Eric Stonestreet recalls how Andy Reid once got 'Modern Family' actor to dress up as Santa Claus for the Chiefs

'Modern Family' actor Eric Stonestreet revealed how Andy Reid had him dress up as Santa Claus. With Christmas coming up, the actor went on the Rich Eisen show and advised how he brought the joy to the Kansas City Chiefs players in year past.

Eric Stonestreet that the came out of the blue as he was just out shopping in Kansas City when he got a call from the head coach of the Chiefs. And he had a request for the actor to just come in two minutes and dress as Santa Claus for the players.

"So I'm in Kansas City. I'm shopping at a store. My phone rings. I look down. It says Big Red... He's like, Hey, buddy. I don't know if you know it or not... But I was thinking, would you want to come in and be Santa Claus for the guys for maybe five minutes tomorrow?"

Eric Stonestreet revealed that once he went there, Andy Reid had the Santa Claus suit ready for him and even offered to help him put it on. The 'Modern Family' actor revealed that it was one of the highest points in his life, given he is such a diehard Chiefs fan. He continued,

"I go in... And he's like, the Santa suit is hanging in the bathroom. You wants some help putting it on? I'm like, I got it coach, I think I can do it... I'm looking in the mirror, putting my beard on, and then just through the doorway, pops coach Reid... And he's just over my shoulder here. And it's just me and coach Reid and this amazing moment in his office... And I'm like, what is my life right now? This is like incredible."

Andy Reid might have prepared 'Modern Family' actor Eric Stonestreet for his new Santa Claus role

The Chiefs head coach was not to know then but perhaps he helped the 'Modern Family' actor land his new role. In the latest Disney production Eric Stonestreet is playing a Santa Claus character, the looks of which were recently revealed. Andy Reid might have awakened the performer's passion with his call.

As someone who has been such a hardcore fan since he was born in that area on the Kansas side of the border, Eric Stonestreet certainly got the live the dream of most football fans. Whatever he achieves in his acting career, and we are sure there are many more ventures he will succeed in, Andy Reid's phone call will remain a highlight for him for the rest of his life.