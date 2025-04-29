Who won Jeopardy! tonight? April 29, 2025, Tuesday

With its mix of tricky trivia questions and fierce competition, Jeopardy! has kept its fans entertained for decades. Tonight’s episode, Tuesday, April 29, 2025, continued this tradition. As the episode went on, including the much-anticipated Final Jeopardy, Ben Ganger emerged as the winner.

Rahel Zubairi, a physicist from Scottsdale, Arizona; Ben Ganger, a data analyst from Goshen, Indiana; and Erin Morin, the defending champion, were the three contestants that night. In the last round, Final Jeopardy, Ben proved to be a tough competitor and won with a total score of $24,999. At the end of the night, Erin, who was trying to defend her title, had $600, and Rahel had $1,799.

In this episode of Jeopardy!, players had to be strategic and think quickly. The Final Jeopardy category was a bit hard to leave all three contestants stumped. Since Ben won, he will be back tomorrow to defend his title.

Jeopardy! episode highlights April 29, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy round

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy featured a competitive and intense three-round battle between the contestants. The game started off well with Ben Ganger's strong performance in the Jeopardy round.

He quickly answered 12 questions correctly and took a big lead. Rahel Zubairi and Erin Morin were far behind Ben, who was in a strong lead.

Scores after Jeopardy round:

Ben: 12 correct, 0 incorrect; $11,600

12 correct, 0 incorrect; Rahel: 2 correct, 1 incorrect; $600

2 correct, 1 incorrect; Erin: 0 correct, 1 incorrect; -$1,000

Double Jeopardy

In the Double Jeopardy round, the categories became more difficult, but Ben continued to dominate, answering 34 clues correctly. Rahel, however, made a strong comeback, picking up key clues and narrowing the gap.

Although Ben held on to his lead, Rahel’s strong performance kept the game highly competitive. Erin struggled during this round and couldn't recover from the early deficit, despite a few correct answers.

Scores after Double Jeopardy round:

Ben: 34 correct, 2 incorrect; $25,900

34 correct, 2 incorrect; Rahel: 15 correct, 2 incorrect; $13,400

15 correct, 2 incorrect; Erin: 6 correct, 5 incorrect; $2,600

Final Jeopardy

Finally, the game moved to Final Jeopardy, where the contestants were faced with a challenging clue in the category of 20th Century Figures. None of the contestants answered correctly, resulting in a dramatic shift in the scores.

The clue is:

After studying business in Chicago in the 1920s, this man obsessed with Sherlock Holmes was an investigator for a credit company

Right answer: Who is Eliot Ness?

Ben, who had bet conservatively, held on to his lead, while Rahel and Erin couldn't make up the difference. In the end, Ben secured the win with a final score of $24,999, earning the title of Jeopardy! champion for the night.

Scores after Final Jeopardy Round:

Ben: $24,999

Rahel: $1,799

Erin: $600

Contestant Profiles

Rahel Zubairi: From Scottsdale, Arizona, physicist Rahel played an interesting game. Although not winning, Rahel performed well, particularly in the Double Jeopardy section. Though he finally came up short, he had a special approach that helped him close the gap against Ben in the second half of the game.

Ben Ganger: A data analyst from Goshen, Indiana, Ben showcased incredible trivia knowledge and strategic gameplay throughout the episode. He dominated the Jeopardy round, leading to a massive score advantage that he held onto, even as Rahel threatened him in Double Jeopardy. His victory was solidified with a careful and calculated wager in Final Jeopardy.

Erin Morin: From Aldie, Virginia, defending champion Erin was on a one-game win streak. Erin tried many times to catch up to Ben and Rahel but couldn't overcome an early deficit. Erin put up a brave fight in the Final Jeopardy round, but in the end, she could not keep her title.

Game statistics from tonight's Jeopardy! episode

Jeopardy round:

Categories: The Empire Strikes Back; Scientists; One-Team Players; Suffixes; Good Eats; Leftovers

The Empire Strikes Back; Scientists; One-Team Players; Suffixes; Good Eats; Leftovers Ben picked up 5 of the first 6 clues, including a Daily Double.

Scores at the First Break (15 clues):

Ben: 12 correct, 0 incorrect; Score: $11,600

12 correct, 0 incorrect; Score: $11,600 Rahel: 2 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $600

2 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: $600 Erin: 0 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: -$1,000

0 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: -$1,000 Ben's opening round: 23 correct, 0 incorrect; Score: $15,600

23 correct, 0 incorrect; Score: $15,600 Rahel: 5 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $1,400

5 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $1,400 Erin: 0 correct, 1 incorrect; Score: -$1,000

Double Jeopardy round:

Categories: Around The World; Her First Published Novel; Ancient Architecture; “C.S.”, I; Not-Quite-Grammy-Winning Songs Of The Year; 6-Letter Words With 4 Vowels

Ben: Played conservatively on DD2, betting $3,500.

Played conservatively on DD2, betting $3,500. Rahel: Went on a roll, narrowing the gap.

Went on a roll, narrowing the gap. Ben: Found DD3 and bet $2,000.

Found DD3 and bet $2,000. Rahel: Picked up two of the last three clues, leaving Ben just $1,000 short of a runaway.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Ben: 34 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $25,900

34 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $25,900 Rahel: 15 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $13,400

15 correct, 2 incorrect; Score: $13,400 Erin: 6 correct, 5 incorrect; Score: $2,600

Final Jeopardy:

Category: 20th Century Figures

20th Century Figures Ben's final wager: $901

Final Scores:

Erin: $2,600 - $2,000 = $600 (answered "Who is Raymond Chandler?")

$2,600 - $2,000 = $600 (answered "Who is Raymond Chandler?") Rahel: $13,400 - $11,601 = $1,799 (answered "Who is Dashiell Hammett?")

$13,400 - $11,601 = $1,799 (answered "Who is Dashiell Hammett?") Ben: $25,900 - $901 = $24,999 (answered "Who is Pinkerton?")

$25,900 - $901 = $24,999 (answered "Who is Pinkerton?") Ben is the new champion with a one-day total of $24,999 and will return to defend his title tomorrow.

Tonight’s interview highlights:

Rahel: Honeymooned in Maui and jumped off a waterfall.

Honeymooned in Maui and jumped off a waterfall. Ben: Sings opera in a bar in South Bend.

Sings opera in a bar in South Bend. Erin: Took up archery in college.

Tonight's episode of Jeopardy! had a lot of exciting moments, tough games, and a thrilling ending. After a very exciting Final Jeopardy round, Ben Ganger was declared the winner and got a nice sum of $24,999. He will come back tomorrow to defend his title against new opponents.

There was no way for Erin Morin to keep her title, but she fought hard. The episode showed how great the Jeopardy! format is by displaying how knowledgeable the contestants were and how well they could make strategic decisions. Fans can't wait to see what happens next as Ben tries to win for the second time tomorrow.

