Itch - Arcy Drive
- Beautiful Stranger - The Runarounds
- Love Survive - Michael Nau
- Growing/Dying - The Backseat Lovers
- Don't Think Twice, It's Alright - Bob Dylan
Episode 3
- Coming Home - Leon Bridges
- I'm Still Here - Divorce Party
- Prisoner Cloud - Communicant
- Alone in Hollywood on Acid - Hunx and His Punx
- Glad Girls - Guided by Voices
- Didya Think - Arlie
- Driveway to Driveway - Superchunk
- Day Drinking - Hey, Nothing
- Out of Tune - The Backseat Lovers
- Atop A Cake - Alvvays
- The Wind, The Sea - The Paper Stars
- Feeling that Way - Journey
- She's A Drag - Optic Nerve
- Timeline - Hey, Nothing
- Sunshine - Mother Funk
- 2Wo - MRR-ADM
- Thrift Store - Arcy Drive
- Sick Dogs - Hey, Nothing
- Surrender - The Runarounds
- The Loneliest Surface - Archer Oh
- Shake Your Money - Black Grape
- 18 Cigarettes - Ducks Ltd
- Terribility - Oil Boom
Episode 4
- Cellophane - The Runarounds
- 72 & Sunny - Wylderness
- Silly Savage - The Golden Toadstools
- Fuga! - Sgt. Papers
- Marmalade - Offthewally
- I Don't Live Today - Al Manfredi
- Same Days - J. Roddy Walston & The Business
- Talking - The Boys
- Tall Stories - Glass Torpedoes
- Bag & Number - Cheap Tissue
- Love Farewell - Jake Xerxes Fussell
- Arrhythmia (I Hope You Stay) - The Runarounds
- Stick of Gum - Nemahsis
- Abyss - Anika
- Awimmin - Arcy Drive
- Hit The Ground Running -The Family Rain
- The Jetty - Summer Set
- Lauren - Kicking Bird
- Vacationation - Hooded Fang
- Santa Fe - Ellen Jewell
- Low Spirited Funeral - Hey, Nothing
- Lead Me To the Water - Miner
- Shoelaces - The Runarounds
- Start at the Bottom - The Newton Brothers
- Bull In The Heather - Sonic Youth
- Killed My Youth - The Runarounds
- Follow My Voice - Julie Byrne
- Belgrade - Battle Tapes
Episode 5
- It's A Wash - The Runarounds
- Now You Know - The Willowz
- Names are Changing - Kicking Bird
- Violent Shiver - Benjamin Booker
- Black Heaven - Earthless
- You Drive, Buddy - Mitchell Torok
- Out in the Country - Natural Child
- Breezeblocks - Alt-J
- Weeping River - The Golden Toadstools
- I Ran (So Far Away) - A Flock of Seagulls
- Accidental Summoning - Immaterial Possession
- Paint Me A Picture of Happiness - Country Johnny Mathis
- Eclipse - Jacco Gardner
- New Twang - Sungaze
- Hit If Off - Las Kellies
- Barn Nursery - Hey, Nothing
- Utah - Ax and the Hatchetmen
- Tommy's Party - Peach Pit
- Dark Night - Flat Duo Jets
- Make It Out - The Stews
Episode 6
- Time Shrinks - Arcy Drive
- Ghosts - The Runarounds
- Chamomile - Hey, Nothing
- Our Love Will Never Grow Cold - Lady Fox
- Sofa King - Royel Otis
- Gabrielle - Ween
- Cinderella - The Sonics
- Bet You Don't - The Albinos
- Back on the Chain Gang - Pretenders
- Jackson Seen To That - The Fogartys
- Panic Switch - Silversun Pickups
- Ya No Hay Papel - Sgt. Papers
- Venganaza, Pt. 1 - Sgt. Papers
- Valerie - The Runarounds
- Ya Levantate - Sgt. Papers
- Don't Owe You A Thang - Gary Clark Jr.
- Birch Tree - Foals
- Is There A Ghost - Band of Horses
Episode 7
- Liar (Instrumental) - The Benelux
- Saturdays - Dead Boots
- Dylan Thomas - Better Oblivion Community Center
- Prog Punk - Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra
- No Answer - Ikebe Shakedown
- Minivan - The Runarounds
- Sweet Lovers Prayer - The Jaynetts
- My Blinded Heart - Watchhouse
- Scorpion - Max Agee
- That’s Inside of Me - Eddy Current Suppression Rig
- Kickin’ 9 to 5 - Maximillian
- Hypocrites - The Runarounds
- Lifting - Crusing
- New York - Geskle
- A Wolf In Wolf's Clothing - Nick Jaina
- Waiting On A Song - Dan Auerbach
- Pursuit (Instrumental) - M (h) aol
- Stopped Making Plans - Kim Ware and the Good Graces
- Do The Job - Use No Hooks
- I’m So Thankful - Eugene Blacknell
- Muerete De Envidia - Sgt. Papers
- Stay With Me - The Dictators
Episode 8
- Lock It Up - Eater
- Good Luck Kid - Scott Ballew
- Lovers Stay Away - Indignitaries
- Pool House -The Backseat Lovers
- Aphasia - Pinegrove
- Adeline - hallpass
- Dum De Dum - Sleaze
- Lights Fall - Arcy Drive
- One Day At A Time - The Fearless Vampire Killers
- Feels Alright - The Nude Party
- Caught Me A Ride - Patrick Damphier
- Downton - The Runarounds
- Seen You There - Predatür
- Fitzpleasure - Alt-J
- Stampede - Kitty Hawk
- Thoughts - Marlon Funaki
- Sirens - Cab 20
- Feel The Same - Battle Tapes
- It’s A Wash - The Runarounds
- The Climb - Miley Cyrus
- The One Left (Remix by Von Haze) - Tropic of Cancer
- Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead
- FTA - Whitney
- Don’t Change - INXS
Who is behind the original soundtrack of The Runarounds season 1?
Actors and singers William Lipton, Zendé Murdock, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, and Jesse Golliher are real-life musicians who came together as The Runarounds in 2021. They did not just come together as a group in the fictional story of The Runarounds season 1, but also brought their musical expertise to the show through the original soundtrack.
The band came together when the show's creator, Jonas Pete, was on the lookout for groups to perform in Outer Banks. The five musicians have made a total of 17 songs for the original soundtrack of The Runarounds season 1. The total duration of the soundtrack is 54 minutes and 45 seconds.
The band also has exclusive merchandise and is set to perform at multiple venues. Interested viewers can stream The Runaround season 1 soundtrack on all streaming platforms and check the band's official website for tour details and more.
About The Runarounds season 1
The Runarounds season 1 follows the story of young boys who are chasing a musical dream of fame. Standing at a pivotal point in life, having just graduated and poised to take their next steps into the real world, the central band's efforts to keep their passion for music alive drive the entire show. Blossoming love, rifts with parents, victories, and failures come their way as the show explores their journey.
The official description of The Runarounds season 1 reads as follows:
"The Runarounds (from the creator of Outer Banks) follows a group of recent high school graduates who form a band in the hopes of escaping the mundane futures that are laid out before them. As the band pursues their big break and near impossible dream over the course of a summer, they fall in love and into trouble along the way."
Directed by Jonas Pate, Steven Tsuchida, and Kyra Sedgwick, The Runarounds season 1 stars William Lipton as Charlie, Jesse Golliher as Wyatt, Axel Ellis as Neil, Zendé Murdock as Bez, Jeremy Yun as Topher, Lilah Pate as Sophia Kinney, and more.
