Who is Jordi Mollà? Everything to know about the newly appeared character in MobLand episode 7

MobLand episode 7 brought multiple elements of shock and mystery as it continued the tale of intense rivalries between the crime families of Harrigans and Stevensons. The show, which began airing on March 30, 2025, showed some of the major incidents of the storyline in the latest episode, introducing new characters, mysteries, and tragedies.

Starting from the point of abduction of Seraphina (Mandeep Dhillon) and Brendan Harrigan (Daniel Betts) from Antwerp, MobLand episode 7 majorly focuses on this incident, slowly unfolding who is behind the kidnapping and how Harrigans and Harry (Tom Hardy) solve the issue.

As the Harrigans discover Richie (Geoff Bell) is behind it all, it is later revealed that the Moroccan team that initially took the siblings had handed them over to another Mexican crime group led by a newly introduced character, Jaime Lopez (Jordi Mollà).

Jordi Mollà plays the role of Jaime Lopez, the character who kidnaps Seraphina and Brendan on Richie's orders. Not only does he do the task as per instructions, but he also holds a long-standing grudge against the duo's father, Conrad, which further adds fuel to the fire.

Exploring Jordi Mollà's character in MobLand episode 7

Jordi Mollà as Jaime Lopez in MobLand episode 7(Image via Paramount+)

Tensions were high in MobLand episode 7 as the mystery of who kidnapped Seraphina and Brendan is unraveled. The duo had gone to Antwerp for their risky diamond dealings, and they were mysteriously abducted, with Harrigan's fixer, Harry, being tasked to rescue them.

In the latest episode, Harry got hold of the Moroccan group that was originally tasked to kidnap the duo, only to find that the Harrigan siblings were taken to an airfield outside Amsterdam by the Mexican cartel of Lopezes. This was all done on Richie Stevenson's instructions. Jaime Lopez is the head of the group and is also a new addition to the storyline of the series.

Harry gave this information to Conrad (Pierce Brosnan), Maeve (Helen Mirren), and Kevin (Paddy Considine), who becomes extremely worried upon hearing the name Jaime Lopez. Jordi Mollà featured in the series as Jaime.

As the three discussed the danger Jaime posed, Conrad began thinking of frantic resolutions like monetary offers that would help to stop Jaime. Kevin points out to his father that none of it would work, and only a negotiation through Archie (Alex Jennings) would have worked, but he had died. Here, the viewers also get to know about Jaime's hatred for the Harrigans, owing to an experience he had with Conrad.

In a later scene of MobLand episode 7, Jordi Mollà makes his first screen appearance in the series as Jaime Lopez. He entered the place where Seraphina and Brendan were tied up and explained to them how he hated Conrad for insulting his father. Seraphina tried to convince him with monetary offers and a promise of an apology from Conrad, but Jaime paid no heed to it.

The cartel leader went on to ask his men and torture Brendan using a chainsaw, which further led to his death on the spot. He received a call from a mysterious character, Kat McAllister, later, whom Harry seeks help from to stop Jaime from killing the siblings. Jaime stopped on her instruction, saving Seraphina but leading to a tragic end for Brendan.

Why does Jaime Lopez hate Conrad Harrigan in MobLand episode 7?

A still from MobLand episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

When Jaime approached the Harrigan siblings and Seraphina tried to negotiate with him, the new character in the series gave a brief about where his hatred for Conrad stemmed from.

Jaime recalled that around 30 years ago, Conrad Harrigan had badly insulted his father by addressing him with a demeaning slur. This incident, as Jaime stated in the scene, happened in Las Vegas during the 'Lewis McCall fight.' Jaime grieved the fact that his father's life came to an end with those derogatory remarks by Conrad stuck to his name.

This incident explains why the kidnapping was not just a task but a way of seeking personal revenge for Jordi's character, Jaime, in MobLand episode 7. The Mexican cartel leader also explained to the Harrigan siblings that he used to fear Conrad before due to his strong position in the field. However, he felt that now, in his world, Conrad had no significance and seemed like an old, chaotic madman to him.

Although he did not kill Seraphina, his backstory and involvement in the Harrigan and Stevenson fight put the character in a pivotal position. Further episodes may explore how his character pans out in the larger storyline of the series.

Watch the latest episodes of MobLand on Paramount+.

