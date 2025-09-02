The Runarounds season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Music, friendship, and big dreams make up the core themes of The Runarounds season 1, Prime Video's new series. Released on September 1, 2025, the show has a total of eight episodes and is a fresh release from the makers of Outer Banks.

Five new high school graduates from Wilmington, North Carolina, decide to take a big risk and start a rock band. With their future at stake and relationships with friends and family taking new turns, members Charlie, Bez, Neil, Topher, and Wyatt set out on a unique musical journey to stardom.

The Runarounds season 1 features the original band of the same name, the members of which appear as the fictional bandmates of the main group in the show. From their musical creations to other popular tracks, the latest release features a big collection of songs in every episode.

Trending

From Miley Cyrus' The Climb to Metallica's Enter Sandman, here are the songs played in The Runarounds season 1

A still from The Runarounds season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The Runarounds season 1 brings a unique, coming-of-age story to the global audience. The passion for music drives the young characters in the show, prompting them to take big risks, make mistakes, and still continue to reach their goals.

Along with the original tracks by the band, The Runarounds, the show comprises multiple hit tracks by varied artists, making every episode a musical exploration of each character's journey.

Here is the complete list of songs featured in The Runarounds season 1:

Episode 1

Powerman - The Kinks

Do You - Spoon

Check Yo Self - Ice Cube

Heart It races - Dr. Dog

Hey Hey What Can I Do -Led Zeppelin

Jesus of Suburbia - Green Day

Lazaretto - Jack White

Wolf Like Me - TV On The Radio

Bad Kids - The Black Lips

Oysters In My Pocket - Royel Otis

out of control - U2

Sophia - The Runarounds

Survive - Dr. Dog

Senior Year - The Runarounds

Tumbling Dice - The Rolling Stones

Rock & Roll - Dr. Dog

IN Dreams - Sierra Ferrell

WET DREAMS - Wet Leg

Where’d All The Time Go? - Dr. Dog

Tongue Tied - GROUPLOVE

Big Shoty - Pearls

Enter Sandman - Metallica

What Did You Expect (With Such a Beautiful Wife) - Kicking Bird

The Bends - Radiohead

Episode 2

Impermanent Assistant - Kicking Bird

Shot Down - The Sonics

Clover Boys - Molecular Steve

Get Out of My Face - Marlon Funaki

Illegal Things - Full Flower Moon

Funny How the Universe Works - The Runarounds

Pull It Together - The Greeting Committee

Comfortable Town - Summer Set

Little Hypocrite - Alice Bag

Freaky - Upchuck

Convert Contracts - Control Top

Fade Away - Girl Tones, Cover performed by actors (Kitty Hawk)

Hello Operator - The White Stripes

115 Rootbeers - The Runarounds

Mosquito Song - Bear Hands

While You're On My Mind - Country Johnny Mathis

Together (Down Dumbing) - Maker ft. Qwel

Tenderness - Parquet Courts

Ruby - Geskle

The Itch - Arcy Drive

Beautiful Stranger - The Runarounds

Love Survive - Michael Nau

Growing/Dying - The Backseat Lovers

Don't Think Twice, It's Alright - Bob Dylan

Episode 3

Coming Home - Leon Bridges

I'm Still Here - Divorce Party

Prisoner Cloud - Communicant

Alone in Hollywood on Acid - Hunx and His Punx

Glad Girls - Guided by Voices

Didya Think - Arlie

Driveway to Driveway - Superchunk

Day Drinking - Hey, Nothing

Out of Tune - The Backseat Lovers

Atop A Cake - Alvvays

The Wind, The Sea - The Paper Stars

Feeling that Way - Journey

She's A Drag - Optic Nerve

Timeline - Hey, Nothing

Sunshine - Mother Funk

2Wo - MRR-ADM

Thrift Store - Arcy Drive

Sick Dogs - Hey, Nothing

Surrender - The Runarounds

The Loneliest Surface - Archer Oh

Shake Your Money - Black Grape

18 Cigarettes - Ducks Ltd

Terribility - Oil Boom

Episode 4

Cellophane - The Runarounds

72 & Sunny - Wylderness

Silly Savage - The Golden Toadstools

Fuga! - Sgt. Papers

Marmalade - Offthewally

I Don't Live Today - Al Manfredi

Same Days - J. Roddy Walston & The Business

Talking - The Boys

Tall Stories - Glass Torpedoes

Bag & Number - Cheap Tissue

Love Farewell - Jake Xerxes Fussell

Arrhythmia (I Hope You Stay) - The Runarounds

Stick of Gum - Nemahsis

Abyss - Anika

Awimmin - Arcy Drive

Hit The Ground Running -The Family Rain

The Jetty - Summer Set

Lauren - Kicking Bird

Vacationation - Hooded Fang

Santa Fe - Ellen Jewell

Low Spirited Funeral - Hey, Nothing

Lead Me To the Water - Miner

Shoelaces - The Runarounds

Start at the Bottom - The Newton Brothers

Bull In The Heather - Sonic Youth

Killed My Youth - The Runarounds

Follow My Voice - Julie Byrne

Belgrade - Battle Tapes

Episode 5

It's A Wash - The Runarounds

Now You Know - The Willowz

Names are Changing - Kicking Bird

Violent Shiver - Benjamin Booker

Black Heaven - Earthless

You Drive, Buddy - Mitchell Torok

Out in the Country - Natural Child

Breezeblocks - Alt-J

Weeping River - The Golden Toadstools

I Ran (So Far Away) - A Flock of Seagulls

Accidental Summoning - Immaterial Possession

Paint Me A Picture of Happiness - Country Johnny Mathis

Eclipse - Jacco Gardner

New Twang - Sungaze

Hit If Off - Las Kellies

Barn Nursery - Hey, Nothing

Utah - Ax and the Hatchetmen

Tommy's Party - Peach Pit

Dark Night - Flat Duo Jets

Make It Out - The Stews

Episode 6

Time Shrinks - Arcy Drive

Ghosts - The Runarounds

Chamomile - Hey, Nothing

Our Love Will Never Grow Cold - Lady Fox

Sofa King - Royel Otis

Gabrielle - Ween

Cinderella - The Sonics

Bet You Don't - The Albinos

Back on the Chain Gang - Pretenders

Jackson Seen To That - The Fogartys

Panic Switch - Silversun Pickups

Ya No Hay Papel - Sgt. Papers

Venganaza, Pt. 1 - Sgt. Papers

Valerie - The Runarounds

Ya Levantate - Sgt. Papers

Don't Owe You A Thang - Gary Clark Jr.

Birch Tree - Foals

Is There A Ghost - Band of Horses

Episode 7

Liar (Instrumental) - The Benelux

Saturdays - Dead Boots

Dylan Thomas - Better Oblivion Community Center

Prog Punk - Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra

No Answer - Ikebe Shakedown

Minivan - The Runarounds

Sweet Lovers Prayer - The Jaynetts

My Blinded Heart - Watchhouse

Scorpion - Max Agee

That’s Inside of Me - Eddy Current Suppression Rig

Kickin’ 9 to 5 - Maximillian

Hypocrites - The Runarounds

Lifting - Crusing

New York - Geskle

A Wolf In Wolf's Clothing - Nick Jaina

Waiting On A Song - Dan Auerbach

Pursuit (Instrumental) - M (h) aol

Stopped Making Plans - Kim Ware and the Good Graces

Do The Job - Use No Hooks

I’m So Thankful - Eugene Blacknell

Muerete De Envidia - Sgt. Papers

Stay With Me - The Dictators

Episode 8

Lock It Up - Eater

Good Luck Kid - Scott Ballew

Lovers Stay Away - Indignitaries

Pool House -The Backseat Lovers

Aphasia - Pinegrove

Adeline - hallpass

Dum De Dum - Sleaze

Lights Fall - Arcy Drive

One Day At A Time - The Fearless Vampire Killers

Feels Alright - The Nude Party

Caught Me A Ride - Patrick Damphier

Downton - The Runarounds

Seen You There - Predatür

Fitzpleasure - Alt-J

Stampede - Kitty Hawk

Thoughts - Marlon Funaki

Sirens - Cab 20

Feel The Same - Battle Tapes

It’s A Wash - The Runarounds

The Climb - Miley Cyrus

The One Left (Remix by Von Haze) - Tropic of Cancer

Fake Plastic Trees - Radiohead

FTA - Whitney

Don’t Change - INXS

Who is behind the original soundtrack of The Runarounds season 1?

Actors and singers William Lipton, Zendé Murdock, Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, and Jesse Golliher are real-life musicians who came together as The Runarounds in 2021. They did not just come together as a group in the fictional story of The Runarounds season 1, but also brought their musical expertise to the show through the original soundtrack.

The band came together when the show's creator, Jonas Pete, was on the lookout for groups to perform in Outer Banks. The five musicians have made a total of 17 songs for the original soundtrack of The Runarounds season 1. The total duration of the soundtrack is 54 minutes and 45 seconds.

The band also has exclusive merchandise and is set to perform at multiple venues. Interested viewers can stream The Runaround season 1 soundtrack on all streaming platforms and check the band's official website for tour details and more.

About The Runarounds season 1

A still from The Runarounds season 1(Image via Prime Video)

The Runarounds season 1 follows the story of young boys who are chasing a musical dream of fame. Standing at a pivotal point in life, having just graduated and poised to take their next steps into the real world, the central band's efforts to keep their passion for music alive drive the entire show. Blossoming love, rifts with parents, victories, and failures come their way as the show explores their journey.

The official description of The Runarounds season 1 reads as follows:

"The Runarounds (from the creator of Outer Banks) follows a group of recent high school graduates who form a band in the hopes of escaping the mundane futures that are laid out before them. As the band pursues their big break and near impossible dream over the course of a summer, they fall in love and into trouble along the way."

Directed by Jonas Pate, Steven Tsuchida, and Kyra Sedgwick, The Runarounds season 1 stars William Lipton as Charlie, Jesse Golliher as Wyatt, Axel Ellis as Neil, Zendé Murdock as Bez, Jeremy Yun as Topher, Lilah Pate as Sophia Kinney, and more.

Watch The Runarounds season 1 on Prime Video.

