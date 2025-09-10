Who is Lindsay Schweitzer? Details explored as Eric Stonestreet marries her in an intimate ceremony

Eric Stonestreet is well-known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the popular TV show Modern Family. He has won over hearts with his delightful depiction of a caring father and partner.With a career that spans over two decades, Stonestreet has been praised for both his playing and his personality outside of acting. His rise to fame was marked by memorable parts in movies like Bad Teacher (2011) and Identity Thief (2013). But it was his iconic role in Modern Family that made him famous all over the world.Recently, Eric Stonestreet married Lindsay Schweitzer, the woman he has loved for a long time, in a small wedding at their dream home in Kansas City, Missouri, on September 8, 2025.The day of their wedding, which was also both of their birthdays, was a big event in their long and happy relationship. How simple and real their love was was shown by how small and private the service was. It took place in their Kansas City home.When they got engaged in 2021, they told their fans about the happy news on social media. They made it clear that their wedding day was a celebration of their love and life together. Stonestreet shared a touching Instagram message on his 54th birthday, saying,&quot;It's my birthday and guess what I got?&quot;.Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer’s love story View this post on Instagram Instagram PostErik Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer met at the Big Slick charity event in Kansas City in 2016 and have been together ever since. Celebrities and generous people came together for a good cause at the event, which raised money for the Children's Mercy Hospital.It was here that Eric and Lindsay connected over their mutual love for Kansas City and shared sense of humor, which has been a cornerstone of their relationship.Stonestreet, known for his high-strung nature, often credits Lindsay with calming his nerves. In a past interview on Ellen DeGeneres' television show aired in September 2017, he revealed,“She calms me — she calms my nerves. I’m a very high-strung person.”Their love for each other has gotten stronger over the years. After dating for five years, Eric asked Lindsay to marry him in 2021.More about Lindsay SchweitzerLindsay Schweitzer (middle) at Dexter: Resurrection World Premiere (Source: Getty)Lindsay Schweitzer is a pediatric nurse who has gained public attention as the wife of actor Eric Stonestreet. Even though Lindsay doesn't talk much about her personal life, her job and being a mother to twin boys have been big parts of her life.Schweitzer's career as a nurse is important to her relationship with Eric. He often talks about how her ability to calm him down helps balance out his high-strung personality.The intimate wedding ceremonyEric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer at Dexter: Resurrection, World Premiere in NY (Source: Getty)They finally said &quot;I do&quot; on September 8, 2025, in front of a selected group of family and friends at their brand-new Kansas City home. They cared a lot about where they got married because they had been planning it for years.Stonestreet had previously shared with People that the couple’s dream was always to get married at their new home, and they were thrilled to make that dream a reality. He told People in September 2023,&quot;I don’t know how often I’m gonna get all my friends to Kansas City, so I would like to do a housewarming and a wedding at the same time.&quot;The wedding itself was intimate, with only close friends and family in attendance, including some familiar faces from Modern Family. Among the guests was Stonestreet's on-screen husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who expressed his excitement on social media, saying,“Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I’m so happy for you!!!!”The happy couple looked great in their wedding pictures. Stonestreet wore a navy blazer, and his bride, Lindsay Schweitzer, looked stunning in a satin dress with a crystal belt. As they danced their first dance as husband and wife, a group of artists played acoustic guitars in the background.A love built over timeEric Stonestreet at Dexter: Resurrection World Premiere (Source: Getty)Before their wedding, Eric Stonestreet and Lindsay Schweitzer had been a steady couple, with Eric Stonestreet frequently expressing his admiration for Lindsay’s qualities. He’s often mentioned her ability to put up with his high-strung tendencies, calling her “uniquely qualified” to be his partner. He told People in March 2022,&quot;Humor is such an important part of my life, and she allows me to be humorous. I joke all the time that she's uniquely qualified to be my [partner] because she can put up with me.&quot;Follow us for the latest updates on your favorite celebrities and more.