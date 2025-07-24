Who won Jeopardy! Tonight? July 24, 2025, Thursday

For decades, the intellectually challenging format of the famous trivia game show Jeopardy! has kept people watching. Tonight, July 24, 2025, Thursday, mechanical engineer Scott Riccardi from Somerville, New Jersey, won a lot of money and had a 15-day winning streak. He won a total of $430,910.Riccardi is admired by both his coworkers and viewers of Jeopardy! because he is calm and has a sharp analytical mind. His solid performance on the show tonight secured his victory, marking another significant milestone in his journey on Jeopardy!. He confidently answered questions and stayed in charge throughout the whole episode.Jeopardy! is famous for its unique format, in which contestants have to compete in different rounds that test their knowledge, strategy, and ability to think quickly. In tonight's episode, too, Scott Riccardi, Sarah Rubenfeld, and Senay Goitom had to answer a lot of tough questions, which made for an exciting and competitive game.Jeopardy episode highlights - July 24, 2025, ThursdayJeopardy RoundIn the Jeopardy round, the categories included World Geography, The Movies, Inventors and Inventions, Kid Lit en Español, The Myth Behind the Zodiac Sign, and It Starts with Me. Scott Riccardi, in his signature calm style, quickly found momentum and made an early lead.A notable moment occurred when Scott found the Daily Double in the Kid Lit en Español category, wagering $3,000. This correct response boosted his score from $7,000 to $10,000. By the first break, Scott had an impressive $10,000, while Sarah and Senay struggled at -$400 and -$600, respectively.Scores after Jeopardy Round:Scott Riccardi: $10,000Sarah Rubenfeld: -$400Senay Goitom: -$600Double Jeopardy RoundThe Double Jeopardy! round introduced six new categories: Classical Music, Reality TV, Geographic Literary Titles, What Are We Going to Do Now?, I’m Bored, and A Sense of Henri. The competition heated up as Sarah Rubenfeld found the second Daily Double in the I’m Bored category for $1,600. Unfortunately, she wagered her full amount, answered incorrectly, and fell to $0.Despite this setback, Sarah showed her sharp mind and continued to compete strongly. Meanwhile, Scott Riccardi, with his usual confidence, found the third Daily Double in the A Sense of Henri category, but after a wrong response, his score dropped by $5,000. Nevertheless, he remained in the lead with $16,400.Scores after Double Jeopardy Round:Scott Riccardi: $20,400Sarah Rubenfeld: $7,600Senay Goitom: $1,800Final Jeopardy RoundThe Final Jeopardy category was Theories, and the clue read: &quot;A version of this theoretical economic process was 'horse and sparrow' – if you fed the horse enough oats, the sparrows fed afterwards.&quot;The correct response was What is trickle-down economics?Both Scott and Sarah answered correctly, but Scott’s wager of $3,690 helped him secure the win, with a final total of $24,090. Sarah, with a score of $7,600, finished second, and Senay, who had $0, unfortunately did not make it past the Final Jeopardy!.Scores after Final Jeopardy Round:Scott Riccardi: $24,090Sarah Rubenfeld: $7,600Senay Goitom: $0Contestant profilesScott RiccardiScott Riccardi is a mechanical engineer from Somerville, New Jersey. He has been a star on Jeopardy!, with 15 consecutive wins and a total of $430,910 in winnings before tonight’s game. Scott’s calm, calculated approach to answering questions has earned him the respect of fans and fellow contestants.His performance in this episode once again highlighted his consistent ability to answer difficult questions across a wide range of topics, from geography to economics. With a background in energy systems and solar development, Scott has proven to be a formidable Jeopardy! player.Sarah RubenfeldSarah Rubenfeld, a lawyer from Houston, Texas, was brought to Jeopardy! her strong legal and analytical skills. She went to NYU and got degrees in both law and taxation. She has a lot of experience with public and employee benefits law.Sarah's answers throughout the game showed that she understood a lot of complicated systems. Sarah was always calm and competitive, even when things went wrong in the Double Jeopardy! round and she lost all of her money. She did well in earlier rounds because she was very smart, which earned her a final score of $7,600.Senay GoitomTwo strong players gave software engineer Senay Goitom, who is from Madison, Wisconsin, a lot of trouble. He taught the game what he knew about data engineering and analysis.Senay's strategic play and analytical approach made for an interesting competition, even though he couldn't win tonight. His final score of $0 showed how hard his opponents were, but the fact that he was on the show showed that he could answer some of the tougher questions.How is Jeopardy! different from regular game shows?The format of Jeopardy! is different from most other game shows because it is based on giving clues instead of questions. People who want to compete must write their answers in the form of a question, and the topics range from general knowledge to very specific topics. Jeopardy, Double Jeopardy and Final Jeopardy are the three rounds of the game..There is also the Daily Double on the show, which lets contestants bet any amount of their score on a single clue. So, Jeopardy! is both a game of knowledge and strategy, and players have to be smart about how they bet. The game is different from most trivia competitions because it moves quickly and is hard to understand.Game Statistics from Tonight’s Jeopardy! EpisodeFinal Scores:Scott Riccardi: $24,090Sarah Rubenfeld: $7,600Senay Goitom: $0Jeopardy Round Scores:Scott Riccardi: $10,000Sarah Rubenfeld: -$400Senay Goitom: -$600Double Jeopardy Round Scores:Scott Riccardi: $20,400Sarah Rubenfeld: $7,600Senay Goitom: $1,800Final Jeopardy Wagering and Results:Scott Riccardi wagered $3,690, winning with $24,090.Sarah Rubenfeld wagered all of her $7,600 and answered correctly, finishing with $7,600.Senay Goitom wagered all of his $1,800, but with no correct answer, his final score remained at $0.Other Insights from the ShowA lot of people watch the trivia game show Jeopardy! because it is challenging, has quick rounds, and the results are always a surprise. This evening's episode was no different; it showed a fierce competition between contestants with different skills and backgrounds. The fact that Scott Riccardi keeps doing well on the show shows how important it is to know your stuff and play strategically.Also, Jeopardy!, as a quiz show, examines its contestants. To participate, contestants need to know about history, culture, and economics. For example, tonight's Final Jeopardy category was about economic theories, which gave the contestants a very hard clue.Real-life ideas like &quot;trickle-down economics&quot; are used on the show to show that it covers a lot of different topics. This makes it unique and a long-lasting part of American television.