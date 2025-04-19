Who is Rebecca Root? Meet the actress who plays Lelaine Akashi in The Wheel of Time season 3

The Wheel of Time season 3 brings twists and deeper intrigue as the series continues to explore the complex world crafted by Robert Jordan. This season is set to elevate the stakes even higher with familiar characters returning alongside new additions.

Among the interesting new characters joining the cast is Rebecca Root, who plays Lelaine Akashi, a major book character. Fans of the show are excited to see how her character will influence the dynamics of the narrative and provide another layer to the always-expanding universe.

The Wheel of Time season 3 stars actress and advocate Rebecca Root as Lelaine Akashi—the Blue Ajah's Chronicles Keeper Lelaine. In the series, she negotiates intricate alliances and conflicts in the political and spiritual upheaval of the White Tower.

As the First Selector of the Blue Ajah, Lelaine's relationships with other Aes Sedai, including Romanda Cassin and Egwene al'Vere, will make her a major character in the power conflict. Her unrelenting commitment to her values defines Lelaine Akashi's position in the Blue Ajah.

She is a strong character in the books. As she moves through the White Tower's political scene, she will be met with problems, make friends, and face tensions. This will make her an important character in season 3.

Rebecca Root: The actor behind Lelaine Akashi in The Wheel of Time season 3

In The Wheel of Time season 3, Rebecca Root plays Lelaine Akashi, a character with major power in the Blue Ajah. Being the Keeper of the Chronicles gives Lelaine a lot of power, making her one of the most important Aes Sedai in the series.

Introduced as a smart, strategic, occasionally harsh person with great devotion to her Ajah, her character is a member of the rebel faction in the story and has a long background of political maneuvering inside the White Tower.

Lelaine’s backstory as a leader within the Blue Ajah is rich with ambition and alliances. She has spent decades in the White Tower, building her influence while navigating various power struggles. Her rivalry with other Aes Sedai, like Romanda Cassin, adds tension to her character’s arc, making her a fascinating and unpredictable presence in the storyline.

Rebecca Root's Lelaine will add depth and complexity as she navigates the White Tower's turbulent politics. The character's presence and leadership will be key in The Wheel of Time season 3.

Rebecca Root's journey to playing Lelaine Akashi

A still from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Rebecca Root’s casting as Lelaine Akashi in The Wheel of Time season 3 marks another major milestone in her career. Root's personal path as an openly transgender woman who has battled industry obstacles parallels the complexity of Lelaine's situation as a woman in a patriarchal society.

Her part in the show lets her offer her own special experiences to a character who has to negotiate political and power conflicts in a male-dominated society. Rebecca Root's Lelaine is a politically active person, as well as a deeply personal one, who struggles with her own ambitions, loyalties, and rivalries.

Rebecca Root: An actress and advocate

Rebecca Root is an English actress, comedian, and voice coach best known for Boy Meets Girl and The Danish Girl. Root trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama before becoming an actor.

Root is also known for advocating for transgender rights. In 2014, she was on The Independent on Sunday's Rainbow List, a list of well-known LGBTQ people.

As an actress, she has demonstrated her range across different media, from television to film, and has used her platform to bring attention to important social issues, particularly related to the transgender community.

In addition to her acting work, Root is a skilled voice coach, teaching at East 15 Acting School and offering voice therapy lessons for transgender individuals seeking to find their authentic voice.

Root's part as the lead in Boy Meets Girl highlighted her capacity to depict complicated people realistically. She became the first openly transgender actress in a leading role on a British television comedy.

Politics, power struggles, and the White Tower-Aes Sedai conflict continue in The Wheel of Time season 3. Increasing faction tensions and her personal struggle for power will center on Lelaine Akashi. Lelaine's ambition, rivalries, and political maneuvering will be portrayed by Root.

