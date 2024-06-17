Where to watch House of the Dragon season 2? Streaming options for all countries explored

The first episode of House of the Dragon season 2 titled A Son for a Son was released on HBO Max on June 16, 2024. Additionally, the show was also released on other streaming platforms across the world such as Sky Atlantic (United Kingdom), Now TV (United Kingdom), Crave (Canada), Foxtel (Australia), and Binge (Australia).

The latest installment of the Game of Thrones prequel witnesses a world at war over the Iron Throne between the Blacks and the Greens. Besides who sits on the Iron Throne, this war is also a mother's revenge over the untimely death of a child.

As House of the Dragon enthusiasts would remember, in the concluding episode of season 1 of the show, Rhaenyra's son Lucerys was uneventfully killed off by his uncle Aemond and his dragon, after the latter decided to chase the former through the clouds while returning from Storm's end.

Continue reading to find out, how you can stream episodes of the show that came to an inconclusive end in the previous season.

Disclaimer: This article comprises heavy spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2.

Where can you watch House of the Dragon season 2?

House of the Dragon season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the season, thereby ensuring that the show will be available in a maximum number of countries. In the United States, you can watch the first episode of the show and its subsequent episodes when released on HBO Max, HBO's official streaming platform.

Additionally, you can also watch the episode on the platform in selective regions of Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The current and upcoming episodes of the show can be watched in other countries such as the United Kingdom on Sky Atlantic and Now TV. In Canada, you can stream episodes on Crave. Additionally in Australia, you can catch it on Foxtel and Binge.

In case, none of these channels are available in your area, you can use a reliable VPN to access the latest episodes of the show on its parent channel HBO Max.

What channel is House of the Dragon season 2 on?

New episodes of House of the Dragon will also be available for viewing on HBO's official channel, accessible to those with a cable connection. People in the US were able to catch the premiere episode of the show on HBO on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. P.T., the same time at which the show was made available on the HBO-affiliated streaming platform, Max.

As of this writing, it is unclear if reruns of the first episode will be aired on the channel.

About House of the Dragon season 2

As aforementioned, House of the Dragon season 2 will witness the Blacks go clash with the Greens and vice versa, in a war for the Iron Throne. In season 1 of the show, after much contestation and deliberation, Viserys I named Rhaenyra as the heir to the throne. However, Alicent Hightower (Visery's second wife) and her sons were not too keen on seeing Rhaenrya on the throne as they thought that they were its rightful inheritors.

The cold war between the two houses resulted in them searching for allies for their cause, be it in court or on the battlefield. Although the latter option was anticipated at a certain point, it was catapulted into action after the death of Rhaenyra's son at Aemond's hands.

Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon season 2?

The main cast of House of the Dragon season 2 comprises:

Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen

Tom Glynn-Carney as Prince Aegon II Targaryen

Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen

Besides its main cast, there are several other series regulars. These include Fabien Frankel's Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria, and Matthew Needham's Lord Larys Strong, among others.

The next episode of House of the Dragon airs on June 22, 2024, on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. P.T. An episode of the show will be released every Sunday at the same time until August 4, 2024.